Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 52 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF).
  • Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) traded up 6.51% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday are the following:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares broke to $303.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.41%.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $179.87 with a daily change of up 0.42%.
  • UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $430.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock made a new 52-week high of $645.40 Friday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares hit a yearly high of $106.67. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares broke to $458.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares were up 0.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $795.00 for a change of up 0.76%.
  • American Tower (NYSE:AMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $290.23 on Friday morning, moving up 0.24%.
  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares hit $1,061.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.01%.
  • Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $208.18. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stock set a new 52-week high of $118.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $669.97 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.15%.
  • America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares were up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.09.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) stock hit a yearly high price of $170.72. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares broke to $154.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%.
  • ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $286.84.
  • Alcon (NYSE:ALC) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $81.16.
  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $361.84 on Friday morning, moving up 0.03%.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares broke to $1,562.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit $628.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $250.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.36%.
  • American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $182.57. Shares traded up 0.38%.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $181.11. Shares traded up 0.62%.
  • Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares broke to $47.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.67%.
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares were up 0.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $411.35.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $472.99 Friday. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares were up 0.39% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $424.29 for a change of up 0.39%.
  • Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $360.50. Shares traded up 0.65%.
  • Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) shares were up 0.42% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.92.
  • Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares hit $265.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.77%.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.92 Friday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • Globant (NYSE:GLOB) shares hit a yearly high of $293.34. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) shares set a new yearly high of $56.17 this morning. The stock was up 3.09% on the session.
  • Macy's (NYSE:M) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.63. The stock traded up 3.19% on the session.
  • CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) shares broke to $147.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.
  • Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) shares hit $102.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.09%.
  • Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $73.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%.
  • Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) shares were up 1.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.62.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $101.99 with a daily change of up 0.78%.
  • Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $70.32. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.
  • Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.30.
  • Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) shares were up 6.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.70 for a change of up 6.51%.
  • Apria (NASDAQ:APR) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.27. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.
  • Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $26.00. Shares traded up 0.51%.
  • Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares were up 2.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.76.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JRO) shares set a new yearly high of $9.84 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) shares were down 1.42% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.51.
  • Valor Latitude Acq (NASDAQ:VLAT) shares were up 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.89.
  • PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.35. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • New America High Income (NYSE:HYB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.51. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) shares were up 0.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.05 for a change of up 0.29%.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

