66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 4:25am   Comments
Gainers

  • JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) shares jumped 119.5% to settle at $4.39 on Tuesday after the company announced it signed a $60 million sales agreement.
  • Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) shares climbed 59.7% to close at $16.15 on Tuesday. True Global Ventures’ portfolio company Forge Global Holdings completed its business combination with Motive Capital Corp on the 22nd of March, 2022.
  • Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) gained 52.1% to settle at $2.19.
  • Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) jumped 48.3% to close at $0.71.
  • Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) rose 41.3% to settle at $2.36 after the company announced it received an order for its Medical Response and Search and Rescue Drones from Coldchain Delivery Systems for immediate deployment with Revived Soldiers Ukraine.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) surged 38.6% to close at $0.8619 in possible reaction to reports Donald Trump Jr. is launching a news aggregation app. ComSovereign has reportedly previously had business ties to Trump Jr.
  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) gained 36.9% to close at $1.15.
  • Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) surged 36.8% to close at $1.45.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) gained 34.2% to settle at $2.47.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) jumped 32.7% to close at $1.46.
  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) gained 31.5% to settle at $3.51 after the company reported FY21 sales results of $519,885 which is up from $52,453 year over year.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 30.7% to close at $123.14 on above-average volume amid an increase in retail investor interest.
  • Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) surged 30.4% to close at $1.05 after the company announced it received a "Study May Proceed" letter from the FDA for a phase 3 clinical trial evaluating LB1148 to accelerate the return of bowel function following abdominal surgery.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) jumped 29.5% to settle at $9.62.
  • OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) gained 29.4% to close at $1.98.
  • NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) jumped 28.6% to close at $2.65.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) gained 26.9% to close at $0.7333.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) gained 24.4% to close at $4.18.
  • FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) surged 24.1% to settle at $5.41 following strong Q4 results.
  • HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) gained 23.9% to settle at $15.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) rose 23.8% to close at $2.75.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) jumped 23.8% to close at $1.30. Qudian recently posted Q4 adjusted loss of $0.04 per share.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) gained 22.8% to close at $7.10.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) jumped 21.9% to close at $1.45.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) surged 20% to close at $29.90.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) gained 19.8% to settle at $4.06.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) shares climbed 19.8% to settle at $1.33.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) gained 19.5% to close at $0.2929.
  • Brickell Biotech posted Q4 loss of $0.06 per share.
  • Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) jumped 19.4% to close at $1.17.
  • Heat Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: HTBX) gained 19.1% to close at $3.06.
  • Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) jumped 18.9% to settle at $47.53. Pinduoduo recently reported Q4 financial results.
  • Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) jumped 18.1% to close at $1.63.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) jumped 18% to close at $0.4922. Marker Therapeutics recently posted a FY21 net loss of $41.9 million.
  • Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) gained 16.1% to close at $2.09.
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) gained 15.2% to close at $7.96.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares rose 15.1% to close at $18.26 amid an increase in retail investor interest.
  • Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) gained 14% to close at $9.99.
  • Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) rose 13.5% to close at $10.78 after Woodgrain announced plans to acquire the company.
  • Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) rose 12.9% to settle at $1.92. Evolv Technologies recently issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) gained 12.9% to close at $1.14 after climbing around 10% on Monday.
  • Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) gained 12.9% to close at $6.31 after the company announced a $100 million buyback.
  • Alset EHome International Inc.. (NASDAQ: AEI) rose 12.7% to close at $0.5392 after surging around 8% on Monday.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) jumped 11.9% to settle at $6.31 after dropping 11% on Monday.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) shares rose 11% to close at $114.99 as the company raised its share buyback program to $25 billion from $15 billion.
  • Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) gained 10.7% to close at $1.03. Trilogy Capital Group LLC's Chairman Alfonso J. Cervantes, Jr. late yesterday disclosed a 29.19% active stake in Smart For Life.
  • Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) rose 9.5% to close at $3.34. Precision BioSciences Chief Financial Officer John Alexander Kelly acquired a total of 16,677 shares at an average price of $3.08.
  • Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) gained 8.9% to close at $2.83 after dipping around 18% on Monday.
  • Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) surged 8.4% to close at $2.97.
  • KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) rose 7.2% to close at $13.03 after dropping more than 14% on Monday.

 

Losers

  • Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) shares dipped 43.4% to close at $0.3365 on Tuesday after the company reported pricing of $5.7 million underwritten public offering.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) shares fell 28.7% to settle at $4.76 after the company decided to discontinue the further development of ORIC-101 after interim analyses from the two Phase 1b studies, wherein ORIC-101 did not demonstrate sufficient clinical activity. Oppenheimer and Guggenheim downgraded the stock.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares fell 27.2% to close at $1.31 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
  • Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) fell 20.7% to close at $25.94.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) dipped 17.5% to close at $1.51. Quoin Pharmaceuticals recently announced submission of IND for QRX003 for Netherton Syndrome.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 17% to close at $1.95.
  • LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) dropped 16.3% to settle at $2.41 after climbing 22% on Monday.
  • PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) fell 15.5% to close at $1.31. PainReform recently posted FY21 net loss of $7.2 million.
  • Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) fell 14.3% to close at $1.50.
  • Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) dipped 13.5% to close at $1.35.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares fell 13.4% to close at $7.86 after jumping 43% on Monday. Cyren is expected to release its Q4 financial results on Thursday, March 24, 2022, after U.S. markets close.
  • Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) fell 13.1% to close at $3.38 after the company announced a $10 million registered direct offering.
  • Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) dipped 11.7% to close at $3.84 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) dipped 11.6% to close at $7.69 following Q4 results.
  • Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) fell 10.7% to close at $5.17. The company recently reported a partnership with Disney for the release of Cheaper By The Dozen on Disney+.
  • Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) fell 10.6% to close at $6.16 after multiple firms lowered their respective price target on the stock following company earnings.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) fell 6.1% to close at $0.31. CooTek (Cayman) recently reported Q4 earnings results.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

