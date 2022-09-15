Upgrades

For Nokia Oyj NOK, Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Nokia had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.34 and a 52-week-low of $4.37. Nokia closed at $4.94 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for PBF Energy Inc PBF was changed from Underperform to Outperform. In the second quarter, PBF Energy showed an EPS of $10.58, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.12 and a 52-week-low of $13.10. At the end of the last trading period, PBF Energy closed at $30.43.

For Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN, Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Wynn Resorts earned $0.82 in the second quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.50 and a 52-week-low of $50.20. At the end of the last trading period, Wynn Resorts closed at $60.69.

Wedbush upgraded the previous rating for Deckers Outdoor Corp DECK from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Deckers Outdoor had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $373.41 and a 52-week-low of $212.93. At the end of the last trading period, Deckers Outdoor closed at $334.35.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Chart Industries Inc GTLS was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Chart Industries had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $214.14 and a 52-week-low of $108.29. At the end of the last trading period, Chart Industries closed at $206.36.

For EOG Resources Inc EOG, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, EOG Resources showed an EPS of $2.74, compared to $1.73 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $147.99 and a 52-week-low of $88.29. EOG Resources closed at $126.73 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Permian Resources Corp PR was changed from Neutral to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.68 and a 52-week-low of $7.32. At the end of the last trading period, Permian Resources closed at $8.15.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Vermilion Energy Inc VET from Underweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Vermilion Energy had an EPS of $1.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.27. The current stock performance of Vermilion Energy shows a 52-week-high of $30.17 and a 52-week-low of $12.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.42.

According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Activision Blizzard showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Activision Blizzard shows a 52-week-high of $86.90 and a 52-week-low of $61.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.60.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Enviva Inc EVA was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Enviva showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $91.06 and a 52-week-low of $55.07. Enviva closed at $71.21 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for iMedia Brands Inc IMBI was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, iMedia Brands showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.74 and a 52-week-low of $0.82. At the end of the last trading period, iMedia Brands closed at $0.85.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Masimo Corp MASI was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Masimo showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Masimo shows a 52-week-high of $291.15 and a 52-week-low of $112.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $150.67.

Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Delek US Holdings Inc DK from Peer Perform to Outperform. Delek US Hldgs earned $4.40 in the second quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Delek US Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $35.23 and a 52-week-low of $14.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.88.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Netflix Inc NFLX was changed from In-Line to Outperform. Netflix earned $3.20 in the second quarter, compared to $2.97 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $609.99 and a 52-week-low of $162.71. Netflix closed at $224.12 at the end of the last trading period.

For Marriott International Inc MAR, Berenberg upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Marriott Intl had an EPS of $1.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $195.90 and a 52-week-low of $131.01. Marriott Intl closed at $162.54 at the end of the last trading period.

For Hyatt Hotels Corp H, Berenberg upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Hyatt Hotels showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $1.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hyatt Hotels shows a 52-week-high of $108.10 and a 52-week-low of $70.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.24.

According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Hilton Worldwide Holdings had an EPS of $1.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current stock performance of Hilton Worldwide Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $167.99 and a 52-week-low of $108.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $134.83.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Nordstrom Inc JWN was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Nordstrom showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nordstrom shows a 52-week-high of $29.59 and a 52-week-low of $16.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.98.

For Tesla Inc TSLA, Needham upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Hold. Tesla earned $0.76 in the second quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $402.67 and a 52-week-low of $206.86. At the end of the last trading period, Tesla closed at $302.61.

Downgrades

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for IronNet Inc IRNT from Hold to Underperform. In the second quarter, IronNet showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.12 and a 52-week-low of $1.83. IronNet closed at $2.20 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Quanta Services Inc PWR was changed from Buy to Neutral. Quanta Servs earned $1.54 in the second quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $149.33 and a 52-week-low of $93.91. Quanta Servs closed at $142.37 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Devon Energy Corp DVN was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Devon Energy had an EPS of $2.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.40 and a 52-week-low of $42.87. At the end of the last trading period, Devon Energy closed at $72.17.

For The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc NAPA, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Duckhorn Portfolio showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.57 and a 52-week-low of $16.42. At the end of the last trading period, Duckhorn Portfolio closed at $16.86.

Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating for Electronic Arts Inc EA from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Electronic Arts showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Electronic Arts shows a 52-week-high of $142.79 and a 52-week-low of $109.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $126.92.

For IronNet Inc IRNT, BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, IronNet showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.12 and a 52-week-low of $1.83. At the end of the last trading period, IronNet closed at $2.20.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Phillips 66 PSX was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the second quarter, Phillips 66 showed an EPS of $6.77, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.28 and a 52-week-low of $72.89. At the end of the last trading period, Phillips 66 closed at $86.00.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for CVR Energy Inc CVI was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. CVR Energy earned $2.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.61 and a 52-week-low of $16.83. At the end of the last trading period, CVR Energy closed at $32.74.

For Flowserve Corp FLS, Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Flowserve showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Flowserve shows a 52-week-high of $37.59 and a 52-week-low of $26.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.43.

Initiations

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Transcat Inc TRNS with an Outperform rating. The price target for Transcat is set to $100.00. Transcat earned $0.54 in the first quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Transcat shows a 52-week-high of $95.79 and a 52-week-low of $50.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.50.

Macquarie initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd DDI with an Outperform rating. The price target for DoubleDown Interactive is set to $17.00. The current stock performance of DoubleDown Interactive shows a 52-week-high of $15.74 and a 52-week-low of $8.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.19.

Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics Inc TPST with a Buy rating. The price target for Tempest Therapeutics is set to $8.00. In the second quarter, Tempest Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $7.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tempest Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $5.59 and a 52-week-low of $2.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.26.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Graphite Bio Inc GRPH. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Graphite Bio. For the second quarter, Graphite Bio had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.45. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.39 and a 52-week-low of $2.07. Graphite Bio closed at $3.61 at the end of the last trading period.

BTIG initiated coverage on Landsea Homes Corp LSEA with a Neutral rating. In the second quarter, Landsea Homes showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.21 and a 52-week-low of $5.36. Landsea Homes closed at $5.40 at the end of the last trading period.

Berenberg initiated coverage on AppFolio Inc APPF with a Buy rating. The price target for AppFolio is set to $130.00. In the second quarter, AppFolio showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $125.60 and a 52-week-low of $79.92. AppFolio closed at $98.66 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Ball Corp BALL. The price target seems to have been set at $64.00 for Ball. For the second quarter, Ball had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.32 and a 52-week-low of $54.56. Ball closed at $57.41 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Crown Holdings Inc CCK. The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for Crown Holdings. For the second quarter, Crown Holdings had an EPS of $2.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.42 and a 52-week-low of $85.85. At the end of the last trading period, Crown Holdings closed at $97.22.

With a Positive rating, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL. The price target seems to have been set at $190.00 for Bill.com Holdings. In the fourth quarter, Bill.com Holdings showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $262.17 and a 52-week-low of $89.87. Bill.com Holdings closed at $163.12 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial Inc CRBG with an Outperform rating. The price target for Corebridge Financial is set to $26.00.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on LAVA Therapeutics NV LVTX. The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for LAVA Therapeutics. LAVA Therapeutics earned $0.31 in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LAVA Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $6.90 and a 52-week-low of $2.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.53.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on BioAtla Inc BCAB with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for BioAtla is set to $17.00. For the second quarter, BioAtla had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.49 and a 52-week-low of $2.01. At the end of the last trading period, BioAtla closed at $8.96.

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capital Bancorp Inc CBNK with a Buy rating. Capital Bancorp earned $0.80 in the second quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.56 and a 52-week-low of $20.94. Capital Bancorp closed at $24.08 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on KemPharm Inc KMPH. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for KemPharm. KemPharm earned $0.19 in the second quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.43 and a 52-week-low of $4.00. KemPharm closed at $6.08 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Okta Inc OKTA with a Buy rating. The price target for Okta is set to $90.00. Okta earned $0.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $226.49 and a 52-week-low of $58.12. Okta closed at $60.80 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise Inc AXON. The price target seems to have been set at $147.00 for Axon Enterprise. In the second quarter, Axon Enterprise showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $157.50 and a 52-week-low of $82.49. Axon Enterprise closed at $120.01 at the end of the last trading period.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness Inc XPOF with a Buy rating. The price target for Xponential Fitness is set to $29.00. For the second quarter, Xponential Fitness had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.90 and a 52-week-low of $11.20. At the end of the last trading period, Xponential Fitness closed at $20.02.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on KnowBe4 Inc KNBE with a Buy rating. The price target for KnowBe4 is set to $25.00. KnowBe4 earned $0.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.78. KnowBe4 closed at $19.29 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc HST with a Perform rating. The price target for Host Hotels & Resorts is set to $21.00. For the second quarter, Host Hotels & Resorts had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.63 and a 52-week-low of $15.10. Host Hotels & Resorts closed at $18.32 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Alkami Technology Inc ALKT. The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Alkami Technology. In the second quarter, Alkami Technology showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.04 and a 52-week-low of $9.23. At the end of the last trading period, Alkami Technology closed at $16.35.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide Inc EEFT. The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for Euronet Worldwide. Euronet Worldwide earned $1.73 in the second quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $149.92 and a 52-week-low of $84.79. At the end of the last trading period, Euronet Worldwide closed at $87.34.

With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Match Group Inc MTCH. The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Match Group. In the second quarter, Match Group showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $136.99 and a 52-week-low of $53.19. Match Group closed at $58.65 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX with an Overweight rating. The price target for Mirati Therapeutics is set to $110.00. In the second quarter, Mirati Therapeutics showed an EPS of $3.18, compared to $3.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.15 and a 52-week-low of $32.96. At the end of the last trading period, Mirati Therapeutics closed at $81.86.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc ZS with a Hold rating. The price target for Zscaler is set to $200.00. For the fourth quarter, Zscaler had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current stock performance of Zscaler shows a 52-week-high of $323.55 and a 52-week-low of $125.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $182.98.

Needham initiated coverage on Fisker Inc FSR with a Buy rating. The price target for Fisker is set to $12.00. For the second quarter, Fisker had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of Fisker shows a 52-week-high of $18.20 and a 52-week-low of $7.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.23.

For Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN, Needham initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. The current stock performance of Rivian Automotive shows a 52-week-high of $106.80 and a 52-week-low of $19.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.10.

Needham initiated coverage on Lucid Group Inc LCID with an Underperform rating. Lucid Gr earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to $7.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.59 and a 52-week-low of $13.25. At the end of the last trading period, Lucid Gr closed at $16.63.

