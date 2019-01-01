Blue Water Ventures International Inc through its subsidiary is engaged in the archaeologically sensitive exploration, discovery and recovery of historical cultural artifacts, intrinsically valuable cargo and treasure from ocean shipwrecks. The company designs treasure and nautical-themed jewelry and re-creations with the part of treasure and artifacts that it has recovered in it. It also leases its crew and vessels to other entities involved in discovery and recovery from ocean shipwrecks. The firm markets its treasure and artifacts through auction houses, websites, retail and distribution outlets, and directly to the public.