63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) shares climbed 39.3% to close at $20.20 on Thursday after jumping around 35% on Wednesday.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) jumped 34.6% to close at $1.75. The company released upbeat quarterly sales after the closing bell.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 33.1% to close at $0.2543 after the company announced the FDA has granted Orphan-Drug Designation for TNX-2900 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.
- AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) jumped 28% to close at $1.37.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) climbed 26.3% to close at $5.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and announced a stock repurchase plan of up to $15 million.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) gained 24.2% to close at $6.10 after gaining around 24% on Wednesday.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) climbed 23.6% to close at $0.44. Strength was possibly due to grain and fertilizer supply concerns amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) surged 21.8% to close at $3.29.
- EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) jumped 20.2% to settle at $1.25 following Q4 results.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) shares gained 19.1% to close at $3.12. Eos Energy Enterprises Chief Financial Officer Randall Gonzales acquired a total of 43,500 shares at an average price of $2.75.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) climbed 18.9% to settle at $8.82 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- DSS, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) gained 18.9% to close at $0.52 after the company's subsidiary Impact Biomedical announced it received a positive report regarding the potential international patentability of its proprietary compound Equivir to treat viral infections.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) climbed 18.8% to close at $8.55.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) jumped 18.4% to settle at $16.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) gained 17.2% to close at $3.95. CTI BioPharma recently announced FDA accelerated approval of VONJO for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis and thrombocytopenia.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) climbed 15.5% to settle at $6.25 after the company reported Q4 ADS and sales results were higher year over year and issued guidance.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) climbed 15.2% to settle at $0.9669.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) gained 14.7% to close at $4.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) gained 14.6% to close at $28.50.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 13.7% to close at $1.58 after gaining more than 8% on Wednesday.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MNSO) rose 13.4% to close at $9.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) gained 12.8% to close at $29.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) climbed 11.6% to close at $55.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 EPS guidance above analysts’ estimates.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) shares climbed 10.5% to close at $0.63. Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Tivo reported advanced OTT to linear broadcast conversion technology for video service providers with the NXG Edge platform.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) gained 9.2% to close at $110.14 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and raised its quarterly dividend.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) gained 6.8% to close at $2.20 after jumping around 39% on Wednesday.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) gained 6% to close at $121.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 and FY23 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
Losers
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares tumbled 59.2% to close at $1.20 on Thursday after the company announced it discontinued its late-stage biliary tract cancer drug trial.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) fell 41.2% to close at $0.2630. VEON recently reported Q4 earnings results.
- Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) dipped 37.3% to close at $3.28 after the company reported Q4 sales results down from last year.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) fell 26.7% to close at $15.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.
- Stereotaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXS) declined 26.5% to settle at $3.53 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) fell 24.7% to close at $2.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.
- TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) dipped 21.9% to close at $13.25 after the company announced the appointment of a new CEO and Chairman of the board.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 21.8% to settle at $3.37.
- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) dipped 21.5% to close at $5.76 after the company reported results for its fourth quarter.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) dipped 20.3% to close at $41.86.
- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) fell 20% to close at $8.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) dipped 19.9% to close at $1.09 following Q4 results.
- TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) fell 19.3% to settle at $7.50.
- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) dipped 17.4% to close at $2.80.
- Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) fell 17.4% to close at $2.32.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) fell 17.2% to close at $24.48 following Q4 results.
- Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) fell 16.8% to close at $7.76 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak sales forecast.
- Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) dipped 16.7% to close at $15.60.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) fell 16.4% to close at $8.14 after reporting quarterly loss.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) fell 16.2% to close at $193.16 after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) dropped 15.9% to close at $70.97. Intellia Therapeutics and Regeneron, recently announced interim data from an ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of their lead in vivo genome editing candidate, NTLA-2001.
- Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) dropped 15.8% to close at $1.70.
- Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) fell 15.8% to settle at $4.0150
- Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) dipped 15.7% to close at $113.08.
- Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) fell 15.7% to settle at $19.48.
- Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) fell 15.4% to close at $224.02 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY23 product sales guidance.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) dropped 15.3% to close at $1.94 after the company announced pricing of a public offering of ordinary shares.
- Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ: GRUB) fell 14.5% to close at $6.65.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) fell 14.3% to settle at $327.23.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) dipped 13.2% to close at $57.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares fell 12.9% to close at $0.23 after jumping 25% on Wednesday.
- Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) dipped 12.9% to close at $4.85.
- Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) fell 12.4% to close at $2.20. Various analysts lowered their price targets on the stock.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) dipped 11.8% to settle at $19.89 following weak Q4 earnings.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) fell 9.3% to close at $19.34. American Eagle Outfitters reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares fell 8.1% to close at $167.98 after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
