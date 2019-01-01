BioCorRx Inc is an alcohol treatment and rehabilitation company. It is engaged in the development of BioCorRx Recovery Program for the treatment of alcoholism and opioid addiction consisting of a naltrexone implant. It operates within the Specialty Hospitals, Expert Psychiatric industry, specifically within the industry subsets of Alcoholism Rehabilitation Hospital. The BioCorRx Recovery Program is a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment program used to treat both alcohol and opioid addictions. The BioCorRx Recovery Program is a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program for substance abuse that includes peer recovery support. The UnCraveRx Weight Loss Management Program is a weight management program that is combined with a virtual platform application.