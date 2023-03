Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday, 95 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Wipro WIT .

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Monopar Therapeutics MNPR 's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 50.09% to reach a new 52-week low.

Athira Pharma ATHA shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 0.0%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

Wipro WIT shares made a new 52-week low of $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.58% for the day.

Plug Power PLUG stock drifted down 2.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.37.

Frontier Communications FYBR shares set a new yearly low of $20.77 this morning. The stock was down 3.07% on the session.

Harmony Biosciences HRMY shares made a new 52-week low of $29.86 on Tuesday. The stock was down 20.29% for the day.

Globalstar GSAT stock hit a yearly low of $0.97. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.

AMTD Digital HKD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.73%.

PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT stock hit $28.23 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.49%.

Sterling Check STER shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.57 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.61%.

Nexters GDEV stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.10. The stock was up 13.21% on the session.

Xometry XMTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.98. Shares traded down 2.4%.

Allego ALLG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.19. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.

NuScale Power SMR shares made a new 52-week low of $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.13% for the day.

iHeartMedia IHRT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.70. Shares traded down 8.16%.

Editas Medicine EDIT shares hit a yearly low of $7.26. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.

India Fund IFN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.48 and moving down 0.68%.

American Software AMSWA stock set a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Tuesday, moving down 1.31%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed ETB stock hit a yearly low of $12.70. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.

Tremor Intl TRMR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.09 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.71%.

Hyliion Holdings HYLN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.57% for the day.

Aura Biosciences AURA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.63 and moving up 3.37%.

PetMed Express PETS shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.83.

Microvast Holdings MVST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.75%.

Inogen INGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.09 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.7%.

Ouster OUST stock set a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Tuesday, moving down 1.5%.

Lilium LILM shares moved down 0.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.64, drifting down 0.33%.

YS Biopharma Co YS stock hit $2.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.6%.

Aeva Technologies AEVA stock set a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Tuesday, moving down 2.65%.

Near Intelligence NIR stock hit $3.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 21.57%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO shares moved down 6.07% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80, drifting down 6.07%.

Cloopen Group Holding RAAS shares hit a yearly low of $1.34. The stock was down 4.51% on the session.

USCB Financial Holdings USCB stock hit $10.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.1%.

Cohen & Steers Select PSF shares moved down 0.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.28, drifting down 0.34%.

Heron Therapeutics HRTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.68. The stock was down 2.02% on the session.

Invesco High Income 2023 IHIT shares moved up 0.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.55, drifting up 0.26%.

Aadi Bioscience AADI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.03%.

Meta Materials MMAT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.44. Shares traded down 3.78%.

C4 Therapeutics CCCC shares moved down 1.3% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.32, drifting down 1.3%.

Moolec Science MLEC shares made a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.

Edgio EGIO shares hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.

Investar Holding ISTR shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.76 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.39%.

Bright Health Gr BHG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.58%.

Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.37. Shares traded down 23.48%.

Babylon Holdings BBLN stock hit $5.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.12%.

Groupon GRPN stock hit $3.58 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.69%.

Arrival ARVL stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Tuesday, moving down 6.44%.

Yellow YELL stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.91. The stock was down 3.04% on the session.

RumbleON RMBL stock hit $5.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.47%.

Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.2%.

Athira Pharma ATHA shares set a new yearly low of $2.31 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

Village Farms Intl VFF shares moved down 0.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80, drifting down 0.78%.

Kore Group Holdings KORE shares were down 12.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.07.

Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.14 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.02%.

KULR Tech Gr KULR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.66. The stock traded down 9.7%.

Lee Enterprises LEE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.43. Shares traded down 0.45%.

JOANN JOAN shares were down 3.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.74.

Dave DAVE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.5%.

Inspirato ISPO shares hit a yearly low of $0.86. The stock was up 1.59% on the session.

Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock hit $0.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.58%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.3%.

FreightCar America RAIL stock hit $2.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.73%.

Advanced Emissions Solns ADES stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.

VirTra VTSI shares set a new yearly low of $3.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.

Rubicon Technologies RBT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.64. Shares traded down 11.41%.

Exela Technologies XELA stock drifted down 3.37% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.03.

Sono Group SEV shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.24. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.

Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares hit a yearly low of $0.73. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.

Evaxion Biotech EVAX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock was down 13.22% for the day.

Unity Biotechnology UBX stock drifted down 10.77% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.71.

SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.88% for the day.

Monopar Therapeutics MNPR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Tuesday, moving down 50.09%.

Aceragen ACGN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.14. Shares traded down 3.3%.

Better Therapeutics BTTX stock hit a yearly low of $0.75. The stock was down 6.59% for the day.

Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.

Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.79% for the day.

Charah Solns CHRA stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.25. The stock was down 4.4% on the session.

Forward Industries FORD stock set a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Tuesday, moving down 0.28%.

Conformis CFMS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.51%.

Cryptyde TYDE stock hit a yearly low of $0.08. The stock was down 6.95% for the day.

WaveDancer WAVD shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock traded down 1.63%.

Clearmind Medicine CMND stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.61 and moving down 18.29%.

PolarityTE PTE stock hit $0.58 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.18%.

Secoo Holding SECO shares were down 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.53.

shares were down 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.53. TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock hit a yearly low of $1.46. The stock was down 4.27% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.46. The stock was down 4.27% for the day. IT Tech Packaging ITP shares moved down 4.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.37, drifting down 4.09%.

shares moved down 4.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.37, drifting down 4.09%. Agrify AGFY shares fell to $0.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.0%.

shares fell to $0.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.0%. Vyant Bio VYNT shares set a new 52-week low of $0.59. The stock traded down 6.25%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.59. The stock traded down 6.25%. Assure Hldgs IONM shares fell to $3.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.11%.

shares fell to $3.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.11%. SciSparc SPRC shares hit a yearly low of $0.47. The stock was down 6.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.47. The stock was down 6.86% on the session. Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.08%.

