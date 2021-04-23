Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Northland Capital Markets, the prior rating for Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Clearfield had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of Clearfield shows a 52-week-high of $38.75 and a 52-week-low of $11.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.96.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the fourth quarter, Cimarex Energy had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.35 and a 52-week-low of $20.05. Cimarex Energy closed at $60.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Continental Resources showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.39 and a 52-week-low of $11.09. Continental Resources closed at $25.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Ovintiv showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ovintiv shows a 52-week-high of $28.69 and a 52-week-low of $4.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.97.
- For Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. Marathon Oil earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.29 and a 52-week-low of $3.73. At the end of the last trading period, Marathon Oil closed at $10.33.
- According to WBB Securities, the prior rating for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) was changed from Speculative Buy to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Paratek Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.75 and a 52-week-low of $3.81. Paratek Pharmaceuticals closed at $7.87 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Skechers USA showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.42 and a 52-week-low of $22.61. At the end of the last trading period, Skechers USA closed at $44.49.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) from Underperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, American Airlines Group had an EPS of $4.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.09 and a 52-week-low of $8.25. American Airlines Group closed at $20.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- For MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, MediaAlpha's EPS was $0.14. The current stock performance of MediaAlpha shows a 52-week-high of $70.33 and a 52-week-low of $32.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.49.
- UBS upgraded the previous rating for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) from Neutral to Buy. EnLink Midstream earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.14 and a 52-week-low of $1.36. At the end of the last trading period, EnLink Midstream closed at $4.33.
- According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. Silicon Laboratories earned $0.84 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $163.43 and a 52-week-low of $84.48. Silicon Laboratories closed at $144.65 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL), Nomura downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. TAL Education earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.96 and a 52-week-low of $47.15. TAL Education closed at $61.64 at the end of the last trading period.
- Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) from Outperform to Perform. In the fourth quarter, RingCentral showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of RingCentral shows a 52-week-high of $449.00 and a 52-week-low of $215.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $328.36.
- According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, U.S. Xpress Enterprises showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.33 and a 52-week-low of $3.37. At the end of the last trading period, U.S. Xpress Enterprises closed at $9.78.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) from Outperform to In-Line. For the fourth quarter, DTE Energy had an EPS of $1.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.98 and a 52-week-low of $92.39. At the end of the last trading period, DTE Energy closed at $138.09.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI) was changed from Outperform to In-Line. In the fourth quarter, NiSource showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.24 and a 52-week-low of $21.09. At the end of the last trading period, NiSource closed at $25.91.
- For Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. Pioneer Natural Resources earned $1.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.36 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.49 and a 52-week-low of $73.51. At the end of the last trading period, Pioneer Natural Resources closed at $146.38.
- Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, Cabot Oil & Gas showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cabot Oil & Gas shows a 52-week-high of $22.67 and a 52-week-low of $15.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.39.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. Southwestern Energy earned $0.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southwestern Energy shows a 52-week-high of $4.88 and a 52-week-low of $2.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.01.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) from Market Perform to Underperform. Range Resources earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.60 and a 52-week-low of $4.88. Range Resources closed at $9.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- TD Securities downgraded the previous rating for Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Mercer International showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.70 and a 52-week-low of $5.77. Mercer International closed at $16.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Harley-Davidson earned $1.68 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.19 and a 52-week-low of $17.62. Harley-Davidson closed at $48.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for The Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) from Overweight to Neutral. Kraft Heinz earned $0.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kraft Heinz shows a 52-week-high of $41.64 and a 52-week-low of $28.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.97.
Initiations
- With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Arconic Corp (NYSE:ARNC). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Arconic. In the fourth quarter, Arconic showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $1.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Arconic shows a 52-week-high of $31.85 and a 52-week-low of $7.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.48.
- With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU). The price target seems to have been set at $124.00 for Kaiser Aluminum. For the fourth quarter, Kaiser Aluminum had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.81 and a 52-week-low of $50.49. At the end of the last trading period, Kaiser Aluminum closed at $110.60.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Constellium is set to $18.00. For the fourth quarter, Constellium had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of Constellium shows a 52-week-high of $17.08 and a 52-week-low of $5.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.97.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on CohBar Inc (NASDAQ:CWBR) with a Buy rating. The price target for CohBar is set to $3.00. CohBar earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.25 and a 52-week-low of $0.85. CohBar closed at $1.24 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for JFrog. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, JFrog's EPS was $0.02. The current stock performance of JFrog shows a 52-week-high of $95.20 and a 52-week-low of $41.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.08.
- With a Buy rating, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Clearway Energy. For the fourth quarter, Clearway Energy had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.23 and a 52-week-low of $19.10. At the end of the last trading period, Clearway Energy closed at $28.70.
- CLSA initiated coverage on NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for NIO is set to $50.00. NIO earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NIO shows a 52-week-high of $66.99 and a 52-week-low of $2.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.58.
- With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ:BL). The price target seems to have been set at $120.00 for BlackLine. In the fourth quarter, BlackLine showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BlackLine shows a 52-week-high of $154.61 and a 52-week-low of $56.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.79.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Adicet Bio. In the fourth quarter, Adicet Bio showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $3.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.40 and a 52-week-low of $9.71. Adicet Bio closed at $13.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT). The price target seems to have been set at $360.00 for Spotify Technology. For the fourth quarter, Spotify Technology had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $387.44 and a 52-week-low of $136.62. Spotify Technology closed at $265.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Arcos Dorados Holdings is set to $5.60. In the fourth quarter, Arcos Dorados Holdings showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.66 and a 52-week-low of $3.07. At the end of the last trading period, Arcos Dorados Holdings closed at $5.29.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ZoomInfo Technologies is set to $60.00. ZoomInfo Technologies earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of ZoomInfo Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $64.40 and a 52-week-low of $30.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.59.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Paycom Software is set to $450.00. In the fourth quarter, Paycom Software showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $471.08 and a 52-week-low of $205.09. At the end of the last trading period, Paycom Software closed at $390.68.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Workday is set to $300.00. For the fourth quarter, Workday had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The current stock performance of Workday shows a 52-week-high of $282.77 and a 52-week-low of $140.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $252.95.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for HubSpot is set to $650.00. HubSpot earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of HubSpot shows a 52-week-high of $547.47 and a 52-week-low of $136.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $534.17.
- With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Oracle. In the third quarter, Oracle showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.21 and a 52-week-low of $50.86. Oracle closed at $74.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Salesforce.com is set to $270.00. Salesforce.com earned $1.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Salesforce.com shows a 52-week-high of $284.50 and a 52-week-low of $150.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $231.22.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Intuit is set to $475.00. In the second quarter, Intuit showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $1.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $423.74 and a 52-week-low of $252.01. Intuit closed at $406.78 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Anaplan is set to $72.00. Anaplan earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Anaplan shows a 52-week-high of $86.17 and a 52-week-low of $36.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.32.
- With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY). The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Paylocity Holding. Paylocity Holding earned $0.39 in the second quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $218.34 and a 52-week-low of $85.00. Paylocity Holding closed at $194.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) with an Outperform rating. The price target for DocuSign is set to $275.00. DocuSign earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DocuSign shows a 52-week-high of $290.23 and a 52-week-low of $98.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $221.69.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT). The price target seems to have been set at $290.00 for Microsoft. In the second quarter, Microsoft showed an EPS of $2.03, compared to $1.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Microsoft shows a 52-week-high of $261.78 and a 52-week-low of $169.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $257.17.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Smartsheet is set to $75.00. Smartsheet earned $0.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.43 and a 52-week-low of $40.21. At the end of the last trading period, Smartsheet closed at $59.77.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE). The price target seems to have been set at $650.00 for Adobe. For the first quarter, Adobe had an EPS of $3.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.27. The current stock performance of Adobe shows a 52-week-high of $536.88 and a 52-week-low of $332.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $507.29.
- With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Palantir Technologies. In the fourth quarter, Palantir Technologies earned $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.90. Palantir Technologies closed at $22.85 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Coupa Software is set to $310.00. Coupa Software earned $0.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $377.04 and a 52-week-low of $153.00. Coupa Software closed at $264.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Asana. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Asana's EPS was $0.22. The current stock performance of Asana shows a 52-week-high of $43.72 and a 52-week-low of $20.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.18.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:DCT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Duck Creek Technologies is set to $50.00. In the second quarter, Duck Creek Technologies earned $0.01. The current stock performance of Duck Creek Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $59.40 and a 52-week-low of $35.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.46.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN). The price target seems to have been set at $180.00 for Zendesk. For the fourth quarter, Zendesk had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $166.60 and a 52-week-low of $67.57. Zendesk closed at $145.37 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ServiceNow is set to $675.00. For the fourth quarter, ServiceNow had an EPS of $1.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $598.37 and a 52-week-low of $292.70. At the end of the last trading period, ServiceNow closed at $548.51.
- With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Skillz. In the fourth quarter, Skillz earned $0.14. The current stock performance of Skillz shows a 52-week-high of $46.30 and a 52-week-low of $12.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.61.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ:RADI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Radius Global Infr is set to $18.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.31. At the end of the last trading period, Radius Global Infr closed at $15.14.
- With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG). The price target seems to have been set at $39.00 for Warner Music Group. Warner Music Group earned $0.21 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.61 and a 52-week-low of $25.61. Warner Music Group closed at $37.37 at the end of the last trading period.
