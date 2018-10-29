Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2018 4:37am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
  • Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
  • Tower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $524.65 million.
  • Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $890.44 million.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $749.34 million.
  • Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $288.81 million.
  • Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $965.16 million.
  • MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $375.98 million.
  • Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
  • Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $225.47 million.
  • Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $504.98 million.
  • Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $335.04 million.
  • PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $297.05 million.
  • Yandex N.V (NASDAQ: YNDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $475.41 million.
  • Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $349.19 million.
  • Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $604.89 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.33 billion.
  • Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
  • Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
  • Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
  • Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $593.75 million.
  • Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $664.46 million.
  • KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $779.99 million.
  • Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $411.20 million.
  • Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $33.50 million.
  • Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $655.73 million.
  • Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $172.96 million.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.
  • Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $764.71 million.
  • AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $573.97 million.
  • Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $263.29 million.
  • The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $911.57 million.
  • Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $327.67 million.
  • Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
  • Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
  • TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $203.42 million.
  • Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $175.74 million.
  • ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $243.07 million.
  • Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
  • Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.8 per share on revenue of $445.16 million.
  • UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $259.48 million.
  • QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $381.07 million.
  • Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $227.36 million.
  • Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: HBP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $217.56 million.
  • Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $6.9 per share on revenue of $319.96 million.
  • Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $216.31 million.
  • Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $100.08 million.
  • Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $217.32 million.
  • Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $175.28 million.
  • Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $18.63 million.
  • Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDTI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $233.75 million.
  • Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $38.20 million.
  • Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $140.60 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKAM + ALSN)

DA Davidson Upgrades Akamai: 'Revenue From New Products Has Tripled In Just The Last Year'
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Insider Buys Of The Week: BlackRock, IFF, VFC And More