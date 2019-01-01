Next Green Wave Holdings Inc through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a cannabis cultivator and producer. The firm is licensed for medical and recreational marijuana cultivation and production in the State of California. The company's facilities are used for cannabis cultivation as well as the processing, production, and packaging of dry flowers, cannabis oils, and concentrate. Its brand portfolio includes Junkyard, Sketchy Tank, King Louie, and others. Geographically, the company generates its revenue from the United States.