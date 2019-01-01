QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.92 - 13.41
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/2.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.71 - 20.38
Mkt Cap
208.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.41
P/E
19.88
EPS
1.2
Shares
16.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 5:12AM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 12:57PM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 12:52PM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 12:26PM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 12:21PM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 11:47AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 11:42AM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
American Realty Investors Inc is a real estate company. The company acquires, develops and owns income-producing residential and commercial real estate properties. Its segment involves Multifamily Segment and Commercial Segment. Its holdings include apartments, office buildings, retail centers and parcels of land.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Realty Investors Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Realty Investors (ARL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE: ARL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Realty Investors's (ARL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Realty Investors (ARL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Realty Investors

Q

Current Stock Price for American Realty Investors (ARL)?

A

The stock price for American Realty Investors (NYSE: ARL) is $12.92 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:03:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Realty Investors (ARL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Realty Investors.

Q

When is American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) reporting earnings?

A

American Realty Investors’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is American Realty Investors (ARL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Realty Investors.

Q

What sector and industry does American Realty Investors (ARL) operate in?

A

American Realty Investors is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.