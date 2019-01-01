QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
6.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
57.9M
Outstanding
Gossan Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploration and development of mineral resources in Newfoundland, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario and process in multiple Metals and Mining. The company's project portfolio includes the Gander gold property, Pipestone Lake; Bird River; Inwood; Separation Rapids; Royalties, Sturgeon Lake; Manigotagan Silica and Sharpe Lake.

Gossan Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gossan Resources (GSSRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gossan Resources (OTCPK: GSSRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gossan Resources's (GSSRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gossan Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Gossan Resources (GSSRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gossan Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Gossan Resources (GSSRF)?

A

The stock price for Gossan Resources (OTCPK: GSSRF) is $0.1188 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:16:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gossan Resources (GSSRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gossan Resources.

Q

When is Gossan Resources (OTCPK:GSSRF) reporting earnings?

A

Gossan Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gossan Resources (GSSRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gossan Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Gossan Resources (GSSRF) operate in?

A

Gossan Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.