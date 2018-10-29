Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- Tower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $524.65 million.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $890.44 million.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $749.34 million.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $288.81 million.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $965.16 million.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $375.98 million.
- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $225.47 million.
- Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $504.98 million.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $335.04 million.
- PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $297.05 million.
- Yandex N.V (NASDAQ: YNDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $475.41 million.
- Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $349.19 million.
- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $604.89 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.33 billion.
- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
- Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $593.75 million.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $664.46 million.
- KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $779.99 million.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $411.20 million.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $33.50 million.
- Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $655.73 million.
- Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $172.96 million.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.
- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $764.71 million.
- AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $573.97 million.
- Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $263.29 million.
- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $911.57 million.
- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $327.67 million.
- Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $203.42 million.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $175.74 million.
- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $243.07 million.
- Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.8 per share on revenue of $445.16 million.
- UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $259.48 million.
- QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $381.07 million.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $227.36 million.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: HBP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $217.56 million.
- Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $6.9 per share on revenue of $319.96 million.
- Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $216.31 million.
- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $100.08 million.
- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $217.32 million.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $175.28 million.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $18.63 million.
- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDTI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $233.75 million.
- Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $38.20 million.
- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $140.60 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.