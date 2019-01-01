QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
InternetArray Inc operates as an internet-based development company. The company is developing collaborative business partners providing financing, marketing exposure, management consulting, operational support and strategic advice.


InternetArray Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InternetArray (INAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InternetArray (OTCEM: INAR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are InternetArray's (INAR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InternetArray.

Q

What is the target price for InternetArray (INAR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InternetArray

Q

Current Stock Price for InternetArray (INAR)?

A

The stock price for InternetArray (OTCEM: INAR) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InternetArray (INAR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InternetArray.

Q

When is InternetArray (OTCEM:INAR) reporting earnings?

A

InternetArray does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InternetArray (INAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InternetArray.

Q

What sector and industry does InternetArray (INAR) operate in?

A

InternetArray is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.