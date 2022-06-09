83 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by

Gainers Symbotic Inc. SYM shares surged 120.6% to settle at $20.07 on Wednesday. Symbotic reported the completion of its business combination with SVF Investment Corp. to become a publicly traded company.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR shares jumped 114.7% to close at $2.19 on Wednesday after the company authorized a $3.5 million buyback.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. IGC gained 93.5% to close at $0.82. India Globalization Capital was granted U.S. Patent titled 'Method And Composition For Treating Seizure Disorders (Such As Epilepsy).'

Qutoutiao Inc. QTT climbed 71.6% to close at $1.63. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher after Chinese regulators approved some video games for release, which has increased optimism that the country is easing pressure on its tech sector.

VivoPower International PLC VVPR gained 40% to settle at $2.24.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC surged 38.8% to close at $0.2915.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX surged 31.9% to close at $0.48.

Youdao, Inc. DAO climbed 30% to settle at $6.76.

Athersys, Inc. ATHX gained 28.4% to close at $0.3827.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP climbed 27.1% to settle at $0.75 after gaining more than 9% on Tuesday.

Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS jumped 26.9% to close at $13.70.

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO climbed 26.8% to close at $6.90.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO gained 24.8% to close at $3.07.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO climbed 24.5% to close at $0.33 after the company announced new SBT-272 data demonstrating improvement in upper motor neuron function in ALS disease model at the Keystone Neurodegeneration Symposium.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. CDTX jumped 24.5% to close at $0.5851.

Limoneira Company LMNR gained 22.3% to close at $13.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM rose 22% to settle at $11.39.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX gained 22% to close at $14.65. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently extended the review of New Drug Application (NDA) by three months, submitted by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals for its lead drug candidate AMX0035 with regard to the treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Rekor Systems, Inc. REKR surged 21.9% to settle at $2.62.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP jumped 21.6% to close at $0.5594.

Cyren Ltd. CYRN gained 21.4% to close at $2.16 after the company entered into an agreement with Content Services Group to sell all equity interests in its legacy secure email gateway business.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. OCFT rose 21.2% to close at $1.60 after the company board approved to upsize its share repurchase program.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX gained 20.6% to settle at $1.29.

Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX rose 20.6% to close at $8.03.

ContraFect Corporation CFRX gained 20% to settle at $3.90. WBB Securities upgraded ContraFect from Buy to Strong Buy and announced a $7 price target.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE jumped 20% to close at $0.2394.

Quotient Limited QTNT surged 19.5% to close at $0.4184.

Quotient and Theradiag announced partnership To 'advance autoimmune disease diagnostics.'

I-Mab IMAB gained 19.4% to close at $10.76. I-Mab announced completion of patient enrollment in Phase III clinical trial of eftansomatropin alfa for treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE rose 19.4% to settle at $2.15.

Exscientia plc EXAI jumped 19.3% to settle at $15.97.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation SJ gained 19.1% to close at $3.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited DDL rose 18.9% to settle at $5.54.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX climbed 18.7% to close at $5.01.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN rose 18.6% to settle at $0.7990.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. EFTR gained 18.5% to settle at $1.54.

Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares gained 18.5% to settle at $0.1339 after declining around 6% on Tuesday.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT jumped 18.5% to close at $5.70.

Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI shares rose 18.4% to close at $2.70 after jumping more than 46% on Tuesday. The company recently announced a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

Lannett Company, Inc. LCI gained 18.4% to settle at $0.6901.

DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT jumped 18.3% to close at $1.81 after the company reported topline results from its Phase 3 EPITOPE trial and said the trial met the primary endpoint.

CTI BioPharma Corp. CTIC climbed 17.6% to close at $6.27.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA gained 17.1% to settle at $0.2342.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY gained 17% to close at $1.24.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. YQ jumped 17% to close at $2.82.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV gained 16.9% to close at $0.7599.

Austin Gold Corp. AUST surged 16.4% to close at $1.99.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX gained 16.1% to close at $9.93.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. PSTI jumped 16% to settle at $1.45.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BLCM gained 15.7% to close at $1.18.

BeyondSpring Inc. BYSI surged 15.5% to close at $2.16.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU rose 15% to close at $1.84. Gaotu Techedu recently announced Q1 earnings results.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA jumped 14.7% to settle at $119.62. The rally came on investor hopes the Chinese government will continue to ease pressure on its tech companies increased after its National Press and Publication Administration approved 60 video games for computers and smartphones.

SQL Technologies Corp. SKYX gained 14.4% to close at $2.39.

Arcellx, Inc. ACLX climbed 12.8% to settle at $19.16.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. KPLT gained 12.5% to close at $13.70.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC gained 11.9% to close at $5.54 after reporting Q1 results. Kingsoft Cloud reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 19.9% year-on-year to $342.9 million, beating the consensus of $312.2 million.

SRAX, Inc. SRAX rose 11.7% to close at $4.02. SRAX recently reported fourth-quarter FY21 Sequire revenue growth of 170% year-on-year to $9.6 million, missing the consensus of $10.2 million.

TAL Education Group TAL rose 9.4% to close at $4.99.

MediciNova, Inc. MNOV gained 8.9% to close at $2.56. MediciNova said the Phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients demonstrated significant improvements compared to placebo for all four clinical endpoints analyzed.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd TLSA climbed 8.3% to close at $0.7935. Tiziana Life Sciences announced second patient showed clinical improvements in the positron emission tomography imaging analysis, neurologic exam, and timed 25-foot walk test, following three months of treatment in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis trial.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP rose 5.5% to close at $0.56 after the company announced court approval of Mesquite Energy, Inc. settlement agreement.

Losers Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE fell 67.5% to close at $3.65 on Wednesday.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL fell 60.2% to close at $0.7005 after the company announced data from the FORWARD Phase 3 clinical trial did not demonstrate statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint.

Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV dipped 45.9% to close at $4.06. Phoenix Motor priced its initial public offering of 2.1 million shares at $7.50 per share.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. LYLT shares tumbled 45.4% to close at $6.02 on Wednesday after the company said it will reevaluate its 2022 revenue and EBITDA guidance and said its AIR MILES reward program and AIR MILES' sponsor Sobeys were unable to align on extension terms.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX dropped 35.7% to close at $0.74.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC shares fell 23.7% to close at $9.23 after jumping 155% on Tuesday. The FDA recently granted clearance for the company's pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM fell 23.4% to close at $0.8201.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. OMEX declined 21.4% to close at $2.53.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST fell 21.1% to close at $3.30.

Applied UV, Inc. AUVI shares fell 18.8% to close at $1.77 after jumping 96% on Tuesday.

NantHealth, Inc. NH dropped 15.9% to close at $0.53. NantHealth, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.11 per share.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. ADTH fell 15% to close at $6.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM declined 14.7% to close at $58.46.

HashiCorp, Inc. HCP fell 14.5% to close at $32.76.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. CDRE dropped 14.1% to close at $24.01. Cadre Holdings announced launch of public primary and secondary offering of 1.75 million of common stock.

Boxed, Inc. BOXD fell 13.5% to close at $3.09. Boxed announced addition to the Russell 2000 index.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. CCSI declined 12.2% to close at $43.08 after the company reported a secondary offering of 2,000,000 shares held by Ziff Davis.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG fell 9.5% to $92.45 after the company cut its FY22 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. MICS dropped 9.2% to close at $3.57.

Matson, Inc. MATX fell 8.9% to close at $93.13.

Smartsheet Inc. SMAR shares fell 7% to close at $37.76 after the company issued Q2 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

The Lovesac Company LOVE fell 6.3% to close at $35.62 after the company reported Q1 financial results.

