|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.250
|0.350
|0.1000
|REV
|70.290M
|88.341M
|18.051M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Meridian Bioscience’s space includes: RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA), BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS), Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI).
The latest price target for Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting VIVO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.65% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) is $24.46 last updated Today at 3:22:22 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2019 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2019.
Meridian Bioscience’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Meridian Bioscience.
Meridian Bioscience is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.