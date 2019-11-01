Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 86 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Noteables:

MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

ProBility Media (OTC: PBYA) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low

PS Business Parks (OTC: PSPBZ) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 3448.87% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 3448.87% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.



Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday are as follows:

MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.84 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.18%.

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) stock moved down 25.54% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $174.00 to open trading.

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares were down 21.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) stock moved down 1.3% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $74.37 to open trading.

PS Business Parks (OTC: PSPBZ) shares set a new yearly low of $24.85 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) shares fell to $41.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.62%.

United States Cellular (NYSE: USM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.52 on Friday morning, later moving down 12.07% over the rest of the day.

HMS Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.00 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.76% on the day.

Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.89 today morning. The stock traded down 15.57% over the session.

Chesapeake Energy (OTC: CHKVP) shares fell to $299.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.33%.

Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.17 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.67%.

B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.13 today morning. The stock traded up 0.26% over the session.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.17 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

Largo Resources (OTC: LGORF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Friday. The stock was down 1.5% for the day.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: CRZO) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.17 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.07%.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $9.51. Shares then traded down 2.08%.

AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) shares were down 3.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.55.

Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE: SOI) shares were down 1.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.29.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.86 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 34.45%.

TMAC Resources (OTC: TMMFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.71, and later moved down 19.37% over the session.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) shares set a new yearly low of $4.47 this morning. The stock was down 6.63% on the session.

Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) shares moved down 0.89% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.05 to begin trading.

Athabasca Oil (OTC: ATHOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.32, and later moved down 4.03% over the session.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.61 today morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.

Hi-Crush (NYSE: HCR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.17, and later moved down 0.84% over the session.

Plus Prods (OTC: PLPRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.69% on the day.

Fission Uranium (OTC: FCUUF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.5%.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares set a new yearly low of $2.07 this morning. The stock was down 2.94% on the session.

Midas Gold (OTC: MDRPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.39, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

Nevada Copper (OTC: NEVDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.14, and later moved up 1.97% over the session.

Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PRTK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Friday morning, later moving down 12.64% over the rest of the day.

Enthusiast Gaming (OTC: ENGMF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.59 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.9% on the day.

Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.57% on the session.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE: OBE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.53% on the day.

Wayland Gr (OTC: MRRCF) stock hit $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.59 today morning. The stock traded down 1.16% over the session.

Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.46% over the rest of the day.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) shares set a new yearly low of $9.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.7% on the session.

Dixie Brands (OTC: DXBRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Friday. The stock was up 3.19% for the day.

Core Molding Technologies (AMEX: CMT) shares hit a yearly low of $5.58 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

Helix TCS (OTC: HLIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.41, and later moved up 19.05% over the session.

Phoenix Life Sciences (OTC: PLSI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Friday. The stock was down 58.95% for the day.

Key Energy Services (NYSE: KEG) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 37.53%.

Data I/O (NASDAQ: DAIO) shares were down 4.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.47.

Pierre (OTC: PIRE) shares fell to $0.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 20.0%.

Invictus MD Strategies (OTC: IVITF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.56% over the rest of the day.

Eguana Technologies (OTC: EGTYF) stock hit $0.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 22.58% over the course of the day.

Ynvisible Interactive (OTC: YNVYF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 15.37%.

Azucar Minerals (OTC: AXDDF) stock moved down 7.11% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to open trading.

Nevada Exploration (OTC: NVDEF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 8.73%.

Constantine Metal Res (OTC: CNSNF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 13.77%.

Quinsam Capital (OTC: QCAAF) shares moved down 15.63% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading.

Bearing Lithium (OTC: BLILF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 7.81% for the day.

Viking Energy Group (OTC: VKIN) stock hit $0.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.31% over the course of the day.

Enservco (AMEX: ENSV) shares moved down 0.79% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading.

Vanadiumcorp Resource (OTC: APAFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 18.38% on the session.

PreveCeutical Medical (OTC: PRVCF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0005 to begin trading. The stock was up 14.29% on the session.

Petrolia Energy (OTC: BBLS) shares were down 20.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04.

BioCorRx (OTC: BICX) shares moved down 13.54% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.46 to begin trading.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTC: GAXY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.4% on the session.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) stock hit a yearly low of $6.01 this morning. The stock was up 3448.87% for the day.

Windstream Holdings (OTC: WINMQ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.51% on the session.

Liberty Leaf Holdings (OTC: LIBFF) shares moved down 36.69% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.

eWellness Healthcare (OTC: EWLL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 3.57% for the day.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.70 to begin trading. The stock was up 952.09% on the session.

Revolution Lighting (OTC: RVLT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.15, and later moved down 54.42% over the session.

Ability (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.40 to begin

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.40 to begin trading. Innerscope Hearing Techno (OTC: INND) shares moved down 11.43% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.003 to begin trading.

shares moved down 11.43% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.003 to begin trading. Mountain High (OTC: MYHI) shares were down 2.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.

shares were down 2.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01. Gossan Resources (OTC: GSSRF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 52.3% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 52.3% on the session. DPW Holdings (AMEX: DPW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Gunpowder Capital (OTC: GNPWF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 64.72% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 64.72% on the day. China Modern Agricultural (OTC: CMCI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. SK3 Group (OTC: SKTO) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Cerro Mining (OTC: CPSJF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12 today morning. The stock traded down 36.6% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12 today morning. The stock traded down 36.6% over the session. Viva Entertainment Group (OTC: OTTV) stock moved up 7.41% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0026 to open trading.

stock moved up 7.41% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0026 to open trading. Blue Water Ventures Intl (OTC: BWVI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.69% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.69% on the day. InternetArray (OTC: INAR) shares fell to $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Foothills Exploration (OTC: FTXP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0028 this morning. The stock was up 2.94% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.0028 this morning. The stock was up 2.94% for the day. Mondial Ventures (OTC: MNVN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session. Medifirst Solutions (OTC: MFST) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0032 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0032 to begin trading. Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. GreenGro Technologies (OTC: GRNH) shares moved up 7.69% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.

shares moved up 7.69% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. ProBility Media (OTC: PBYA) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

