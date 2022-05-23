Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 23, 2022

by

Upgrades According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Motorola Solutions Inc MSI was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Motorola Solns earned $1.70 in the first quarter, compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $273.65 and a 52-week-low of $198.61. Motorola Solns closed at $210.28 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Zebra Technologies Corp ZBRA was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Zebra Technologies had an EPS of $4.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.79. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $615.00 and a 52-week-low of $309.00. Zebra Technologies closed at $325.37 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Trimble Inc TRMB from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Trimble had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.49 and a 52-week-low of $59.89. Trimble closed at $65.23 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Treehouse Foods Inc THS from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Treehouse Foods had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.49 and a 52-week-low of $29.47. Treehouse Foods closed at $36.70 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for DTE Energy Co DTE was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, DTE Energy showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $2.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DTE Energy shows a 52-week-high of $142.88 and a 52-week-low of $108.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $128.72.

Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating for Consolidated Edison Inc ED from Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Consolidated Edison showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.22 and a 52-week-low of $71.17. At the end of the last trading period, Consolidated Edison closed at $95.81.

For CubeSmart CUBE , Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. CubeSmart earned $0.58 in the first quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CubeSmart shows a 52-week-high of $57.34 and a 52-week-low of $40.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.84.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Saia Inc SAIA was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Saia showed an EPS of $2.98, compared to $1.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Saia shows a 52-week-high of $365.50 and a 52-week-low of $173.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $187.55. See all analyst ratings upgrades. Downgrades According to KGI Securities, the prior rating for Nike Inc NKE was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Nike earned $0.87 in the third quarter, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $179.10 and a 52-week-low of $105.00. Nike closed at $108.00 at the end of the last trading period.

For HP Inc HPQ , Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, HP showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of HP shows a 52-week-high of $41.47 and a 52-week-low of $26.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.65.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Group 1 Automotive Inc GPI was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Group 1 Automotive showed an EPS of $10.81, compared to $5.57 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $212.23 and a 52-week-low of $143.00. Group 1 Automotive closed at $173.76 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Asbury Automotive Group Inc ABG was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Asbury Automotive Group showed an EPS of $9.27, compared to $4.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $230.97 and a 52-week-low of $146.43. Asbury Automotive Group closed at $170.96 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Corning Inc GLW was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Corning showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.30 and a 52-week-low of $32.23. Corning closed at $33.13 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for JBG SMITH Properties JBGS was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the first quarter, JBG SMITH Properties showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.98 and a 52-week-low of $23.54. At the end of the last trading period, JBG SMITH Properties closed at $24.97.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Covetrus Inc CVET from Outperform to Market Perform. Covetrus earned $0.25 in the first quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.02 and a 52-week-low of $13.39. At the end of the last trading period, Covetrus closed at $19.71.

Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Autodesk Inc ADSK from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Autodesk showed an EPS of $1.50, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $344.39 and a 52-week-low of $175.41. Autodesk closed at $191.41 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Skillz Inc SKLZ from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Skillz showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.88 and a 52-week-low of $1.39. Skillz closed at $1.83 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Athersys Inc ATHX from Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, Athersys had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.81 and a 52-week-low of $0.25. At the end of the last trading period, Athersys closed at $0.26.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Dow Inc DOW was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Dow had an EPS of $2.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. The current stock performance of Dow shows a 52-week-high of $71.86 and a 52-week-low of $52.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.11. See all analyst ratings downgrades. Initiations With an Outperform rating, KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Walt Disney Co DIS . The price target seems to have been set at $145.00 for Walt Disney. For the second quarter, Walt Disney had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $187.58 and a 52-week-low of $99.47. At the end of the last trading period, Walt Disney closed at $102.42.

With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Charge Enterprises Inc CRGE . The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Charge Enterprises. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.46 and a 52-week-low of $2.51. Charge Enterprises closed at $3.70 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Array Technologies Inc ARRY . The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Array Technologies. For the first quarter, Array Technologies had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.67 and a 52-week-low of $5.45. At the end of the last trading period, Array Technologies closed at $9.07.

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain Inc APLD with a Buy rating. The price target for Applied Blockchain is set to $10.00. In the third quarter, Applied Blockchain showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.70 and a 52-week-low of $0.61. At the end of the last trading period, Applied Blockchain closed at $3.65.

FBN Securities initiated coverage on Alteryx Inc AYX with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alteryx is set to $80.00. For the first quarter, Alteryx had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.57 and a 52-week-low of $49.67. At the end of the last trading period, Alteryx closed at $55.66.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group Inc HAIN with an Outperform rating. The price target for Hain Celestial Group is set to $34.00. Hain Celestial Group earned $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hain Celestial Group shows a 52-week-high of $48.88 and a 52-week-low of $24.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.77.

With a Market Perform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony Corp LANC . The price target seems to have been set at $140.00 for Lancaster Colony. In the third quarter, Lancaster Colony showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $1.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lancaster Colony shows a 52-week-high of $201.31 and a 52-week-low of $118.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $121.72.

Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp WAB with an Overweight rating. The price target for Westinghouse Air Brake is set to $101.00. In the first quarter, Westinghouse Air Brake showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $100.05 and a 52-week-low of $76.30. Westinghouse Air Brake closed at $86.96 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium Inc PLL with an Outperform rating. The price target for Piedmont Lithium is set to $90.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.99 and a 52-week-low of $40.65. At the end of the last trading period, Piedmont Lithium closed at $58.01.

With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma Inc TBPH . The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Theravance Biopharma. In the first quarter, Theravance Biopharma showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $1.24 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Theravance Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $18.83 and a 52-week-low of $6.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.74.

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Co LLY with an Outperform rating. The price target for Eli Lilly is set to $341.00. For the first quarter, Eli Lilly had an EPS of $2.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $314.00 and a 52-week-low of $195.50. At the end of the last trading period, Eli Lilly closed at $298.85.

With a Market Perform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics PLC HZNP . The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for Horizon Therapeutics. For the first quarter, Horizon Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.53 and a 52-week-low of

. The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for Horizon Therapeutics. For the first quarter, Horizon Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.53 and a 52-week-low of $82.51. Horizon Therapeutics closed at $90.35 at the end of the last trading period. With a Market Perform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Radius Health Inc RDUS . The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Radius Health. Radius Health earned $0.39 in the first quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Radius Health shows a 52-week-high of $23.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.25.

. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Radius Health. Radius Health earned $0.39 in the first quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Radius Health shows a 52-week-high of $23.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.25. JP Morgan initiated coverage on Porch Group Inc PRCH with an Overweight rating. The price target for Porch Group is set to $8.00. Porch Group earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.27. Porch Group closed at $4.45 at the end of the last trading period.

with an Overweight rating. The price target for Porch Group is set to $8.00. Porch Group earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.27. Porch Group closed at $4.45 at the end of the last trading period. With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Upwork Inc UPWK . The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Upwork. Upwork earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.49 and a 52-week-low of $14.85. At the end of the last trading period, Upwork closed at $18.33.

. The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Upwork. Upwork earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.49 and a 52-week-low of $14.85. At the end of the last trading period, Upwork closed at $18.33. With a Market Perform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen Inc AMGN . The price target seems to have been set at $256.00 for Amgen. In the first quarter, Amgen showed an EPS of $4.25, compared to $3.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $258.45 and a 52-week-low of $198.64. At the end of the last trading period, Amgen closed at $247.50.

. The price target seems to have been set at $256.00 for Amgen. In the first quarter, Amgen showed an EPS of $4.25, compared to $3.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $258.45 and a 52-week-low of $198.64. At the end of the last trading period, Amgen closed at $247.50. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie Inc ABBV with an Underperform rating. The price target for AbbVie is set to $140.00. For the first quarter, AbbVie had an EPS of $3.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.95. The current stock performance of AbbVie shows a 52-week-high of $175.91 and a 52-week-low of $105.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $151.01.

with an Underperform rating. The price target for AbbVie is set to $140.00. For the first quarter, AbbVie had an EPS of $3.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.95. The current stock performance of AbbVie shows a 52-week-high of $175.91 and a 52-week-low of $105.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $151.01. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences Inc GILD with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Gilead Sciences is set to $68.00. In the first quarter, Gilead Sciences showed an EPS of $2.12, compared to $2.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.12 and a 52-week-low of $57.19. Gilead Sciences closed at $63.84 at the end of the last trading period.

with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Gilead Sciences is set to $68.00. In the first quarter, Gilead Sciences showed an EPS of $2.12, compared to $2.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.12 and a 52-week-low of $57.19. Gilead Sciences closed at $63.84 at the end of the last trading period. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN with an Outperform rating. The price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is set to $738.00. In the first quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $11.49, compared to $9.89 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $747.42 and a 52-week-low of $492.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals closed at $661.14 at the end of the last trading period.

with an Outperform rating. The price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is set to $738.00. In the first quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $11.49, compared to $9.89 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $747.42 and a 52-week-low of $492.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals closed at $661.14 at the end of the last trading period. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is set to $265.00. For the first quarter, Vertex Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $3.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $292.75 and a 52-week-low of $176.36. At the end of the last trading period, Vertex Pharmaceuticals closed at $258.59.

with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is set to $265.00. For the first quarter, Vertex Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $3.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $292.75 and a 52-week-low of $176.36. At the end of the last trading period, Vertex Pharmaceuticals closed at $258.59. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences Ltd ROIV with an Outperform rating. The price target for Roivant Sciences is set to $6.00. The current stock performance of Roivant Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $16.76 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.70. See all analyst ratings initiations.

