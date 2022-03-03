68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) climbed 56.7% to close at $0.3650 on Wednesday after jumping 10% on Tuesday.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares jumped 39.2% to close at $2.06 after dipping 37% on Tuesday.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares jumped 37.8% to settle at $26.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 guidance.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) gained 35.6% to close at $0.3050.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) surged 34.5% to close at $14.50.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) gained 32% to settle at $1.15.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) rose 28.9% to close at $11.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) climbed 26.6% to close at $47.47 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) gained 26.1% to close at $0.2181.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) jumped 25.9% to close at $4.96.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) jumped 25.7% to close at $0.2639 after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 25.3% to settle at $4.31.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares jumped 24.4% to close at $2.65. Borr Drilling reported the retirement of Ms Georgina Sousa as a Director and Company Secretary.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) gained 23.7% to settle at $4.91.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares gained 21.4% to close at $8.79 after the company reported Q4 EPS results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) jumped 21.1% to close at $3.04 following Q4 results.
- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) gained 20.5% to close at $2.70.
- Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) surged 20.5% to close at $0.1825.
- Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) jumped 20.2% to close at $9.11.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) climbed 18.5% to close at $3.07. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Agenus with a Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $14.
- Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBIP) jumped 18.3% to close at $17.11. Fulton Financial Corporation and Prudential Bancorp, Inc. announced merger.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) jumped 17.9% to close at $18.77. Ramaco Resources recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) gained 17.8% to settle at $3.24. MannKind recently gave an update on the Tyvaso DPI New Drug Application.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) jumped 17.8% to close at $2.25.
- XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) rose 17.4% to close at $2.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) jumped 17.1% to settle at $7.19.
- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) gained 16.8% to close at $7.00.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) climbed 16.8% to close at $0.85. Jefferies upgraded Ardelyx from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $1 to $5.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) jumped 16.3% to close at $4.65. Harpoon Therapeutics received FDA fast track designation for HPN217, A BCMA-targeting TriTAC for the treatment of patients with relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma.
- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) climbed 16.1% to settle at $245.17.
- BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) gained 16.1% to close at $6.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) rose 15.9% to settle at $0.3511.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) jumped 15.3% to close at $1.51.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) jumped 14.4% to settle at $6.68.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) gained 14.1% to close at $4.04 following Q4 results.
- Comstock Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: LODE) jumped 13.5% to close at $1.77.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) rose 12.3% to close at $16.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) gained 11.8% to settle at $10.15.
- ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) gained 11.5% to close at $21.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and reported a $100 million buyback.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) rose 8.8% to close at $0.66 after jumping 78% on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics, last month, announced the outcome of the FDA meeting of the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee on IV tramadol.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 8.6% to close at $25.31. Sasol announced the sale of its German subsidiary Sasol Wax GmbH to AWAX s.p.a.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) gained 7.6% to close at $62.06 after the company reported better-than-expected sales from continuing operations and a $750 million buyback.
Losers
- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) shares tumbled 39.9% to close at $2.76 on Wednesday. SAB Biotherapeutics said that due to low hospitalization and death rates in the trial, the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) ACTIV-2 Program is discontinuing enrollment in its Phase 3 COVID-19 trial.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) dropped 39.8% to close at $6.26 on Wednesday after the company announced it received feedback from the FDA that the current SIENDO study top-line results are unlikely to support an sNDA approval.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) fell 36.1% to close at $0.8438.
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) fell 33.2% to close at $1.33 after the company reported preliminary Q4 and year-end results. Truist Securities downgraded GoHealth from Buy to Hold.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) fell 26.9% to settle at $5.11 after the company issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) dropped 22.6% to close at $8.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
- Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) dropped 20.7% to close at $1.65.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) fell 20.6% to close at $2.00 after the company reported an offering of common shares and non-voting convertible preferred stock.
- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) fell 20.1% to close at $9.36.
- Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) dropped 19.6% to close at $2.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) fell 18.8% to close at $0.2601 after gaining over 36% on Tuesday.
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares fell 16.7% to close at $24.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) fell 16.4% to settle at $9.40.
- TeraWulf Inc. (NYSE: WULF) tumbled 16.2% to close at $9.29.
- GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) fell 15.6% to close at $5.31.
- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) dropped 14.1% to close at $6.62. Advantage Solutions said Jill Griffin will become CEO.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) fell 14% to close at $12.07.
- SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) declined 14% to settle at $3.57. SciSparc recently appointed Oz Adler as CEO.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) dipped 13.1% to close at $31.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCH) fell 12.5% to settle at $7.35 after the company reported enrollment was paused in its PRISM4 Phase 3 trial for recurrent C. Difficile infection candidate.
- NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) dropped 12.4% to close at $9.55.
- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) fell 12.3% to settle at $2.93.
- Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) fell 11.1% to close at $21.93 following Q4 results.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares fell 8.4% to close at $8.12 after the company breached its US deferred prosecution agreement for a second time.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) fell 8.1% to close at $69.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 guidance.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares fell 5.9% to close at $3.05 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
Also check this out: Insiders Buy Around $2.8M Of 3 Stocks.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas