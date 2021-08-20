Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 52 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:MSFT) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF).

(NYSE:ADF). Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) traded up 6.51% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday are the following:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares broke to $303.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.41%.

(NASDAQ:MSFT) shares broke to $303.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.41%. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $179.87 with a daily change of up 0.42%.

(NYSE:JNJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $179.87 with a daily change of up 0.42%. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $430.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.

(NYSE:UNH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $430.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock made a new 52-week high of $645.40 Friday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ADBE) stock made a new 52-week high of $645.40 Friday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares hit a yearly high of $106.67. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.

(NYSE:NVO) shares hit a yearly high of $106.67. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares broke to $458.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.

(NASDAQ:COST) shares broke to $458.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%. Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares were up 0.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $795.00 for a change of up 0.76%.

(NASDAQ:CHTR) shares were up 0.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $795.00 for a change of up 0.76%. American Tower (NYSE:AMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $290.23 on Friday morning, moving up 0.24%.

(NYSE:AMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $290.23 on Friday morning, moving up 0.24%. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares hit $1,061.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.01%.

(NASDAQ:ISRG) shares hit $1,061.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.01%. Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $208.18. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.

(NYSE:ZTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $208.18. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session. Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stock set a new 52-week high of $118.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.

(NYSE:EW) stock set a new 52-week high of $118.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $669.97 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.15%.

(NASDAQ:REGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $669.97 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.15%. America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares were up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.09.

(NYSE:AMX) shares were up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.09. Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) stock hit a yearly high price of $170.72. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.

(NYSE:A) stock hit a yearly high price of $170.72. The stock was up 1.39% for the day. Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares broke to $154.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%.

(NASDAQ:CDNS) shares broke to $154.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%. ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $286.84.

(NYSE:RMD) shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $286.84. Alcon (NYSE:ALC) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $81.16.

(NYSE:ALC) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $81.16. SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $361.84 on Friday morning, moving up 0.03%.

(NASDAQ:SBAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $361.84 on Friday morning, moving up 0.03%. Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares broke to $1,562.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.

(NYSE:MTD) shares broke to $1,562.56 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%. EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit $628.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.

(NYSE:EPAM) shares hit $628.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%. Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $250.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.36%.

(NASDAQ:ZS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $250.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.36%. American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $182.57. Shares traded up 0.38%.

(NYSE:AWK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $182.57. Shares traded up 0.38%. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $181.11. Shares traded up 0.62%.

(NASDAQ:LBRDA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $181.11. Shares traded up 0.62%. Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares broke to $47.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.67%.

(NASDAQ:GMAB) shares broke to $47.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.67%. Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares were up 0.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $411.35.

(NYSE:WAT) shares were up 0.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $411.35. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $472.99 Friday. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MPWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $472.99 Friday. The stock was up 0.99% for the day. Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares were up 0.39% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $424.29 for a change of up 0.39%.

(NYSE:CRL) shares were up 0.39% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $424.29 for a change of up 0.39%. Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $360.50. Shares traded up 0.65%.

(NASDAQ:MNDY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $360.50. Shares traded up 0.65%. Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) shares were up 0.42% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.92.

(NASDAQ:LNT) shares were up 0.42% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.92. Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares hit $265.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.77%.

(NASDAQ:RGEN) shares hit $265.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.77%. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.92 Friday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BRKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.92 Friday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day. Globant (NYSE:GLOB) shares hit a yearly high of $293.34. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session.

(NYSE:GLOB) shares hit a yearly high of $293.34. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.

(NYSE:CUBE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%. BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) shares set a new yearly high of $56.17 this morning. The stock was up 3.09% on the session.

(NYSE:BJ) shares set a new yearly high of $56.17 this morning. The stock was up 3.09% on the session. Macy's (NYSE:M) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.63. The stock traded up 3.19% on the session.

(NYSE:M) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.63. The stock traded up 3.19% on the session. CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) shares broke to $147.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.

(NYSE:COR) shares broke to $147.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%. Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) shares hit $102.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.09%.

(NASDAQ:POWI) shares hit $102.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.09%. Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $73.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%.

(NASDAQ:ALTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $73.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%. Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) shares were up 1.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.62.

(NYSE:AQUA) shares were up 1.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.62. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $101.99 with a daily change of up 0.78%.

(NYSE:FN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $101.99 with a daily change of up 0.78%. Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $70.32. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CWST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $70.32. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session. Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.30.

(NASDAQ:DCBO) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $78.30. Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) shares were up 6.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.70 for a change of up 6.51%.

(NASDAQ:INTA) shares were up 6.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.70 for a change of up 6.51%. Apria (NASDAQ:APR) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.27. The stock was down 0.22% for the day.

(NASDAQ:APR) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.27. The stock was down 0.22% for the day. Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $26.00. Shares traded up 0.51%.

(NYSE:RVI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $26.00. Shares traded up 0.51%. Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares were up 2.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.76.

(NASDAQ:ZENV) shares were up 2.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.76. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JRO) shares set a new yearly high of $9.84 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:JRO) shares set a new yearly high of $9.84 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) shares were down 1.42% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.51.

(NASDAQ:VALU) shares were down 1.42% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.51. Valor Latitude Acq (NASDAQ:VLAT) shares were up 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.89.

(NASDAQ:VLAT) shares were up 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.89. PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.35. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PFSW) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.35. The stock was up 0.15% for the day. New America High Income (NYSE:HYB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.51. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.

(NYSE:HYB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.51. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session. Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) shares were up 0.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.05 for a change of up 0.29%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!