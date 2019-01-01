Tokyo-based Komatsu is the second-largest construction equipment manufacturer in the world by revenue. Its core construction, mining, and utility equipment business contributes around 90% of revenue. The remainder comes from its retail finance business and industrial machinery and others, which includes metal forging, machine tools, stamping presses, and defense-related equipment. The Americas and Asia are Komatsu's main markets, accounting for more than 80% of revenue, followed by Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States.