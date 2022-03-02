Insiders Buy Around $2.8M Of 3 Stocks

Although US stocks traded higher this morning, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Coterra Energy

(NYSE:CTRA) CEO, President and Director Thomas E Jorden acquired a total of 44,000 shares at an average price of $23.26. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.02 million.

The company recently posted downbeat quarterly earnings. What Coterra Energy Does: Coterra is an independent exploration and production company with operations in Appalachia and the Permian Basin. It was formed after the 2021 merger with Cabot and Cimarex.

Parsons

Chief Financial Officer George Ball acquired a total of 40,000 shares at an average price of $33.40. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.34 million.

Parsons was recently awarded a $104 million, single-award five-year contract by the Intelligence Community (IC). What Parsons Does: Parsons Corp is a provider of technology-driven solutions in the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The business activities of the group are carried out through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers