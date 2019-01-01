QQQ
Yeahka Ltd is a payment-based technology platform in China providing payment and business services to merchants and consumers. The company's platform provides merchants with one-stop access to a wide variety of payment methods and channels, allowing consumers to pay with their preferred methods and channels, thus enhancing the transaction experience. It offers a variety of technology-enabled business services, including merchant SaaS products, which help customers improve their operational efficiency, marketing services, allowing customers to effectively reach their target markets, and fintech services, which cater to customers' financial needs.

Yeahka Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yeahka (YHEKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yeahka (OTCPK: YHEKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yeahka's (YHEKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yeahka.

Q

What is the target price for Yeahka (YHEKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yeahka

Q

Current Stock Price for Yeahka (YHEKF)?

A

The stock price for Yeahka (OTCPK: YHEKF) is $3.16 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 18:54:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yeahka (YHEKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yeahka.

Q

When is Yeahka (OTCPK:YHEKF) reporting earnings?

A

Yeahka does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yeahka (YHEKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yeahka.

Q

What sector and industry does Yeahka (YHEKF) operate in?

A

Yeahka is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.