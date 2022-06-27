Carnival Surges Over 12%, Here's 75 Biggest Movers From Friday

by

Gainers USA Truck, Inc. USAK shares climbed 112.6% to close at $31.00 on Friday. DB Schenker and USA Truck announced plans to combine and create premier North American transportation solutions provider.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC jumped 64.9% to close at $1.22. Benitec Biopharma, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.40 per share.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT climbed 55.2% to close at $2.70 after jumping 26% on Thursday. ToughBuilt Industries reported closing of $6 million public offering.

T Stamp Inc. IDAI gained 36% to close at $1.85.

Sera Prognostics, Inc. SERA jumped 34.6% to close at $1.75.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA surged 32.9% to close at $0.80.

FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR rose 30.4% to settle at $1.80.

Boxed, Inc. BOXD gained 29.6% to close at $2.32.

Ikena Oncology, Inc. IKNA surged 29.4% to close at $5.37. Ikena Oncology recently received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for IK-930, in patients with unresectable NF2-deficient malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

Surrozen, Inc. SRZN surged 28.5% to settle at $3.43. Surrozen recently initiated dosing in Phase 1 clinical trial of SZN-043 for severe alcoholic hepatitis.

Zendesk, Inc. ZEN gained 28% to close at $74.17. Global investment firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC agreed to takeover Zendesk in an all-cash transaction that values Zendesk at $10.2 billion.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. WRAP rose 25.7% to close at $2.35 in possible anticipation of protests after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade. The company develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel.

Blue Star Foods Corp. BSFC gained 24.4% to settle at $1.48. Blue Star Foods recently announced inclusion in Russell Microcap Index.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANEB climbed 23.8% to close at $4.99. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will announce topline data for ANEB-001 from an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for acute cannabinoid intoxication on Tuesday July 5, 2022.

Mega Matrix Corp. MTMT gained 23.6% to close at $1.31.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. USX rose 22.6% to settle at $2.98.

Femasys Inc. FEMY gained 22.1% to close at $1.88.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. SABS jumped 22% to settle at $1.50.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. AVTE gained 21.8% to close at $16.55.

Lottery.com Inc. LTRY jumped 20.7% to close at $1.34.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ surged 20.4% to close at $1.30 after the company announced a $1 million buyback.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC surged 20.4% to close at $8.75.

Novonix Limited NVX jumped 20.3% to close at $7.28.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TCON surged 20.1% to settle at $1.67. TRACON Pharmaceuticals 10% owner Opaleye Management Inc acquired a total of 841,989 shares at an average price of $1.31.

Eqonex Limited EQOS rose 19% to close at $0.9150.

Viveve Medical, Inc. VIVE jumped 18.7% to settle at $0.8550.

Silver Spike Investment Corp. SSIC surged 18.7% to close at $9.25.

HilleVax, Inc. HLVX gained 18% to settle at $14.04.

CPI Card Group Inc. PMTS surged 18% to close at $16.89.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE rose 17.5% to close at $2.82.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL gained 17.3% to settle at $2.91. Vigil Neuroscience recently expanded VGL101 Phase 1 trial to Australia.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX jumped 17.2% to close at $1.36.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM gained 17% to close at $0.3719. Evofem Biosciences recently announced results of post hoc analysis of registrational Phase 3 AMPOWER trial.

Dragon Victory International Limited LYL climbed 16.6% to close at $0.8501.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL climbed 15.8% to close at $41.76 in sympathy with Carnival, which reported a 50% increase revenue from Q1 to Q2.

Maris-Tech Ltd. MTEK gained 15.1% to close at $1.37. Maris-Tech recently received a $300,000 purchase order from a leading Israeli defense company for its Opal platform.

Centogene N.V. CNTG surged 15.1% to settle at $2.43. CENTOGENE and Agios recently expanded partnership for clinical development of PYRUKYND to treat children with rare blood disease.

LogicMark, Inc. LGMK climbed 15% to close at $1.30.

U.S. Gold Corp. USAU rose 14.7% to settle at $4.36.

Forafric Global PLC AFRI gained 13.8% to settle at $6.81.

Carnival Corporation CCL climbed 12.4% to close at $10.85 after the company provided a Q2 business update. Revenue increased by nearly 50% in Q2 of 2022 compared to Q1 2022.

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII climbed 12.1% to close at $9.90.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP rose 12% to close at $0.3644.

Molecular Templates, Inc. MTEM gained 11.6% to close at $1.06.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. PTN jumped 10% to close at $0.3070. Palatin Technologies, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.03 per share.

WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY climbed 8% to close at $2.71.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT gained 6.8% to close at $0.9380.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK rose 5.2% to close at $3.04. The Florida Medicaid Pharmaceutical & Therapeutics Committee recently approved adding GIMOTI to its preferred drug list immediately.

Losers Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX shares tumbled 46.9% to close at $0.3104.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA fell 42.8% to settle at $0.6120 on Friday.

Meta Materials Inc. MMAT dropped 38.7% to close at $1.17.

Quotient Limited QTNT dipped 35% to close at $0.26 on Friday after the company priced an offering of 66,666,667 shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $20 million.

InflaRx N.V. IFRX fell 33.8% to close at $0.7810.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC UPC shares dipped 32.8% to close at $0.6590.

Genius Group Limited GNS fell 31.5% to close at $6.55.

CalAmp Corp. CAMP fell 30.5% to settle at $4.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE fell 28.7% to close at $12.62 on Friday.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM fell 26.3% to close at $0.7371 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC dropped 25.1% to settle at $0.6170.

Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA shares fell 23.7% to settle at $2.87.

Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP fell 22.1% to close at $5.05.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CRVS declined 20.9% to close at $0.87.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. PRDS dipped 19.9% to close at $3.46.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LBPH dropped 19.6% to settle at $2.96.

FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY fell 18.5% to close at $0.8555. FlexShopper, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.14 per share.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. DMAC dropped 18.1% to settle at $1.86. DiaMedica Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS fell 16.3% to close at $1.03.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT dropped 15.2% to settle at $1.51. MiNK Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.23 per share.

American Realty Investors, Inc. ARL fell 14.1% to close at $13.87.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT fell 13.6% to close at $2.36 after jumping 263% on Thursday. Blue Hat Interactive terminated its previously proposed shelf takedown offering.

Valneva SE VALN fell 13.3% to close at $27.27. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency recommended marketing authorization in Europe for the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for use as primary vaccination in people from 18 to 50 years of age.

TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ declined 8.2% to close at $2.70.

LendingTree, Inc. TREE fell 7.9% to close at $50.55 after the company cut its Q2 revenue guidance.

Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV shares fell 7.5% to close at $6.14 after jumping around 14% on Thursday.

22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII fell 5.8% to close at $2.42.

