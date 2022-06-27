Carnival Surges Over 12%, Here's 75 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers
- USA Truck, Inc. USAK shares climbed 112.6% to close at $31.00 on Friday. DB Schenker and USA Truck announced plans to combine and create premier North American transportation solutions provider.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC jumped 64.9% to close at $1.22. Benitec Biopharma, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.40 per share.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT climbed 55.2% to close at $2.70 after jumping 26% on Thursday. ToughBuilt Industries reported closing of $6 million public offering.
- T Stamp Inc. IDAI gained 36% to close at $1.85.
- Sera Prognostics, Inc. SERA jumped 34.6% to close at $1.75.
- WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA surged 32.9% to close at $0.80.
- FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR rose 30.4% to settle at $1.80.
- Boxed, Inc. BOXD gained 29.6% to close at $2.32.
- Ikena Oncology, Inc. IKNA surged 29.4% to close at $5.37. Ikena Oncology recently received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for IK-930, in patients with unresectable NF2-deficient malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).
- Surrozen, Inc. SRZN surged 28.5% to settle at $3.43. Surrozen recently initiated dosing in Phase 1 clinical trial of SZN-043 for severe alcoholic hepatitis.
- Zendesk, Inc. ZEN gained 28% to close at $74.17. Global investment firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC agreed to takeover Zendesk in an all-cash transaction that values Zendesk at $10.2 billion.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. WRAP rose 25.7% to close at $2.35 in possible anticipation of protests after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade. The company develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel.
- Blue Star Foods Corp. BSFC gained 24.4% to settle at $1.48. Blue Star Foods recently announced inclusion in Russell Microcap Index.
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANEB climbed 23.8% to close at $4.99. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will announce topline data for ANEB-001 from an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for acute cannabinoid intoxication on Tuesday July 5, 2022.
- Mega Matrix Corp. MTMT gained 23.6% to close at $1.31.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. USX rose 22.6% to settle at $2.98.
- Femasys Inc. FEMY gained 22.1% to close at $1.88.
- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. SABS jumped 22% to settle at $1.50.
- Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. AVTE gained 21.8% to close at $16.55.
- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY jumped 20.7% to close at $1.34.
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ surged 20.4% to close at $1.30 after the company announced a $1 million buyback.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC surged 20.4% to close at $8.75.
- Novonix Limited NVX jumped 20.3% to close at $7.28.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TCON surged 20.1% to settle at $1.67. TRACON Pharmaceuticals 10% owner Opaleye Management Inc acquired a total of 841,989 shares at an average price of $1.31.
- Eqonex Limited EQOS rose 19% to close at $0.9150.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. VIVE jumped 18.7% to settle at $0.8550.
- Silver Spike Investment Corp. SSIC surged 18.7% to close at $9.25.
- HilleVax, Inc. HLVX gained 18% to settle at $14.04.
- CPI Card Group Inc. PMTS surged 18% to close at $16.89.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE rose 17.5% to close at $2.82.
- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL gained 17.3% to settle at $2.91. Vigil Neuroscience recently expanded VGL101 Phase 1 trial to Australia.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX jumped 17.2% to close at $1.36.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM gained 17% to close at $0.3719. Evofem Biosciences recently announced results of post hoc analysis of registrational Phase 3 AMPOWER trial.
- Dragon Victory International Limited LYL climbed 16.6% to close at $0.8501.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL climbed 15.8% to close at $41.76 in sympathy with Carnival, which reported a 50% increase revenue from Q1 to Q2.
- Maris-Tech Ltd. MTEK gained 15.1% to close at $1.37. Maris-Tech recently received a $300,000 purchase order from a leading Israeli defense company for its Opal platform.
- Centogene N.V. CNTG surged 15.1% to settle at $2.43. CENTOGENE and Agios recently expanded partnership for clinical development of PYRUKYND to treat children with rare blood disease.
- LogicMark, Inc. LGMK climbed 15% to close at $1.30.
- U.S. Gold Corp. USAU rose 14.7% to settle at $4.36.
- Forafric Global PLC AFRI gained 13.8% to settle at $6.81.
- Carnival Corporation CCL climbed 12.4% to close at $10.85 after the company provided a Q2 business update. Revenue increased by nearly 50% in Q2 of 2022 compared to Q1 2022.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. OII climbed 12.1% to close at $9.90.
- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP rose 12% to close at $0.3644.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. MTEM gained 11.6% to close at $1.06.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. PTN jumped 10% to close at $0.3070. Palatin Technologies, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.03 per share.
- WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY climbed 8% to close at $2.71.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT gained 6.8% to close at $0.9380.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK rose 5.2% to close at $3.04. The Florida Medicaid Pharmaceutical & Therapeutics Committee recently approved adding GIMOTI to its preferred drug list immediately.
Losers
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX shares tumbled 46.9% to close at $0.3104.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA fell 42.8% to settle at $0.6120 on Friday.
- Meta Materials Inc. MMAT dropped 38.7% to close at $1.17.
- Quotient Limited QTNT dipped 35% to close at $0.26 on Friday after the company priced an offering of 66,666,667 shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $20 million.
- InflaRx N.V. IFRX fell 33.8% to close at $0.7810.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC UPC shares dipped 32.8% to close at $0.6590.
- Genius Group Limited GNS fell 31.5% to close at $6.55.
- CalAmp Corp. CAMP fell 30.5% to settle at $4.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE fell 28.7% to close at $12.62 on Friday.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM fell 26.3% to close at $0.7371 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC dropped 25.1% to settle at $0.6170.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA shares fell 23.7% to settle at $2.87.
- Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP fell 22.1% to close at $5.05.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CRVS declined 20.9% to close at $0.87.
- Pardes Biosciences, Inc. PRDS dipped 19.9% to close at $3.46.
- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LBPH dropped 19.6% to settle at $2.96.
- FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY fell 18.5% to close at $0.8555. FlexShopper, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.14 per share.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. DMAC dropped 18.1% to settle at $1.86. DiaMedica Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS fell 16.3% to close at $1.03.
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT dropped 15.2% to settle at $1.51. MiNK Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.23 per share.
- American Realty Investors, Inc. ARL fell 14.1% to close at $13.87.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT fell 13.6% to close at $2.36 after jumping 263% on Thursday. Blue Hat Interactive terminated its previously proposed shelf takedown offering.
- Valneva SE VALN fell 13.3% to close at $27.27. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency recommended marketing authorization in Europe for the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for use as primary vaccination in people from 18 to 50 years of age.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ declined 8.2% to close at $2.70.
- LendingTree, Inc. TREE fell 7.9% to close at $50.55 after the company cut its Q2 revenue guidance.
- Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV shares fell 7.5% to close at $6.14 after jumping around 14% on Thursday.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII fell 5.8% to close at $2.42.
