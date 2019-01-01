QQQ
Range
24.28 - 24.73
Vol / Avg.
17.5K/577K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17 - 29.74
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.44
P/E
17.97
EPS
0.35
Shares
43.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Meridian Bioscience Inc is an integrated life science company. It develops and distributes diagnostic tests and reagents, as well as biologic substances used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Its Diagnostics segment manufactures tests primarily for gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, & parasitic infectious diseases. Its testing platforms include isothermal DNA amplification, rapid immunoassays, and enzyme-linked immunoassays. The Life sciences segment sells b-antigens, antibodies, and reagents in bulk to other diagnostic manufacturers, the agriculture industry, and researchers. It also manufactures proteins that biopharmaceutical companies use in new drugs and vaccines. The entity has a business presence in the US and other countries.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2500.350 0.1000
REV70.290M88.341M18.051M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Meridian Bioscience Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Meridian Bioscience's (VIVO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting VIVO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.65% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)?

A

The stock price for Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) is $24.46 last updated Today at 3:22:22 PM.

Q

Does Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2019 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2019.

Q

When is Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) reporting earnings?

A

Meridian Bioscience’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meridian Bioscience.

Q

What sector and industry does Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) operate in?

A

Meridian Bioscience is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.