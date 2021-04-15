 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Upgrades

  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Vipshop Holdings showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.16. At the end of the last trading period, Vipshop Holdings closed at $27.96.
  • According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Granite Construction had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The current stock performance of Granite Construction shows a 52-week-high of $41.15 and a 52-week-low of $12.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.08.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, XPO Logistics showed an EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $137.00 and a 52-week-low of $53.58. At the end of the last trading period, XPO Logistics closed at $134.53.
  • For Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR), Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Murphy Oil had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.53 and a 52-week-low of $6.87. At the end of the last trading period, Murphy Oil closed at $17.36.
  • For EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG), Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. For the fourth quarter, EOG Resources had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. The current stock performance of EOG Resources shows a 52-week-high of $77.14 and a 52-week-low of $31.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.13.
  • Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Cimarex Energy had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. The current stock performance of Cimarex Energy shows a 52-week-high of $69.35 and a 52-week-low of $17.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.90.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the fourth quarter, NVIDIA had an EPS of $3.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $628.82 and a 52-week-low of $267.11. NVIDIA closed at $611.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, United Parcel Service showed an EPS of $2.66, compared to $2.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $179.92 and a 52-week-low of $88.85. United Parcel Service closed at $176.04 at the end of the last trading period.
  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for Afya Ltd (NASDAQ:AFYA) from Neutral to Buy. Afya earned $0.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Afya shows a 52-week-high of $29.02 and a 52-week-low of $16.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.53.
  • According to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, the prior rating for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Goosehead Insurance had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of Goosehead Insurance shows a 52-week-high of $174.79 and a 52-week-low of $39.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $103.65.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for The Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Hershey earned $1.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hershey shows a 52-week-high of $161.71 and a 52-week-low of $125.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $158.28.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Cardlytics earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cardlytics shows a 52-week-high of $161.47 and a 52-week-low of $38.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $120.18.

Downgrades

  • Northcoast Research downgraded the previous rating for Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Owens-Corning had an EPS of $1.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The current stock performance of Owens-Corning shows a 52-week-high of $97.81 and a 52-week-low of $35.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.69.
  • For Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN), Northcoast Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.99 and a 52-week-low of $15.79. At the end of the last trading period, Beacon Roofing Supply closed at $55.89.
  • Zelman downgraded the previous rating for Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) from Buy to Hold. Lowe's Companies earned $1.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $204.18 and a 52-week-low of $91.49. Lowe's Companies closed at $201.47 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For VMware Inc (NYSE:VMW), Northland Capital Markets downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, VMware had an EPS of $2.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $161.95 and a 52-week-low of $121.78. At the end of the last trading period, VMware closed at $155.62.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Lear had an EPS of $3.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.25 and a 52-week-low of $80.15. At the end of the last trading period, Lear closed at $179.65.
  • For Visteon Corp (NASDAQ:VC), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Visteon showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $147.55 and a 52-week-low of $46.27. Visteon closed at $119.19 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Diamondback Energy had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.75 and a 52-week-low of $23.63. At the end of the last trading period, Diamondback Energy closed at $80.34.
  • For Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD), Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.36. The current stock performance of Pioneer Natural Resources shows a 52-week-high of $169.49 and a 52-week-low of $67.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $153.10.
  • Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Occidental Petroleum showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Occidental Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $32.52 and a 52-week-low of $8.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.56.
  • Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Marsh & McLennan had an EPS of $1.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The current stock performance of Marsh & McLennan shows a 52-week-high of $126.96 and a 52-week-low of $91.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $125.37.
  • CL King downgraded the previous rating for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Cracker Barrel Old had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.70. The current stock performance of Cracker Barrel Old shows a 52-week-high of $178.82 and a 52-week-low of $77.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $175.12.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Intel had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.52. The current stock performance of Intel shows a 52-week-high of $68.49 and a 52-week-low of $43.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.19.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Kansas City Southern earned $1.89 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $269.49 and a 52-week-low of $122.35. Kansas City Southern closed at $260.68 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE:BV) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. BrightView Holdings earned $0.12 in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.55 and a 52-week-low of $9.57. BrightView Holdings closed at $18.37 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, CrossAmerica Partners showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CrossAmerica Partners shows a 52-week-high of $19.82 and a 52-week-low of $8.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.55.

Initiations

  • Maxim Group initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wrap Technologies is set to $11.00. In the fourth quarter, Wrap Technologies showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.37 and a 52-week-low of $4.56. At the end of the last trading period, Wrap Technologies closed at $4.96.
  • With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen Inc (NASDAQ:XGN). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Exagen. For the fourth quarter, Exagen had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.67 and a 52-week-low of $10.29. Exagen closed at $16.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) with a Buy rating. The price target for CrowdStrike Holdings is set to $265.00. In the fourth quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CrowdStrike Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $251.28 and a 52-week-low of $58.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $208.20.
  • Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Edwards Lifesciences is set to $85.00. For the fourth quarter, Edwards Lifesciences had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.46. The current stock performance of Edwards Lifesciences shows a 52-week-high of $235.28 and a 52-week-low of $66.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.22.
  • With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Advanced Micro Devices. In the fourth quarter, Advanced Micro Devices showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.23 and a 52-week-low of $48.42. Advanced Micro Devices closed at $78.55 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Elanco Animal Health is set to $37.00. For the fourth quarter, Elanco Animal Health had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.81 and a 52-week-low of $18.37. Elanco Animal Health closed at $29.58 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Visteon Corp (NASDAQ:VC), Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. Visteon earned $1.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Visteon shows a 52-week-high of $147.55 and a 52-week-low of $46.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $119.19.
  • With a Neutral rating, Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The price target seems to have been set at $122.00 for Abbott Laboratories. Abbott Laboratories earned $1.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $128.54 and a 52-week-low of $86.16. Abbott Laboratories closed at $121.44 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT). The price target seems to have been set at $153.00 for Medtronic. For the third quarter, Medtronic had an EPS of $1.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.86 and a 52-week-low of $87.68. At the end of the last trading period, Medtronic closed at $123.89.
  • Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for DexCom is set to $438.00. In the fourth quarter, DexCom showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $1.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DexCom shows a 52-week-high of $456.23 and a 52-week-low of $274.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $391.10.
  • With an Overweight rating, Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Boston Scientific. Boston Scientific earned $0.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boston Scientific shows a 52-week-high of $42.37 and a 52-week-low of $32.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.66.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) with a Hold rating. The price target for Autoliv is set to $102.00. Autoliv earned $2.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Autoliv shows a 52-week-high of $99.21 and a 52-week-low of $51.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.36.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Coinbase Global is set to $500.00. The current stock performance of Coinbase Global shows a 52-week-high of $429.54 and a 52-week-low of $310.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $328.28.
  • For American Well Corp (NYSE:AMWL), Needham initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, American Well's EPS was $0.51. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.75 and a 52-week-low of $15.53. American Well closed at $17.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD). The price target seems to have been set at $59.00 for Accolade. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Accolade's EPS was $0.32. The current stock performance of Accolade shows a 52-week-high of $65.25 and a 52-week-low of $29.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.70.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Teladoc Health is set to $235.00. For the fourth quarter, Teladoc Health had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Teladoc Health shows a 52-week-high of $308.00 and a 52-week-low of $147.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $188.22.

