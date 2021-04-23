 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • According to Northland Capital Markets, the prior rating for Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Clearfield had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of Clearfield shows a 52-week-high of $38.75 and a 52-week-low of $11.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.96.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the fourth quarter, Cimarex Energy had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.35 and a 52-week-low of $20.05. Cimarex Energy closed at $60.80 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Continental Resources showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.39 and a 52-week-low of $11.09. Continental Resources closed at $25.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Ovintiv showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ovintiv shows a 52-week-high of $28.69 and a 52-week-low of $4.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.97.
  • For Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. Marathon Oil earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.29 and a 52-week-low of $3.73. At the end of the last trading period, Marathon Oil closed at $10.33.
  • According to WBB Securities, the prior rating for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) was changed from Speculative Buy to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Paratek Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.75 and a 52-week-low of $3.81. Paratek Pharmaceuticals closed at $7.87 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Skechers USA showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.42 and a 52-week-low of $22.61. At the end of the last trading period, Skechers USA closed at $44.49.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) from Underperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, American Airlines Group had an EPS of $4.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.09 and a 52-week-low of $8.25. American Airlines Group closed at $20.07 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, MediaAlpha's EPS was $0.14. The current stock performance of MediaAlpha shows a 52-week-high of $70.33 and a 52-week-low of $32.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.49.
  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) from Neutral to Buy. EnLink Midstream earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.14 and a 52-week-low of $1.36. At the end of the last trading period, EnLink Midstream closed at $4.33.
  • According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. Silicon Laboratories earned $0.84 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $163.43 and a 52-week-low of $84.48. Silicon Laboratories closed at $144.65 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL), Nomura downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. TAL Education earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.96 and a 52-week-low of $47.15. TAL Education closed at $61.64 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) from Outperform to Perform. In the fourth quarter, RingCentral showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of RingCentral shows a 52-week-high of $449.00 and a 52-week-low of $215.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $328.36.
  • According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, U.S. Xpress Enterprises showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.33 and a 52-week-low of $3.37. At the end of the last trading period, U.S. Xpress Enterprises closed at $9.78.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) from Outperform to In-Line. For the fourth quarter, DTE Energy had an EPS of $1.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.98 and a 52-week-low of $92.39. At the end of the last trading period, DTE Energy closed at $138.09.
  • According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI) was changed from Outperform to In-Line. In the fourth quarter, NiSource showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.24 and a 52-week-low of $21.09. At the end of the last trading period, NiSource closed at $25.91.
  • For Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. Pioneer Natural Resources earned $1.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.36 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.49 and a 52-week-low of $73.51. At the end of the last trading period, Pioneer Natural Resources closed at $146.38.
  • Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, Cabot Oil & Gas showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cabot Oil & Gas shows a 52-week-high of $22.67 and a 52-week-low of $15.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.39.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. Southwestern Energy earned $0.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southwestern Energy shows a 52-week-high of $4.88 and a 52-week-low of $2.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.01.
  • Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) from Market Perform to Underperform. Range Resources earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.60 and a 52-week-low of $4.88. Range Resources closed at $9.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • TD Securities downgraded the previous rating for Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Mercer International showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.70 and a 52-week-low of $5.77. Mercer International closed at $16.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Harley-Davidson earned $1.68 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.19 and a 52-week-low of $17.62. Harley-Davidson closed at $48.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for The Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) from Overweight to Neutral. Kraft Heinz earned $0.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kraft Heinz shows a 52-week-high of $41.64 and a 52-week-low of $28.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.97.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Arconic Corp (NYSE:ARNC). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Arconic. In the fourth quarter, Arconic showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $1.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Arconic shows a 52-week-high of $31.85 and a 52-week-low of $7.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.48.
  • With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU). The price target seems to have been set at $124.00 for Kaiser Aluminum. For the fourth quarter, Kaiser Aluminum had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.81 and a 52-week-low of $50.49. At the end of the last trading period, Kaiser Aluminum closed at $110.60.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Constellium is set to $18.00. For the fourth quarter, Constellium had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of Constellium shows a 52-week-high of $17.08 and a 52-week-low of $5.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.97.
  • Maxim Group initiated coverage on CohBar Inc (NASDAQ:CWBR) with a Buy rating. The price target for CohBar is set to $3.00. CohBar earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.25 and a 52-week-low of $0.85. CohBar closed at $1.24 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for JFrog. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, JFrog's EPS was $0.02. The current stock performance of JFrog shows a 52-week-high of $95.20 and a 52-week-low of $41.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.08.
  • With a Buy rating, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Clearway Energy. For the fourth quarter, Clearway Energy had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.23 and a 52-week-low of $19.10. At the end of the last trading period, Clearway Energy closed at $28.70.
  • CLSA initiated coverage on NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for NIO is set to $50.00. NIO earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NIO shows a 52-week-high of $66.99 and a 52-week-low of $2.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.58.
  • With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ:BL). The price target seems to have been set at $120.00 for BlackLine. In the fourth quarter, BlackLine showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BlackLine shows a 52-week-high of $154.61 and a 52-week-low of $56.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.79.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Adicet Bio. In the fourth quarter, Adicet Bio showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $3.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.40 and a 52-week-low of $9.71. Adicet Bio closed at $13.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT). The price target seems to have been set at $360.00 for Spotify Technology. For the fourth quarter, Spotify Technology had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $387.44 and a 52-week-low of $136.62. Spotify Technology closed at $265.25 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Arcos Dorados Holdings is set to $5.60. In the fourth quarter, Arcos Dorados Holdings showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.66 and a 52-week-low of $3.07. At the end of the last trading period, Arcos Dorados Holdings closed at $5.29.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ZoomInfo Technologies is set to $60.00. ZoomInfo Technologies earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of ZoomInfo Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $64.40 and a 52-week-low of $30.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.59.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Paycom Software is set to $450.00. In the fourth quarter, Paycom Software showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $471.08 and a 52-week-low of $205.09. At the end of the last trading period, Paycom Software closed at $390.68.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Workday is set to $300.00. For the fourth quarter, Workday had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The current stock performance of Workday shows a 52-week-high of $282.77 and a 52-week-low of $140.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $252.95.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for HubSpot is set to $650.00. HubSpot earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of HubSpot shows a 52-week-high of $547.47 and a 52-week-low of $136.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $534.17.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Oracle. In the third quarter, Oracle showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.21 and a 52-week-low of $50.86. Oracle closed at $74.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Salesforce.com is set to $270.00. Salesforce.com earned $1.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Salesforce.com shows a 52-week-high of $284.50 and a 52-week-low of $150.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $231.22.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Intuit is set to $475.00. In the second quarter, Intuit showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $1.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $423.74 and a 52-week-low of $252.01. Intuit closed at $406.78 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Anaplan is set to $72.00. Anaplan earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Anaplan shows a 52-week-high of $86.17 and a 52-week-low of $36.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.32.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY). The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Paylocity Holding. Paylocity Holding earned $0.39 in the second quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $218.34 and a 52-week-low of $85.00. Paylocity Holding closed at $194.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) with an Outperform rating. The price target for DocuSign is set to $275.00. DocuSign earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DocuSign shows a 52-week-high of $290.23 and a 52-week-low of $98.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $221.69.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT). The price target seems to have been set at $290.00 for Microsoft. In the second quarter, Microsoft showed an EPS of $2.03, compared to $1.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Microsoft shows a 52-week-high of $261.78 and a 52-week-low of $169.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $257.17.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Smartsheet is set to $75.00. Smartsheet earned $0.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.43 and a 52-week-low of $40.21. At the end of the last trading period, Smartsheet closed at $59.77.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE). The price target seems to have been set at $650.00 for Adobe. For the first quarter, Adobe had an EPS of $3.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.27. The current stock performance of Adobe shows a 52-week-high of $536.88 and a 52-week-low of $332.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $507.29.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Palantir Technologies. In the fourth quarter, Palantir Technologies earned $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.90. Palantir Technologies closed at $22.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Coupa Software is set to $310.00. Coupa Software earned $0.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $377.04 and a 52-week-low of $153.00. Coupa Software closed at $264.99 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Asana. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Asana's EPS was $0.22. The current stock performance of Asana shows a 52-week-high of $43.72 and a 52-week-low of $20.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.18.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:DCT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Duck Creek Technologies is set to $50.00. In the second quarter, Duck Creek Technologies earned $0.01. The current stock performance of Duck Creek Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $59.40 and a 52-week-low of $35.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.46.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN). The price target seems to have been set at $180.00 for Zendesk. For the fourth quarter, Zendesk had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $166.60 and a 52-week-low of $67.57. Zendesk closed at $145.37 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ServiceNow is set to $675.00. For the fourth quarter, ServiceNow had an EPS of $1.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $598.37 and a 52-week-low of $292.70. At the end of the last trading period, ServiceNow closed at $548.51.
  • With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Skillz. In the fourth quarter, Skillz earned $0.14. The current stock performance of Skillz shows a 52-week-high of $46.30 and a 52-week-low of $12.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.61.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ:RADI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Radius Global Infr is set to $18.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.31. At the end of the last trading period, Radius Global Infr closed at $15.14.
  • With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG). The price target seems to have been set at $39.00 for Warner Music Group. Warner Music Group earned $0.21 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.61 and a 52-week-low of $25.61. Warner Music Group closed at $37.37 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (ACET + AAL)

So What's Up With American Airlines, Carnival And Royal Caribbean?
GameStop, AMC, Penny And Crypto Stocks: Top Q1 Trends For Millennials And Gen Z
9 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Vivid Seats Lands SPAC Deal: Pent-Up Demand Could Make It A Reopening Trade
American, Southwest, Alaska Report Today With Focus On Summer Travel Demand
Recap: American Airlines Group Q1 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DHRWells FargoMaintains280.0
TALMorgan StanleyMaintains75.0
HCARBC CapitalMaintains232.0
GGGRBC CapitalMaintains89.0
GPCRBC CapitalMaintains129.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com