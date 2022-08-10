ñol

Why Plug Power Is Trading Higher By Around 14%, Here Are 73 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 10, 2022 12:47 PM | 9 min read

Gainers

  • BioAtla, Inc. BCAB gained 50.1% to $5.42 following Q2 results.
  • Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited CLWT surged 39.5% to $2.0380.
  • Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG gained 33% to $0.5418.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD climbed 32% to $71.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates. Additionally, multiple analysts raised their price target on the stock.
  • Biora Therapeutics, Inc. BIOR surged 32% to $1.0199. Biora Therapeutics disclosed successful completion of device performance study in ulcerative colitis patients for its targeted therapeutics platform.
  • Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY gained 31% to $0.4353 as the company received multi-million dollar order from Prime Secured.
  • Xometry, Inc. XMTR jumped 26.7% to $53.20 as the company posted a narrower Q2 loss.
  • Porch Group, Inc. PRCH surged 26% to $3.02 following Q2 results.
  • V2X, Inc. VVX gained 25.8% to $37.50 following upbeat Q2 results. Stifel upgraded V2X from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $42 to $45.
  • OraSure Technologies, Inc. OSUR shares gained 25.6% to $4.0080 after the company reported upbeat Q2 sales and issued strong sales outlook for the current quarter.
  • Invitae Corporation NVTA jumped 25% to $2.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI gained 22.8% to $0.9094 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Model N, Inc. MODN jumped 22% to $31.94 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and issued strong FY22 forecast.
  • Vuzix Corporation VUZI rose 21.7% to $9.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Alpha Teknova, Inc. TKNO gained 20.1% to $7.34.
  • Nortech Systems Incorporated NSYS jumped 19.5% to $12.26 after the company reported Q2 sales results were up year over year.
  • Velo3D, Inc. VLD shares climbed 19% to $4.25 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ gained 18.5% to $1.7078. Helbiz Media and Italian National Television Rai signed an agreement to broadcast highlights of Italian Serie BKT Championship worldwide.
  • Alta Equipment Group Inc. ALTG surged 18.4% to $13.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Synalloy Corporation SYNL rose 18.2% to $15.70 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.
  • Homology Medicines, Inc. FIXX surged 17.1% to $2.87.
  • Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. PANL gained 16.7% to $5.66 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY rose 16.3% to $21.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI gained 15.8% to $67.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. CDRO gained 15.8% to $2.9537.
  • AcuityAds Holdings Inc. ATY gained 15.4% to $2.92 following Q2 earnings.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE jumped 15% to $13.05.
  • AbCellera Biologics Inc. ABCL gained 14.8% to $12.70 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Enfusion, Inc. ENFN jumped 14.8% to $15.10 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Qualtrics International Inc. XM gained 14.5% to $15.77.
  • Plug Power Inc. PLUG jumped 13.8% to $28.09 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Following earnings, multiple firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price target.
  • Workiva Inc. WK gained 13.8% to $78.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above estimates.
  • CarLotz, Inc. LOTZ shares rose 13.6% to $0.6441 after the company reported financial results and announced a merger agreement with Shift Technologies Inc.
  • Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON gained 13.3% to $126.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 revenue guidance.
  • BARK, Inc. BARK rose 13.3% to $2.0050 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO rose 12.6% to $0.1366 after declining around 7% on Tuesday.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM gained 12.2% to $36.52.
  • Flywire Corporation FLYW jumped 12.2% to $26.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 revenue guidance above estimates.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation BE gained 12.2% to $27.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. Following earnings, multiple firms maintained bullish ratings and raised their price target on the stock.
  • H&R Block, Inc. HRB gained 11.5% to $44.00 after the company reported Q4 sales results were higher year over year. The company also issued FY23 adjusted EPS and revenue guidance above estimates.
  • TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP surged 10.6% to $10.01.
  • uCloudlink Group Inc. UCL gained 10.2% to $0.86.
  • CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR jumped 10% to $152.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • HubSpot, Inc. HUBS jumped 9.9% to $400.66. HubSpot recently reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED rose 8.9% to $0.1830 after declining 11% on Tuesday. Ra Medical recently announced it entered into agreements to raise $$6.2 million through previously issued warrants.
  • SilverSun Technologies, Inc. SSNT shares rose 5.7% to $3.89 after jumping over 19% on Tuesday.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD rose 5.3% to $1.38 following strong Q1 earnings.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 4.2% to $91.39 amid strength in cryptocurrencies. The company, however, reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter and also shared an updated full year guidance.
  • Twitter, Inc. TWTR rose 2.7% to $44.00 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold shares of the electric vehicle company, noting that the funds could be used for a potential Twitter deal. Wedbush raised the price target on Twitter from $30 to $50.


Losers

  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX fell 40.6% to $2.0799 after the company said its stockholders approved merger with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.
  • Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. OMIC fell 40.3% to $2.6550 following Q2 results. Goldman Sachs and B of A Securities also downgraded the stock.
  • WM Technology, Inc. MAPS shares dipped 32.1% to $2.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. Additionally, multiple analysts downgraded and lowered their price target on the stock.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI shares fell 27% to $2.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX shares fell 26.7% to $16.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY shares fell 22.5% to $5.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • PetIQ, Inc. PETQ dipped 20.9% to $13.44 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak sales forecast.
  • Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. KIND fell 20.1% to $2.8750 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and issued weak Q3 forecast.
  • Rackspace Technology, Inc. RXT dropped 19.9% to $5.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates. Additionally, Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX declined 18.5% to $29.33. SpringWorks Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $1.41 per share.
  • Centerra Gold Inc. CGAU declined 17% to $5.11. Centerra Gold announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.07 per common share.
  • Angi Inc. ANGI dropped 16.7% to $5.11 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Advantage Solutions Inc. ADV fell 16% to $3.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Cano Health, Inc. CANO declined 15% to $4.6150 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results
  • WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG dipped 13.2% to $14.18. WeTrade Group entered into a strategic partnership with Jiqing, acquiring monkeypox test kits exclusive sales channel.
  • Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG fell 13% to $1.6888 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • TTEC Holdings, Inc. TTEC dropped 12.8% to $61.92 after the company issued Q3 and FY22 revenue guidance below estimates.
  • CAE Inc. CAE fell 12.8% to $22.49 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS results.
  • Certara, Inc. CERT dipped 11.7% to $20.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • XP Inc. XP dipped 7.8% to $21.82 following Q2 results.
  • Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI dropped 7.4% to $4.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Additionally, multiple analysts downgraded the stock.
  • Evotec SE EVO fell 7.4% to $13.04. Evotec Biologics and Alpine Immune Sciences expanded partnership for commercial process development of ALPN-303.
  • Roblox Corporation RBLX fell 5.8% to $44.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and announced bookings were 4% down year over year.
  • Alcon Inc. ALC shares fell 4.6% to $71.89 after the company reported Q2 results.

