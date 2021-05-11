Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake By 30% And Buys Coinbase, DraftKings
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management shed more shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, just days after halving its stake in the maker of iPhones and iPads, and snapped up shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) and daily fantasy sports company DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).
The investment firm sold 87,560 Apple shares, worth about $11.1 million, of the 289,630 shares it owned, as of the day’s close via its ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF). No other Ark ETF has a position in Apple.
See Also: Cathie Wood Slashes Apple Stake To Half — Also Trims Google, Fastly: What You Need To Know
Shares of the Cupertino, California-based company closed 2.58% lower at $126.85 on Monday and were further down 0.42% in after-hours trading. ARKF shares closed 4.84% lower at $47.02.
The New York-based investment firm snapped up another 33,300 shares, worth about $9.77 million, of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase via ARKF.
Coinbase shares closed 11.3% higher at $293.45 on Monday. ARKF held 194,232 shares, worth about $51.2 million, ahead of Monday’s trade.
The investment firm also bought over half a million shares, estimated to be worth $38.6 million, in the daily fantasy sports company DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).
See Also: DraftKings Stock Investors Pull Back After Q1 Earnings: What Do Analysts Think?
DKNG shares closed 6.36% lower at $45.34 on Monday.
Other Ark Buys On Monday:
- Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)
- Uipath Inc (NYSE:PATH)
- Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RPTX)
- Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)
- Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)
- 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ:MASS)
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INOS)
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)
- CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)
- Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS)
- CM Life Sciences II Inc (NASDAQ:CMII)
- Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)
- Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ:BLI)
- 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:TXG)
- TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP)
- Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)
- Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER)
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)
- One (NYSE:AONE)
- Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)
- Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ:NNDM)
- Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)
- The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)
Other Ark Sells On Monday:
- Yeahka Ltd (OTC:YHEKF)
- Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE:SI)
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)
- Roche Holding Ag (OTC:RHHBY)
- Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)
- Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR)
- Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)
- KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE)
- Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS)
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)
- Nintendo Co Ltd (NASDAQ:NTDOY)
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)
- Huya Inc (NYSE:HUYA)
- Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)
- Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY)
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE)
- Komatsu Ltd (OTC:KMTUY)
- Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- Agora Inc (NASDAQ:API)
- Adyen Nv (OTC:ADYEY)
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.