Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Mondial Ventures Inc is active in the energy sector. It is an independent oil and gas company, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploitation of crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. It holds interests in the J.B. Tubb Leasehold Estate/Amoco Crawar field comprising three well heads and three wellbores. It also has its facilities in Ward County, Texas.

Mondial Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mondial Ventures (MNVN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mondial Ventures (OTCEM: MNVN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mondial Ventures's (MNVN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mondial Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Mondial Ventures (MNVN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mondial Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Mondial Ventures (MNVN)?

A

The stock price for Mondial Ventures (OTCEM: MNVN) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:17:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mondial Ventures (MNVN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mondial Ventures.

Q

When is Mondial Ventures (OTCEM:MNVN) reporting earnings?

A

Mondial Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mondial Ventures (MNVN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mondial Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Mondial Ventures (MNVN) operate in?

A

Mondial Ventures is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.