Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 23, 2022

Upgrades
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Motorola Solutions Inc MSI was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Motorola Solns earned $1.70 in the first quarter, compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $273.65 and a 52-week-low of $198.61. Motorola Solns closed at $210.28 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Zebra Technologies Corp ZBRA was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Zebra Technologies had an EPS of $4.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.79. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $615.00 and a 52-week-low of $309.00. Zebra Technologies closed at $325.37 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Trimble Inc TRMB from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Trimble had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.49 and a 52-week-low of $59.89. Trimble closed at $65.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Treehouse Foods Inc THS from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Treehouse Foods had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.49 and a 52-week-low of $29.47. Treehouse Foods closed at $36.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for DTE Energy Co DTE was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, DTE Energy showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $2.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DTE Energy shows a 52-week-high of $142.88 and a 52-week-low of $108.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $128.72.
- Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating for Consolidated Edison Inc ED from Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Consolidated Edison showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.22 and a 52-week-low of $71.17. At the end of the last trading period, Consolidated Edison closed at $95.81.
- For CubeSmart CUBE, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. CubeSmart earned $0.58 in the first quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CubeSmart shows a 52-week-high of $57.34 and a 52-week-low of $40.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.84.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for Saia Inc SAIA was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Saia showed an EPS of $2.98, compared to $1.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Saia shows a 52-week-high of $365.50 and a 52-week-low of $173.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $187.55.
Downgrades
- According to KGI Securities, the prior rating for Nike Inc NKE was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Nike earned $0.87 in the third quarter, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $179.10 and a 52-week-low of $105.00. Nike closed at $108.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- For HP Inc HPQ, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, HP showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of HP shows a 52-week-high of $41.47 and a 52-week-low of $26.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.65.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Group 1 Automotive Inc GPI was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Group 1 Automotive showed an EPS of $10.81, compared to $5.57 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $212.23 and a 52-week-low of $143.00. Group 1 Automotive closed at $173.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Asbury Automotive Group Inc ABG was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Asbury Automotive Group showed an EPS of $9.27, compared to $4.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $230.97 and a 52-week-low of $146.43. Asbury Automotive Group closed at $170.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Corning Inc GLW was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Corning showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.30 and a 52-week-low of $32.23. Corning closed at $33.13 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for JBG SMITH Properties JBGS was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the first quarter, JBG SMITH Properties showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.98 and a 52-week-low of $23.54. At the end of the last trading period, JBG SMITH Properties closed at $24.97.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Covetrus Inc CVET from Outperform to Market Perform. Covetrus earned $0.25 in the first quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.02 and a 52-week-low of $13.39. At the end of the last trading period, Covetrus closed at $19.71.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Autodesk Inc ADSK from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Autodesk showed an EPS of $1.50, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $344.39 and a 52-week-low of $175.41. Autodesk closed at $191.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Skillz Inc SKLZ from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Skillz showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.88 and a 52-week-low of $1.39. Skillz closed at $1.83 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Athersys Inc ATHX from Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, Athersys had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.81 and a 52-week-low of $0.25. At the end of the last trading period, Athersys closed at $0.26.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Dow Inc DOW was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Dow had an EPS of $2.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. The current stock performance of Dow shows a 52-week-high of $71.86 and a 52-week-low of $52.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.11.
Initiations
- With an Outperform rating, KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Walt Disney Co DIS. The price target seems to have been set at $145.00 for Walt Disney. For the second quarter, Walt Disney had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $187.58 and a 52-week-low of $99.47. At the end of the last trading period, Walt Disney closed at $102.42.
- With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Charge Enterprises Inc CRGE. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Charge Enterprises. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.46 and a 52-week-low of $2.51. Charge Enterprises closed at $3.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Array Technologies Inc ARRY. The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Array Technologies. For the first quarter, Array Technologies had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.67 and a 52-week-low of $5.45. At the end of the last trading period, Array Technologies closed at $9.07.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain Inc APLD with a Buy rating. The price target for Applied Blockchain is set to $10.00. In the third quarter, Applied Blockchain showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.70 and a 52-week-low of $0.61. At the end of the last trading period, Applied Blockchain closed at $3.65.
- FBN Securities initiated coverage on Alteryx Inc AYX with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alteryx is set to $80.00. For the first quarter, Alteryx had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.57 and a 52-week-low of $49.67. At the end of the last trading period, Alteryx closed at $55.66.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group Inc HAIN with an Outperform rating. The price target for Hain Celestial Group is set to $34.00. Hain Celestial Group earned $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hain Celestial Group shows a 52-week-high of $48.88 and a 52-week-low of $24.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.77.
- With a Market Perform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony Corp LANC. The price target seems to have been set at $140.00 for Lancaster Colony. In the third quarter, Lancaster Colony showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $1.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lancaster Colony shows a 52-week-high of $201.31 and a 52-week-low of $118.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $121.72.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp WAB with an Overweight rating. The price target for Westinghouse Air Brake is set to $101.00. In the first quarter, Westinghouse Air Brake showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $100.05 and a 52-week-low of $76.30. Westinghouse Air Brake closed at $86.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium Inc PLL with an Outperform rating. The price target for Piedmont Lithium is set to $90.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.99 and a 52-week-low of $40.65. At the end of the last trading period, Piedmont Lithium closed at $58.01.
- With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma Inc TBPH. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Theravance Biopharma. In the first quarter, Theravance Biopharma showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $1.24 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Theravance Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $18.83 and a 52-week-low of $6.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.74.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Co LLY with an Outperform rating. The price target for Eli Lilly is set to $341.00. For the first quarter, Eli Lilly had an EPS of $2.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $314.00 and a 52-week-low of $195.50. At the end of the last trading period, Eli Lilly closed at $298.85.
- With a Market Perform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics PLC HZNP. The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for Horizon Therapeutics. For the first quarter, Horizon Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.53 and a 52-week-low of $82.51. Horizon Therapeutics closed at $90.35 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Market Perform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Radius Health Inc RDUS. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Radius Health. Radius Health earned $0.39 in the first quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Radius Health shows a 52-week-high of $23.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.25.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Porch Group Inc PRCH with an Overweight rating. The price target for Porch Group is set to $8.00. Porch Group earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.27. Porch Group closed at $4.45 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Upwork Inc UPWK. The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Upwork. Upwork earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.49 and a 52-week-low of $14.85. At the end of the last trading period, Upwork closed at $18.33.
- With a Market Perform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen Inc AMGN. The price target seems to have been set at $256.00 for Amgen. In the first quarter, Amgen showed an EPS of $4.25, compared to $3.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $258.45 and a 52-week-low of $198.64. At the end of the last trading period, Amgen closed at $247.50.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie Inc ABBV with an Underperform rating. The price target for AbbVie is set to $140.00. For the first quarter, AbbVie had an EPS of $3.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.95. The current stock performance of AbbVie shows a 52-week-high of $175.91 and a 52-week-low of $105.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $151.01.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences Inc GILD with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Gilead Sciences is set to $68.00. In the first quarter, Gilead Sciences showed an EPS of $2.12, compared to $2.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.12 and a 52-week-low of $57.19. Gilead Sciences closed at $63.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN with an Outperform rating. The price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is set to $738.00. In the first quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $11.49, compared to $9.89 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $747.42 and a 52-week-low of $492.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals closed at $661.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is set to $265.00. For the first quarter, Vertex Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $3.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $292.75 and a 52-week-low of $176.36. At the end of the last trading period, Vertex Pharmaceuticals closed at $258.59.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences Ltd ROIV with an Outperform rating. The price target for Roivant Sciences is set to $6.00. The current stock performance of Roivant Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $16.76 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.70.
