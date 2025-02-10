Super Bowl Commercials 2025: Complete List of Super Bowl LIX Ads And Companies Behind Them

Zinger Key Points
- A list of the companies that had Super Bowl commercials in 2025.
- Rankings of the best and worst reviewed Super Bowl ads by fans.
- Brand New Membership Level: Benzinga Trade Alerts
Super Bowl LIX aired on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, ending the Chiefs' attempt to be the first three-peat Super Bowl winners.
The game also featured dozens of commercials advertising products and showcasing new movies and television shows. They also featured many celebrity cameos.
What Happened: Super Bowl LIX commercials were priced between $7 million and $8 million for a 30-second slot by Fox Corporation FOXFOXA, which had the media rights to the game.
Fox was able to secure $8 million or more for some last-second advertising inventory ahead of Sunday's game.
This author tracked all the commercials, from the singing of the National Anthem to the final round of ads after the Eagles won the Super Bowl. View the 2024 and 2023 Super Bowl commercials here and here.
The tweet below shows the Super Bowl LIX commercial tracking in real time during the big game.
Here’s a list of the Super Bowl LIX commercials and the companies behind them.
After National Anthem:
- "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" Trailer, Paramount PARAPARAA
- Skechers SKX
- TurboTax, brand of Intuit Inc INTU
- NASCAR on Fox
After Coin Toss:
- Lilo & Stitch live action movie teaser for Disney DIS
- YouTube TV, brand of Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL
After Kickoff, During First Quarter:
- Dunkin'
- "How to Train Your Dragon" live action movie trailer, Comcast CMCSA
- Pfizer Inc PFE
- "Thunderbolts" trailer, Marvel film from Disney
- MSC Cruises
- Little Caesars
- Fox News
- T-Mobile TMUS with Starlink
- Homes.com, brand of CoStar Group CSGP
- Meta Platforms META with Ray-Ban
- IndyCar racing on Fox
- Doritos, brand of PepsiCo PEP
- Cirkul
- Michelob Ultra, brand of Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD
After End of First Quarter, During Second Quarter:
- Disney+ and Hulu streaming platforms
- Ritz, brand of Mondelez International MDLZ
- Red Bull
- Squarespace
- "The Floor" on Fox
- Local Ad
- Mountain Dew Baja Blast, brand of PepsiCo
- Instacart, brand of Maplebear CART
- Coors Light, brand of Molson Coors Beverage TAP
- Stand Up to Hate
- FanDuel Kick of Destiny challenge, brand of Flutter Entertainment FLUT
- "Extracted" on Fox
- Uber Eats, brand of Uber Technologies UBER
- WeatherTech
- TurboTax, brand of Intuit
- NASCAR on Fox
- Google Pixel phone with Gemini AI
- UFL on Fox
- Rocket Companies RKT
- He Gets Us
- Liquid Death
- HexClad
- Duracell, brand of Berkshire Hathaway BRKBRK
- OpenAI
- CoffeeMate, brand of Nestle NSRGY
- NFL youth organizations
- Ram Truck, brand of Stellantis STLA
- Hellmann's, brand of Unilever UL
- Pringles, brand of Kellanova K
- Budweiser, brand of Anheuser-Busch InBev
- Nike Inc NKE
- NYU Langone Health
- Novartis Inc NVS
After End of Second Quarter, During Halftime, During Third Quarter:
- IndyCar on Fox
- MyFitnessPal
- Yahoo!, brand of Apollo Global APO and Verizon Inc VZ
- Southwest Airlines LUV
- Jewel-Osco, brand of Albertsons ACI
- Bayer Aspirin
- "The Masked Singer" on Fox
- Fox Nation streaming platform
- On Holding ONON
- Angel Soft, brand of Georgia-Pacific
- Reese's Lava Cup, brand of The Hershey Company HSY
- NFL ad
- Tubi streaming platform, brand of Fox
- Fox shows
- Local ad
- Local ad
- Salesforce Inc CRM
- DoorDash Inc DASH
- Meta Platforms
- Stand Up to Hate
- Nerds
- Lay's, brand of PepsiCo
- "M3gan 2.0" trailer, distributed by Comcast
- Taco Bell, brand of Yum! Brands YUM
- Nerdwallet
- Häagen-Dazs
- Tubi
- Fox Nation
- Bud Light, brand of Anheuser-Busch InBev
- Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS
- Poppi
- TV shows on Fox
After End of Third Quarter, During Fourth Quarter:
- Salesforce Inc
- Ramp
- Tullamore Dew whiskey
- Toyota TM
- Sandals Resorts
- Local Ad
- Jeep, brand of Stellantis
- Tubi streaming platform
- Fox News
- Stella Artois, brand of Anheuser-Busch InBev
- Dove, brand of Unilever
- Booking.com BKNG
- UFL on Fox
- Bosch
- Totino's Pizza Rolls, brand of General Mills GIS
- GoDaddy GDDY
- Fetch
- TV shows on Fox
End of Game, Eagles win 40-22, Final Ad Spot After Game:
- Progressive PGR
- Adidas ADDYY
- Cirkul
- Vrbo, brand of Expedia Group EXPE
- Universal Resorts
- Energy Transfer ET
The list includes all the Super Bowl LIX commercials that aired from the playing of the national anthem to the first ad break after the Eagles won.
Read Also: If You Invested in Bitcoin Instead of Buying Super Bowl Tickets Each Year Since 2012, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today
Winners and Losers: While everyone will have their own favorites and ads they wish they'd never seen, here's a look at some of the winners and losers.
USA Today asks consumers to vote on their favorite Super Bowl commercials each year via the Ad Meter.
Here are the top 10 highest rated ads as of Monday morning:
- Budweiser – "First Delivery"
- Lay's – "The Little Farmer"
- Michelob Ultra – "The ULTRA Hustle"
- Stella Artois – "David and Dave
- NFL – "Somebody"
- NFL – "Flag 50"
- Bud Light – "Big Men on Cul-De-Sac"
- Uber Eats – "Century of Cravings"
- Hellmann's – "When Sally Met Hellmann's"
- Pfizer – "Knock Out"
Here are the 10 lowest rated ads as of Monday morning:
- Tubi – "The Z Suite"
- Fetch – "The Big Reward"
- CoffeeMate – "Foam Diva"
- Cirkul – "You Got Cirkul"
- OpenAI – "ChatGPT: The Intelligence Age"
- Squarespace – "A Tale As Old As Websites"
- T-Mobile – "A New Era in Connectivity"
- DoorDash – "DashPass Math"
- Hims & Hers – "Sick of the System"
- GoDaddy – "Act Like You Know"
The list of winners shows that Anheuser-Busch InBev continues the tradition of unforgettable Super Bowl beer ads once again, taking four places on the top 10 list.
The list of losers shows that companies like CoffeeMate and Hims & Hers, which had their first ever Super Bowl commercials may not have hit the mark with consumers watching.
Read Next:
- EXCLUSIVE: Is Super Bowl $7M Ad Cost Worth It? 61% Say No, 18% Say They Looked Up Companies After Last Year’s NFL Championship
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.