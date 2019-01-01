QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Tokyo-based Komatsu is the second-largest construction equipment manufacturer in the world by revenue. Its core construction, mining, and utility equipment business contributes around 90% of revenue. The remainder comes from its retail finance business and industrial machinery and others, which includes metal forging, machine tools, stamping presses, and defense-related equipment. The Americas and Asia are Komatsu's main markets, accounting for more than 80% of revenue, followed by Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Komatsu Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Komatsu (KMTUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Komatsu (OTCPK: KMTUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Komatsu's (KMTUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Komatsu.

Q

What is the target price for Komatsu (KMTUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Komatsu

Q

Current Stock Price for Komatsu (KMTUY)?

A

The stock price for Komatsu (OTCPK: KMTUY) is $23.072 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Komatsu (KMTUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 6, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) reporting earnings?

A

Komatsu’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Komatsu (KMTUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Komatsu.

Q

What sector and industry does Komatsu (KMTUY) operate in?

A

Komatsu is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.