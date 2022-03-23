66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) shares jumped 119.5% to settle at $4.39 on Tuesday after the company announced it signed a $60 million sales agreement.
- Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) shares climbed 59.7% to close at $16.15 on Tuesday. True Global Ventures’ portfolio company Forge Global Holdings completed its business combination with Motive Capital Corp on the 22nd of March, 2022.
- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) gained 52.1% to settle at $2.19.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) jumped 48.3% to close at $0.71.
- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) rose 41.3% to settle at $2.36 after the company announced it received an order for its Medical Response and Search and Rescue Drones from Coldchain Delivery Systems for immediate deployment with Revived Soldiers Ukraine.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) surged 38.6% to close at $0.8619 in possible reaction to reports Donald Trump Jr. is launching a news aggregation app. ComSovereign has reportedly previously had business ties to Trump Jr.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) gained 36.9% to close at $1.15.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) surged 36.8% to close at $1.45.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) gained 34.2% to settle at $2.47.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) jumped 32.7% to close at $1.46.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) gained 31.5% to settle at $3.51 after the company reported FY21 sales results of $519,885 which is up from $52,453 year over year.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 30.7% to close at $123.14 on above-average volume amid an increase in retail investor interest.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) surged 30.4% to close at $1.05 after the company announced it received a "Study May Proceed" letter from the FDA for a phase 3 clinical trial evaluating LB1148 to accelerate the return of bowel function following abdominal surgery.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) jumped 29.5% to settle at $9.62.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) gained 29.4% to close at $1.98.
- NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) jumped 28.6% to close at $2.65.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) gained 26.9% to close at $0.7333.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) gained 24.4% to close at $4.18.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) surged 24.1% to settle at $5.41 following strong Q4 results.
- HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) gained 23.9% to settle at $15.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) rose 23.8% to close at $2.75.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) jumped 23.8% to close at $1.30. Qudian recently posted Q4 adjusted loss of $0.04 per share.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) gained 22.8% to close at $7.10.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) jumped 21.9% to close at $1.45.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) surged 20% to close at $29.90.
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) gained 19.8% to settle at $4.06.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) shares climbed 19.8% to settle at $1.33.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) gained 19.5% to close at $0.2929.
- Brickell Biotech posted Q4 loss of $0.06 per share.
- Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) jumped 19.4% to close at $1.17.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: HTBX) gained 19.1% to close at $3.06.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) jumped 18.9% to settle at $47.53. Pinduoduo recently reported Q4 financial results.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) jumped 18.1% to close at $1.63.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) jumped 18% to close at $0.4922. Marker Therapeutics recently posted a FY21 net loss of $41.9 million.
- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) gained 16.1% to close at $2.09.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) gained 15.2% to close at $7.96.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares rose 15.1% to close at $18.26 amid an increase in retail investor interest.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) gained 14% to close at $9.99.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) rose 13.5% to close at $10.78 after Woodgrain announced plans to acquire the company.
- Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) rose 12.9% to settle at $1.92. Evolv Technologies recently issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) gained 12.9% to close at $1.14 after climbing around 10% on Monday.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) gained 12.9% to close at $6.31 after the company announced a $100 million buyback.
- Alset EHome International Inc.. (NASDAQ: AEI) rose 12.7% to close at $0.5392 after surging around 8% on Monday.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) jumped 11.9% to settle at $6.31 after dropping 11% on Monday.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) shares rose 11% to close at $114.99 as the company raised its share buyback program to $25 billion from $15 billion.
- Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) gained 10.7% to close at $1.03. Trilogy Capital Group LLC's Chairman Alfonso J. Cervantes, Jr. late yesterday disclosed a 29.19% active stake in Smart For Life.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) rose 9.5% to close at $3.34. Precision BioSciences Chief Financial Officer John Alexander Kelly acquired a total of 16,677 shares at an average price of $3.08.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) gained 8.9% to close at $2.83 after dipping around 18% on Monday.
- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) surged 8.4% to close at $2.97.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) rose 7.2% to close at $13.03 after dropping more than 14% on Monday.
Losers
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) shares dipped 43.4% to close at $0.3365 on Tuesday after the company reported pricing of $5.7 million underwritten public offering.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) shares fell 28.7% to settle at $4.76 after the company decided to discontinue the further development of ORIC-101 after interim analyses from the two Phase 1b studies, wherein ORIC-101 did not demonstrate sufficient clinical activity. Oppenheimer and Guggenheim downgraded the stock.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares fell 27.2% to close at $1.31 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) fell 20.7% to close at $25.94.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) dipped 17.5% to close at $1.51. Quoin Pharmaceuticals recently announced submission of IND for QRX003 for Netherton Syndrome.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 17% to close at $1.95.
- LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) dropped 16.3% to settle at $2.41 after climbing 22% on Monday.
- PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) fell 15.5% to close at $1.31. PainReform recently posted FY21 net loss of $7.2 million.
- Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) fell 14.3% to close at $1.50.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) dipped 13.5% to close at $1.35.
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares fell 13.4% to close at $7.86 after jumping 43% on Monday. Cyren is expected to release its Q4 financial results on Thursday, March 24, 2022, after U.S. markets close.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) fell 13.1% to close at $3.38 after the company announced a $10 million registered direct offering.
- Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CXDO) dipped 11.7% to close at $3.84 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) dipped 11.6% to close at $7.69 following Q4 results.
- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) fell 10.7% to close at $5.17. The company recently reported a partnership with Disney for the release of Cheaper By The Dozen on Disney+.
- Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) fell 10.6% to close at $6.16 after multiple firms lowered their respective price target on the stock following company earnings.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) fell 6.1% to close at $0.31. CooTek (Cayman) recently reported Q4 earnings results.
