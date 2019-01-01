|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Qualstar (OTCPK: QBAK) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Qualstar.
The latest price target for Qualstar (OTCPK: QBAK) was reported by Loewen, Ondaatje, McCutcheon on February 19, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.25 expecting QBAK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.85% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Qualstar (OTCPK: QBAK) is $2.41 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 16:23:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2009 to stockholders of record on November 27, 2009.
Qualstar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Qualstar.
Qualstar is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.