Why PRA Group Shares Are Trading Lower By 44%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 9, 2023 1:24 PM | 7 min read
Gainers

  • TScan Therapeutics, Inc. TCRX shares gained 118% to $4.68 after the company and Amgen announced collaboration to identify novel targets in Crohn's disease.
  • ClearOne, Inc. CLRO climbed 66.1% to $2.06 after the company announced a special one-time cash dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable May 31 to shareholders of record on May 22, 2023.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC gained 52.8% to $5.26 after the company announced completion of PF614-MPAR-101, a clinical study examining its first pain medication with overdose protection, PF614-MPAR.
  • Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ climbed 48.5% to $0.2302 after gaining around 7% on Monday.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX shares climbed 46.4% to $10.91 after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results and issued FY23 revenue guidance above estimates.
  • Neuronetics, Inc. STIM gained 37.3% to $3.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results, issued Q2 guidance and raised FY23 total worldwide revenue guidance.
  • Shengfeng Development Limited SFWL rose 26.7% to $5.62.
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB climbed 25.6% to $8.51 following upbeat Q1 results.
  • VirnetX Holding Corporation VHC surged 25.5% to $0.44 after the company announced a partnership with Samsung.
  • Tivic Health Systems, Inc. TIVC gained 25.4% to $0.1630. Tivic Health, on Monday, launched a B2B portal.
  • Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. VYGR shares rose 22.1% to $10.15 after reporting a profit for the first quarter.
  • Rover Group, Inc. ROVR gained 18.8% to $4.80 following strong quarterly results.
  • Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR surged 17.8% to $9.12 after the company reported strong Q1 results and said it expects to remain profitable each quarter through the end of the year.
  • Aris Water Solutions, Inc. ARIS gained 17.5% to $8.47 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Vivid Seats Inc. SEAT rose 17.1% to $9.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and raised FY23 revenue guidance above estimates.
  • Maris-Tech Ltd. MTEK gained 17% to $0.9805 after the company announced it entered into an agreement with Art of Logic Australia for $7.5 million of a new product based on the company's Uranus-AI product.
  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ERYP rose 17% to $1.03 after the company provided a business and financial update for Q1.
  • NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO jumped 17% to $18.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and issued guidance.
  • JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD gained 16.8% to $14.71 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Genius Sports Limited GENI rose 16.8% to $4.74 after the company posted upbeat quarterly sales and raised revenue outlook.
  • Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS gained 16.4% to $22.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY23 revenue guidance.
  • Intapp, Inc. INTA gained 16.4% to $44.16 after the company issued strong guidance. Multiple analysts raised their price targets on the stock following the report.
  • Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO climbed 15.4% to $1.57 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. TH rose 15.2% to $14.11 following Q1 results.
  • WaveDancer, Inc. WAVD gained 13.7% to $0.58.
  • Longeveron Inc. LGVN rose 12.5% to $3.57. Longeveron announced new long-term survival data from ELPIS I trial of Lomecel-B for hypoplastic left heart syndrome.
  • DaVita Inc DVA gained 12.5% to $100.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised its FY23 guidance.
  • Harmonic Inc. HLIT jumped 12.2% to $15.13 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT rose 12.2% to $7.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and raised guidance.
  • HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. HUBC gained 11.8% to $0.7154. HUB Security recently raised up to $16 million in growth investment from The Lind Partners.
  • MultiPlan Corporation MPLN gained 11.5% to $0.8721.
  • Natura &Co Holding S.A. NTCO gained 10.5% to $4.93 following Q1 earnings.
  • Masonite International Corporation DOOR climbed 8.2% to $100.48 after reporting strong quarterly results.

Losers

  • Ohmyhome Limited OMH shares dipped 57.3% to $11.09 after jumping around 329% on Monday.
  • PRA Group, Inc. PRAA dropped 44.4% to $19.11 after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Tucows Inc. TCX fell 34.2% to $17.66 after posting a wider quarterly loss.
  • Trevena, Inc. TRVN dipped 33.4% to $2.07. Trevena is expected to release its financial results for the first quarter on May 15, 2023.
  • SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX fell 31.3% to $1.2510 after jumping 38% on Monday.
  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ENTA fell 30% to $24.00 after the company reported Q2 results and announced topline results from Phase 2 SPRINT trial evaluating EDP-235 in standard risk patients with COVID-19.
  • Shapeways Holdings, Inc. SHPW dropped 29% to $0.3121.
  • Lexaria Bioscience Corp. LEXX fell 28.8% to $0.7302 after the company reported pricing of $2.0 million public offering.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BLCM shares dropped 25.6% to $0.7140. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 146% on Monday after a 13D filing showed Baker Bros. Advisors reported a 19.99% active stake in the company.
  • Coherus BioSciences, Inc. CHRS fell 25% to $6.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results.
  • JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE fell 23.2% to $0.5994 after jumping around 60% on Monday.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA dropped 22.7% to $2.2950 following Q1 results.
  • Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA fell 21.8% to $0.3868 after gaining around 14% on Monday. Panbela Therapeutics recently posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • VivoPower International PLC VVPR dipped 21.6% to $0.4780.
  • CPI Card Group Inc. PMTS dropped 21.3% to $32.26 after the company reported Q1 financial results.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE dipped 19.2% to $3.1854 after posting a Q1 loss.
  • Semrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR dropped 17.4% to $8.13 after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results and issued guidance.
  • Talos Energy Inc. TALO fell 16.3% to $11.01 after the company reported Q1 financial results.
  • Daseke, Inc. DSKE dropped 15.7% to $6.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results and issued guidance.
  • Aptorum Group Limited APM fell 14% to $3.13 after dipping 32% on Monday.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR dipped 14% to $6.41 following weak quarterly results.
  • Arko Corp. ARKO fell 13.8% to $6.96 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT dropped 13.8% to $8.30 after the company reported Q1 financial results.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO fell 12.5% to $1.10 after the company posted Q1 results and lowered FY23 revenue outlook.
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN dipped 11.4% to $15.59 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results and lowered FY23 outlook.
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL shares dropped 10.8% to $67.35 despite better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • 3D Systems Corporation DDD fell 9.5% to $8.22 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results and announced next phase of restructuring initiative.
  • Nikola Corporation NKLA dipped 9% to $0.8968 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. LCID fell 8.7% to $7.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. MRVI shares declined 6.8% to $12.95 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results and lowered 2023 outlook.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS shares fell 5.7% to $99.21 as the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.

