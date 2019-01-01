QQQ
Ynvisible Interactive Inc designs and develops printed electronic components. Its products and services include electrochromic displays; services for product design, prototyping, and R&D for tailored application needs; graphics, electronics, user interface, and product integration design; technology transfer and licensing. The company has one operating segment being the development and sale of EC displays in Europe.


Ynvisible Interactive Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ynvisible Interactive (YNVYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ynvisible Interactive (OTCQB: YNVYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ynvisible Interactive's (YNVYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ynvisible Interactive.

Q

What is the target price for Ynvisible Interactive (YNVYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ynvisible Interactive

Q

Current Stock Price for Ynvisible Interactive (YNVYF)?

A

The stock price for Ynvisible Interactive (OTCQB: YNVYF) is $0.1683 last updated Today at 3:27:33 PM.

Q

Does Ynvisible Interactive (YNVYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ynvisible Interactive.

Q

When is Ynvisible Interactive (OTCQB:YNVYF) reporting earnings?

A

Ynvisible Interactive does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ynvisible Interactive (YNVYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ynvisible Interactive.

Q

What sector and industry does Ynvisible Interactive (YNVYF) operate in?

A

Ynvisible Interactive is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.