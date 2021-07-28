62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) shares surged 52.1% to settle at $5.14 on Tuesday. Intrusion recently issued worse-than-expected preliminary Q2 sales results and announced the departure of its CEO.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGEN) shares jumped 34.1% to close at $0.8388 on Tuesday after the company announced it entered into a licensing agreement with the National Research Council of Canada that will enable it to pursue the rapid development of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) rose 29.6% to settle at $11.00.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) surged 26.9% to close at $3.44. The company, last month, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) rose 25.2% to settle at $5.51, rebounding after the Chinese education sector dipped on Monday following a policy from the Chinese government which may force for-profit education companies to become non-profit.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares gained 20.8% to close at $3.77 after the company said it has entered a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Bayon Therapeutics, a private ophthalmic specialty pharmaceutical company focused on using light sensitive "photoswitch" small molecules, specifically designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company also announced that Brian Strem, co-founder and managing director of Bayon Therapeutics, was appointed as permanent president, CEO and board member, effective immediately.
- IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ: IRCP) climbed 20.4% to settle at $3.01.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) gained 19.2% to close at $3.98.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 17.4% to settle at $4.92.
- U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH) jumped 17.4% to settle at $119.50. U.S. Physical Therapy is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 5.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) gained 15.6% to close at $2.89.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) jumped 15.3% to close at $8.60 after reporting Q2 results.
- Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT) climbed 15.1% to settle at $6.62. Orbsat recently announced its Global Telesat Communications unit has entered into an agreement with Alibaba.com. GTC will be a Gold-Supplier on the e-commerce website.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares gained 13.9% to close at $2.87. Organon & Co. and ObsEva announced the companies have entered into an agreement whereby Organon will license the global development, manufacturing and commercial rights to ebopiprant, an investigational compound being evaluated as a potential treatment for preterm labor by reducing inflammation and uterine contractions.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) rose 13.1% to close at $3.89 after the company reported technology transfer and licensing agreement with South Africa's Rubic Consortium aiming to 'develop and commercialize vaccines for distribution throughout the African continent.'
- Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) surged 13% to close at $36.95. Nordic Capital is in advanced talks to acquire Inovalon Holdings Inc., Bloomberg reported.
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) gained 12.5% to settle at $22.40. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $28.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) rose 12.2% to close at $5.07. The Miami-based cannabis producer confirmed Tuesday it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to create a joint venture, through which it will handle registration, sales and distribution of KaLaya products in Colombia, Mexico and other Latin American countries.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) climbed 10.5% to close at $51.73 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised FY21 guidance.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) climbed 10.4% to settle at $7.86.
- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) rose 9.9% to close at $226.38 following quarterly results.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) gained 9.4% to close at $4.06.
- APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) shares gained 9.4% to close at $22.26. Carrier agreed to sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation for an enterprise value of $3.1 billion.
- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) climbed 8.7% to settle at $30.13 after the company reported strong Q2 results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- TriNet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNET) rose 7.8% to close at $78.91 following Q2 results.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) surged 7.2% to settle at $18.75 following strong quarterly sales.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) gained 6.5% to close at $2.62 as the company reported strong SMB user growth with over 2x new sign-ups.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares rose 6.2% to close at $204.57 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company also said it sees Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.68 to $2.80 per share on sales of $660 million to $680 million.
Losers
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) shares fell 45.4% to close at $15.75 on Tuesday. SkyWater Technology reported that it will invest $56 million in capacity expansion and gallium nitride technology.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 33.6% to close at $5.89. Bit Digital shares jumped 110% on Monday after the company, and Digihost, announced they entered into a second strategic co-mining agreement.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) dipped 31.5% to settle at $1.52 after the company highlighted the presentation of updated data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 trial in urothelial cancer and Phase 2 MARIO-3 trial in triple negative breast cancer.
- NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 22.6% to close at $1.47. NanoVibronix recently said it shipped first order of PainShield Plus.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) dropped 22.2% to close at $10.42 after jumping over 54% on Monday.
- Code Chain New Continent Ltd (NASDAQ: CCNC) dropped 19.5% to settle at $1.73 after surging 13% on Monday.
- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) fell 19.1% to settle at $3.82 after various analysts downgraded the stock.
- Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG) dipped 18.7% to close at $13.70. Adagene recently entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co Inc.
- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) fell 18.6% to settle at $2.97 after the company reported launch of $25 million common stock offering.
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) fell 18.3% to settle at $4.30 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 17.6% to close at $0.7420 after surging 15% on Monday.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) fell 17% to close at $11.45. Faraday Future announced that all 300 of its invite-only FF 91 futurist alliance edition vehicles have been pre-ordered.
- Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) dipped 16.9% to settle at $2.80 on continued weakness amid regulatory concerns regarding education and technology companies.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) dropped 16.7% to close at $5.14.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) fell 16.7% to settle at $5.80.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) fell 16.4% to close at $5.30.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) dipped 16% to settle at $13.42. Oramed Pharmaceuticals recently announced several updates for its majority-owned company Oravax Medical Inc.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) dropped 15.8% to close at $7.08.
- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) fell 15.4% to close at $4.28.
- AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE: RERE) fell 15.2% to close at $11.09.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) shares declined 14.9% to settle at $34.70 on continued weakness amid regulatory concerns regarding education and technology companies.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) fell 14.7% to close at $10.26 amid a dip in crude futures.
- Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FUTU) fell 14.5% to close at $98.74 after declining around 7% on Monday.
- Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares declined 13.9% to settle at $2.30 after climbing 10% on Monday.
- Sos Ltd - ADR (NYSE: SOS) fell 13.8% to close at $2.62 after climbing over 22% on Monday.
- Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) dropped 13.7% to settle at $4.16.
- Imv Inc (NASDAQ: IMV) fell 12.2% to close at $1.80 after surging over 25% on Monday. IMV recently announced it priced a 14,285,714 unit offering at $1.75 per unit.
- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) dipped 11.3% to settle at $17.03. Inozyme Pharma recently received orphan drug designation for INZ-701 from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of ABCC6 deficiency.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) fell 11% to close at $66.00.
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) declined 10.8% to close at $4.69 after the company reported a wider quarterly loss.
- Canaan Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) shares declined 10.6% to close at $5.97 after surging 16% on Monday.
- Kiromic Biopharma Inc(NASDAQ: KRBP) shares fell 8.6% to close at $2.86 after the company said it has completed the acquisition of InSilico Solutions.
- Morphosys Ag (NASDAQ: MOR) shares dropped 8% to settle at $13.66. MorphoSys shares fell 8% on Monday after the company announced it updated financial guidance for 2021.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 5.2% to settle at $1.29 after the company announced it will build a supply chain management SaaS platform based on blockchain technology.
