Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Qualstar Corp is a U.S based provider of data storage systems marketed under the Qualstar brand and of power solutions marketed under the N2Power brand. The company's segments include Power Supplies and Data Storage. Under the Power Supplies segment, it designs, manufactures and sells open frame switching power supplies. Under the Data Storage segment, it designs, manufactures and sells automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve and manage electronic data in network computing environments.

Qualstar Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qualstar (QBAK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qualstar (OTCPK: QBAK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Qualstar's (QBAK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Qualstar.

Q

What is the target price for Qualstar (QBAK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Qualstar (OTCPK: QBAK) was reported by Loewen, Ondaatje, McCutcheon on February 19, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.25 expecting QBAK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.85% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Qualstar (QBAK)?

A

The stock price for Qualstar (OTCPK: QBAK) is $2.41 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 16:23:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qualstar (QBAK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2009 to stockholders of record on November 27, 2009.

Q

When is Qualstar (OTCPK:QBAK) reporting earnings?

A

Qualstar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Qualstar (QBAK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qualstar.

Q

What sector and industry does Qualstar (QBAK) operate in?

A

Qualstar is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.