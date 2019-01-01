QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.6 - 1.67
Vol / Avg.
29.7K/83.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.4 - 4.6
Mkt Cap
16.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.67
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
10.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:56PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 5:24PM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 9:29AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Forward Industries Inc is a provider of carrying and protective solutions. It designs and distributes product protection for handheld electronic devices. Forward Industries sells soft-sided carrying cases for blood glucose diagnostic kits and portable consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, personal computers, notebooks, and Global Positioning System devices. It also offers bags, clips, hand straps, protective plates, and other accessories made of leather, nylon, vinyl, plastic, PVC, and other synthetic materials. It operates in two segments: distribution and design. The company sells its products globally and generates its revenue from the sale of protective solutions for diabetic products. It generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020
REV11.614M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.010
REV10.945M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Forward Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Forward Industries (FORD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Forward Industries's (FORD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Forward Industries (FORD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Forward Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Forward Industries (FORD)?

A

The stock price for Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) is $1.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Forward Industries (FORD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forward Industries.

Q

When is Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) reporting earnings?

A

Forward Industries’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Forward Industries (FORD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forward Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Forward Industries (FORD) operate in?

A

Forward Industries is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.