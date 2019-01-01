QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
BioCorRx Inc is an alcohol treatment and rehabilitation company. It is engaged in the development of BioCorRx Recovery Program for the treatment of alcoholism and opioid addiction consisting of a naltrexone implant. It operates within the Specialty Hospitals, Expert Psychiatric industry, specifically within the industry subsets of Alcoholism Rehabilitation Hospital. The BioCorRx Recovery Program is a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment program used to treat both alcohol and opioid addictions. The BioCorRx Recovery Program is a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program for substance abuse that includes peer recovery support. The UnCraveRx Weight Loss Management Program is a weight management program that is combined with a virtual platform application.

BioCorRx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioCorRx (BICX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioCorRx (OTCQB: BICX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioCorRx's (BICX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BioCorRx.

Q

What is the target price for BioCorRx (BICX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BioCorRx

Q

Current Stock Price for BioCorRx (BICX)?

A

The stock price for BioCorRx (OTCQB: BICX) is $3.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:50:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioCorRx (BICX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioCorRx.

Q

When is BioCorRx (OTCQB:BICX) reporting earnings?

A

BioCorRx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BioCorRx (BICX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioCorRx.

Q

What sector and industry does BioCorRx (BICX) operate in?

A

BioCorRx is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.