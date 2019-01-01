QQQ
Range
0.26 - 0.32
Vol / Avg.
657.1K/388.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 0.84
Mkt Cap
59.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.27
P/E
28.58
EPS
0.01
Shares
189.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 7:57PM
Next Green Wave Holdings Inc through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a cannabis cultivator and producer. The firm is licensed for medical and recreational marijuana cultivation and production in the State of California. The company's facilities are used for cannabis cultivation as well as the processing, production, and packaging of dry flowers, cannabis oils, and concentrate. Its brand portfolio includes Junkyard, Sketchy Tank, King Louie, and others. Geographically, the company generates its revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.010
REV4.294M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Next Green Wave Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Next Green Wave Holdings (OTCQX: NXGWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Next Green Wave Holdings's (NXGWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Next Green Wave Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Next Green Wave Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)?

A

The stock price for Next Green Wave Holdings (OTCQX: NXGWF) is $0.3124 last updated Today at 8:37:03 PM.

Q

Does Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Next Green Wave Holdings.

Q

When is Next Green Wave Holdings (OTCQX:NXGWF) reporting earnings?

A

Next Green Wave Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Next Green Wave Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF) operate in?

A

Next Green Wave Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.