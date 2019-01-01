QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Wayland Group Corp is a Canada-based vertically integrated cultivator and processor of cannabis. It has production facilities in Langton, Ontario where it operates cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation, and distribution business. The company also has production operations in Dresden, Saxony, Germany, Regensdorf, Switzerland and, Allesandria, Piedmont, Italy. It has a portfolio of medical and non-medical cannabis brands including Kiwi, Northern Harvest, High Tide, Solara, Maricann, and Lost at Seed.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wayland Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wayland Gr (MRRCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wayland Gr (OTCEM: MRRCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wayland Gr's (MRRCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wayland Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Wayland Gr (MRRCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wayland Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Wayland Gr (MRRCF)?

A

The stock price for Wayland Gr (OTCEM: MRRCF) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:50:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wayland Gr (MRRCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wayland Gr.

Q

When is Wayland Gr (OTCEM:MRRCF) reporting earnings?

A

Wayland Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wayland Gr (MRRCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wayland Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Wayland Gr (MRRCF) operate in?

A

Wayland Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.