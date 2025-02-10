Super Bowl Commercials 2025: Complete List of Super Bowl LIX Ads And Companies Behind Them

Super Bowl LIX aired on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, ending the Chiefs' attempt to be the first three-peat Super Bowl winners.

The game also featured dozens of commercials advertising products and showcasing new movies and television shows. They also featured many celebrity cameos.

What Happened: Super Bowl LIX commercials were priced between $7 million and $8 million for a 30-second slot by Fox Corporation FOXFOXA, which had the media rights to the game.

Fox was able to secure $8 million or more for some last-second advertising inventory ahead of Sunday's game.

This author tracked all the commercials, from the singing of the National Anthem to the final round of ads after the Eagles won the Super Bowl. View the 2024 and 2023 Super Bowl commercials here and here.

The tweet below shows the Super Bowl LIX commercial tracking in real time during the big game.

Here’s a list of the Super Bowl LIX commercials and the companies behind them.

After National Anthem:

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" Trailer, Paramount PARA PARAA

Skechers SKX

TurboTax, brand of Intuit Inc INTU

NASCAR on Fox

After Coin Toss:

Lilo & Stitch live action movie teaser for Disney DIS

YouTube TV, brand of Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL

After Kickoff, During First Quarter:

Dunkin'

"How to Train Your Dragon" live action movie trailer, Comcast CMCSA

Pfizer Inc PFE

"Thunderbolts" trailer, Marvel film from Disney

MSC Cruises

Little Caesars

Fox News

T-Mobile TMUS with Starlink

with Starlink Homes.com, brand of CoStar Group CSGP

Meta Platforms META with Ray-Ban

with Ray-Ban IndyCar racing on Fox

Doritos, brand of PepsiCo PEP

Cirkul

Michelob Ultra, brand of Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD

After End of First Quarter, During Second Quarter:

Disney+ and Hulu streaming platforms

Ritz, brand of Mondelez International MDLZ

Red Bull

Squarespace

"The Floor" on Fox

Local Ad

Mountain Dew Baja Blast, brand of PepsiCo

Instacart, brand of Maplebear CART

Coors Light, brand of Molson Coors Beverage TAP

Stand Up to Hate

FanDuel Kick of Destiny challenge, brand of Flutter Entertainment FLUT

"Extracted" on Fox

Uber Eats, brand of Uber Technologies UBER

WeatherTech

TurboTax, brand of Intuit

NASCAR on Fox

Google Pixel phone with Gemini AI

UFL on Fox

Rocket Companies RKT

He Gets Us

Liquid Death

HexClad

Duracell, brand of Berkshire Hathaway BRK BRK

OpenAI

CoffeeMate, brand of Nestle NSRGY

NFL youth organizations

Ram Truck, brand of Stellantis STLA

Hellmann's, brand of Unilever UL

Pringles, brand of Kellanova K

Budweiser, brand of Anheuser-Busch InBev

Nike Inc NKE

NYU Langone Health

Novartis Inc NVS

After End of Second Quarter, During Halftime, During Third Quarter:

IndyCar on Fox

MyFitnessPal

Yahoo!, brand of Apollo Global APO and Verizon Inc VZ

and Southwest Airlines LUV

Jewel-Osco, brand of Albertsons ACI

Bayer Aspirin

Aspirin "The Masked Singer" on Fox

Fox Nation streaming platform

On Holding ONON

Angel Soft, brand of Georgia-Pacific

Reese's Lava Cup, brand of The Hershey Company HSY

NFL ad

Tubi streaming platform, brand of Fox

Fox shows

Local ad

Local ad

Salesforce Inc CRM

DoorDash Inc DASH

Meta Platforms

Stand Up to Hate

Nerds

Lay's, brand of PepsiCo

"M3gan 2.0" trailer, distributed by Comcast

Taco Bell, brand of Yum! Brands YUM

Nerdwallet

Häagen-Dazs

Tubi

Fox Nation

Bud Light, brand of Anheuser-Busch InBev

Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS

Poppi

TV shows on Fox

After End of Third Quarter, During Fourth Quarter:

Salesforce Inc

Ramp

Tullamore Dew whiskey

Toyota TM

Sandals Resorts

Local Ad

Jeep, brand of Stellantis

Tubi streaming platform

Fox News

Stella Artois, brand of Anheuser-Busch InBev

Dove, brand of Unilever

Booking.com BKNG

UFL on Fox

Bosch

Totino's Pizza Rolls, brand of General Mills GIS

GoDaddy GDDY

Fetch

TV shows on Fox

End of Game, Eagles win 40-22, Final Ad Spot After Game:

Progressive PGR

Adidas ADDYY

Cirkul

Vrbo, brand of Expedia Group EXPE

Universal Resorts

Energy Transfer ET

The list includes all the Super Bowl LIX commercials that aired from the playing of the national anthem to the first ad break after the Eagles won.

Winners and Losers: While everyone will have their own favorites and ads they wish they'd never seen, here's a look at some of the winners and losers.

USA Today asks consumers to vote on their favorite Super Bowl commercials each year via the Ad Meter.

Here are the top 10 highest rated ads as of Monday morning:

Budweiser – "First Delivery" Lay's – "The Little Farmer" Michelob Ultra – "The ULTRA Hustle" Stella Artois – "David and Dave NFL – "Somebody" NFL – "Flag 50" Bud Light – "Big Men on Cul-De-Sac" Uber Eats – "Century of Cravings" Hellmann's – "When Sally Met Hellmann's" Pfizer – "Knock Out"

Here are the 10 lowest rated ads as of Monday morning:

Tubi – "The Z Suite" Fetch – "The Big Reward" CoffeeMate – "Foam Diva" Cirkul – "You Got Cirkul" OpenAI – "ChatGPT: The Intelligence Age" Squarespace – "A Tale As Old As Websites" T-Mobile – "A New Era in Connectivity" DoorDash – "DashPass Math" Hims & Hers – "Sick of the System" GoDaddy – "Act Like You Know"

The list of winners shows that Anheuser-Busch InBev continues the tradition of unforgettable Super Bowl beer ads once again, taking four places on the top 10 list.

The list of losers shows that companies like CoffeeMate and Hims & Hers, which had their first ever Super Bowl commercials may not have hit the mark with consumers watching.

