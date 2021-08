Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, 69 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Intriguing Points:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:PALI). Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the biggest loser, trading down 37.09% to reach its 52-week low.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) stock hit a yearly low of $39.97. The stock was down 2.95% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PSTV) shares hit a yearly low of $1.79. The stock was down 1.63% on the session. Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.47 and moving down 8.84%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!