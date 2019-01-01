|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.020
|REV
|11.614M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.010
|REV
|10.945M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Forward Industries’s space includes: Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA), Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR), Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL).
There is no analysis for Forward Industries
The stock price for Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) is $1.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Forward Industries.
Forward Industries’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Forward Industries.
Forward Industries is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.