Gainers
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT shares jumped 167% to $1.72 after dropping 13% on Tuesday.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN gained 112.4% to $5.48.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR shares climbed 102.8% to $1.42. The company is scheduled to report Q2 earnings on Monday, August 8.
- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. PSTX shares jumped 99.6% to $4.85 as the company entered into a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Roche Holdings AG, focused on developing allogeneic CAR-T therapies directed to hematologic malignancies.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN climbed 75.7% to $4.92 on continued strength after the company initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA gained 70% to $0.3013 after the company entered into an equity purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital for up to $20 million.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp. PING shares climbed 59.8% to $27.92 after the company announced it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $28.50 per share in cash. Ping Identity also posted a Q2 loss of $0.34 per share.
- Otonomy, Inc. OTIC jumped 56% to $0.3887. Otonomy recently announced it will discontinue development of OTO-313 after the Phase 2 trial of OTO-313 in patients with tinnitus demonstrated no clinically meaningful improvement versus placebo for primary and secondary endpoints across all timepoints.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY jumped 48% to $210.17 after the company announced the results from its APOLLO-B Phase 3 study of patisiran met the primary endpoint and also met the first secondary endpoint.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI shares gained 48% to $1.08. Chembio Diagnostics is expected to release financial results for the second quarter after the close of trading on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC gained 40% to $1.6850 after the company announced a $3.5 million accelerated milestone payment from Zimmer Biomet. The amendment will also provide Zimmer with 350,000 warrants with an exercise price of $3.00 per share.
- Endo International plc ENDP gained 38% to $0.8099.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP jumped 37% to $9.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Tuniu Corporation TOUR shares rose 25.2% to $1.0094 after dropping over 9% on Tuesday.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY jumped 24% to $0.85.
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO gained 23.7% to $0.2054.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation CLW rose 22.3% to $42.56 following strong quarterly sales.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. DFIN jumped 22.2% to $41.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI rose 22.1% to $7.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY22 guidance.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT jumped 20.2% to $23.43. Arcutis Biotherapeutics priced its 7.5 million share public offering of common stock at $20 per share.
- Q&K International Group Limited QK gained 20.2% to $2.26.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. NURO climbed 20.2% to $4.3350. NeuroMetrix recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.17 per share.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA rose 19.8% to $4.54 after climbing around 14% on Tuesday. Standard General recently purchased roughly 12.9 million shares, bringing ownership to 92.4%.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH gained 19.8% to $3.42. Community Health Systems Executive Chairman Wayne T Smith acquired a total of 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $2.95.
- Alteryx, Inc. AYX rose 19.3% to $60.35 following strong Q2 results.
- Passage Bio, Inc. PASG gained 19.1% to $2.2038. Passage Bio is expected to report Q2 financial results on August 4, 2022.
- Semler Scientific, Inc. SMLR rose 18.6% to $39.41 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT gained 18.6% to $1.40.
- MeiraGTx Holdings plc MGTX rose 18.2% to $9.23 as the company reported financing agreement with Perceptive Advisors for up to $100 million secured by manufacturing facilities.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA gained 16.4% to $187.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and announced a $3 billion buyback.
- Akso Health Group AHG rose 16.4% to $1.1004.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH jumped 15.5% to $30.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Generation Bio Co. GBIO gained 14.7% to $7.32.
- Unum Group UNM surged 14.7% to $35.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IONS gained 13.9% to $42.36. Ionis Pharmaceuticals recently announced positive topline results of the Phase 2b clinical trial of fesomersen in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) on hemodialysis.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST jumped 13.3% to $28.73.
- SemiLEDs Corporation LEDS rose 13.2% to $3.68.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH gained 12.7% to $0.9168.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 12.5% to $75.60.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD jumped 12% to $10.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Precipio, Inc. PRPO rose 11.3% to $1.6395 after surging around 25% on Tuesday.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW gained 10.9% to $96.92 following a Monday Wall Street Journal report suggesting Apollo Global Management was in advanced talks to acquire the company. Additionally, Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Underperform to Peer Perform
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL rose 10% to $98.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY22 EPS guidance.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF gained 9.9% to $26.61 following Q2 results.
- Block, Inc. SQ rose 7.8% to $85.25.
Losers
- MMTec, Inc. MTC dropped 50.8% to $3.8599 after jumping over 390% on Tuesday. MMTEC recently regained compliance with NASDAQ minimum bid price requirement.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 35% to $1,092.03.
- MDJM Ltd MDJH shares dipped 34.6% to $2.23 after surging 90% on Tuesday.
- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA fell 32.3% to $4.7872 after gaining around 39% on Tuesday. Meihua International Medical Technologies recently reported FY21 sales were up year over year.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPB dipped 31% to $39.50 after climbing around 23% on Tuesday.
- Alpha Capital Acquisition Company ASPC fell 31% to $7.00. Alpha Capital Acquisition Company’s shareholders approved proposed merger transaction with Semantix.
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM shares fell 26% to $6.39 after dropping around 33% on Tuesday.
- Infinera Corporation INFN dropped 22.5% to $5.03. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO fell 22.4% to $2.64 after jumping 63% on Tuesday.
- Boqii Holding Limited BQ dipped 21.9% to $2.1001.
- Rocky Brands, Inc. RCKY dipped 21.6% to $26.62 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company HZNP dropped 21.3% to $64.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and lowered FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. MAIA fell 20.3% to $5.17 after dipping around 17% on Tuesday. Maia Biotechnology received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for THIO for the treatment of small-cell lung cancer.
- Nano Labs Ltd NA dipped 20.1% to $7.35 amid post-IPO volatility after the stock opened for trade last month.
- Knowles Corporation KN fell 19% to $15.45 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales. Roth Capital downgraded Knowles from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $17.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG fell 19% to $295.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. OESX dropped 18.2% to $1.8892 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Match Group, Inc. MTCH fell 17.1% to $63.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales and guided for muted top-line growth in the second half of 2022.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. HYFM shares fell 16.9% to $2.7188 after the company issued weak sales forecast for the second quarter. JP Morgan downgraded Hydrofarm from Overweight to Neutral.
- Zovio Inc ZVO fell 15.6% to $0.4810.
- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. VMD dropped 15.5% to $6.73 following Q2 results.
- Leju Holdings Limited LEJU fell 15.5% to $1.9671.
- Triumph Group, Inc. TGI dropped 14% to $14.26 after the company issued weak earnings forecast for FY23.
- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX fell 13.3% to $75.75. Southwest Gas board concluded its strategic review.
- Mercury Systems, Inc. MRCY dropped 13.1% to $49.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Molecular Data Inc. MKD fell 11.3% to $0.5774 following Q2 results.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation BGFV fell 9.9% to $11.58 after reporting weak Q2 results.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI fell 9.6% to $33.12 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales. Owens & Minor expects sales of $9.8 billion - $10.1 billion (prior view $9.9 billion - $10.3 billion) versus the consensus of $10.15 billion.
- Assurant, Inc. AIZ dipped 9.3% to $155.63 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD fell 3.5% to $95.83. Advanced Micro Devices reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued Q3 sales guidance with a midpoint below estimates.
