63 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares jumped 241% to $7.81. SCWorks said it has received a committed purchase order from Rethink My Healthcare —a virtual healthcare network —for 2 million COVID-19 rapid testing units. The order also carries the provision for additional weekly orders of 2 million units for 23 weeks. The order is valued at $35 million per week, accoridng to SCWorks.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) shares gained 68% to $10.49 after surging over 160% on Thursday.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares climbed 60% to $0.57 after the company said in a Thursday press release that it intends to begin accepting physician-ordered COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing requests for processing beginning April 15.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 43.5% to $2.08 after the company announced it has received approval to initiate a pilot clinical study of its drug candidate, Piclidenoson, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe symptoms in coronavirus infected patients.
- Sundance Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) gained 35.7% to $3.1741.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares rose 28.2% to $0.6671. U.S. Well Services shares climbed over 90% on Thursday after the company disclosed a long-term contract to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services for EQT using its next-generation Clean Fleet® technology.
- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MWK) gained 23.8% to $2.65. The company last week said it saw a "significant' increase in demand across most product categories.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) rose 23.1% to $8.11 after the company was granted emergency use authorization by the FDA for its CytoSorb to treat coronavirus.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) surged 22.3% to $9.12.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) rose 21% to $3.80 after declining around 7% on Thursday.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 20.8% to $2.4999 after the company began its clinical trial of Galidesivir for treatment of coronavirus.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) gained 20% to $9.69 after the company reported collaboration with Stony Brook Medicine to identify coronavirus survivors.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) surged 19.5% to $7.28.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) jumped 16.9% to $3.74.
- Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) gained 16.5% to $5.30.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares rose 16.4% to $8.11 after the company disclosed that it has treated its first patient suffering from coronavirus complications in the US under the FDA Single Patient Expanded Access Program.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) gained 16.2% to $13.62.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) surged 14.6% to $2.74.
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) shares rose 14.1% to $5.41.
- Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) gained 13.5% to $3.03.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares climbed 13.4% to $6.86 after the company announced both of its coronavirus patients treated with its Opaganib treatment showed improvement.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) rose 13.3% to $2.73.
- Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) shares gained 13.3% to $3.07.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 13.1% to $4.40 after jumping 14% on Thursday.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) jumped 13% to $3.21.
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) gained 12.9% to $2.5278.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares surged 10.4% to $4.1501.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 9.5% to $3.24.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) jumped 9.3% to $4.5780.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 6.4% to $3.0950 after the company announced the FDA has authorized the company to initiate a pivotal clinical trial evaluating MultiStem Cell Therapy in patients with coronavirus induced acute respiratory distress syndrome.
Losers
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) shares dipped 20.7% to $5.55 after the company reported offerings of senior secured notes and senior exchangeable notes.
- Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK) fell 19% to $2.00 after the company reported plans to delist from the NASDAQ and deregister its common stock.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 17.7% to $2.14. AMC is in talks to hire bankruptcy law firm Weil Gotshal as theaters shutdown since mid-March due to coronavirus, the NY Post reported.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDN) shares declined 17.6% to $3.42.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) dipped 16.7% to $20.11.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares fell 16.3% to $2.16.
- Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) shares declined 16.1% to $9.26.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) dropped 16% to $3.2399.
- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) shares declined 16% to $15.93.
- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) fell 16% to $9.66. Stifel downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $19 to $8.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) fell 15.7% to $10.18.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) dropped 15.6% to $14.57.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) shares declined 14.8% to $34.26 amid continued uncertainty in travel demand outlook.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) dipped 14.8% to $4.3720.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: XAN) fell 13.8% to $3.00. Raymond James downgraded Exantas Capital from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) fell 13.9% to $43.47 after the company announced plans to temporarily suspend non-essential operations in certain manufacturing facilities. The company will suspend its earlier issued FY20 guidance.
- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) dropped 13.7% to $47.24.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) declined 13% to $15.05. Deutsche Bank maintained Brinker with a Hold and lowered the price target from $44 to $21.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 13% to $2.5501 after gaining about 24% on Thursday.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) shares fell 12.8% to $4.90 after gaining around 25% on Thursday.
- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) dipped 12.7% to $6.59. B of A Securities downgraded O-I Glass from Buy to Neutral.
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) fell 12.3% to $14.26. DA Davidson downgraded 1-800-Flowers.com from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $26 to $14.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) fell 12.1% to $11.60.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) dropped 12% to $3.89.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell 11.8% to $0.6351. Phunware reported that it has applied for US small business admin. loan under CARES Act.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) dropped 11.3% to $5.08.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) dipped 10.9% to $6.74 after the company furloughed 2,300 employees across plants in U.S. and Europe.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) dropped 10.8% to $13.10.
- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) fell 9.9% to $7.04 after rising around 19% on Thursday.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 9.8% to $0.5593 after gaining around 11% on Thursday.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 9.8% to $3.0750 after jumping 44% on Thursday.
- GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) dropped 8.8% to $41.12 after the company said it expects to reinvest most Q2 profits into programs to drive more business to its restaurant partners.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) fell 7.3% to $0.7250 after declining over 9% on Thursday.
