Wayland Group Corp is a Canada-based vertically integrated cultivator and processor of cannabis. It has production facilities in Langton, Ontario where it operates cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation, and distribution business. The company also has production operations in Dresden, Saxony, Germany, Regensdorf, Switzerland and, Allesandria, Piedmont, Italy. It has a portfolio of medical and non-medical cannabis brands including Kiwi, Northern Harvest, High Tide, Solara, Maricann, and Lost at Seed.