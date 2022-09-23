Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2022

Upgrades

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Warrior Met Coal Inc HCC was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Warrior Met Coal had an EPS of $5.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.95 and a 52-week-low of $24.72. Warrior Met Coal closed at $27.70 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Avista Corp AVA from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Avista showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.90 and a 52-week-low of $39.40. At the end of the last trading period, Avista closed at $40.33.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Apollo Global Management Inc APO was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Apollo Global Management had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.44 and a 52-week-low of $45.97. Apollo Global Management closed at $51.51 at the end of the last trading period.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Domino's Pizza had an EPS of $2.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $564.73 and a 52-week-low of $319.62. At the end of the last trading period, Domino's Pizza closed at $320.14.

According to Wedbush, the prior rating for FuboTV Inc FUBO was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, FuboTV showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.65 and a 52-week-low of $2.32. FuboTV closed at $3.92 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

According to UBS, the prior rating for Moelis & Co MC was changed from Neutral to Sell. Moelis & Co earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.30 and a 52-week-low of $36.69. Moelis & Co closed at $37.04 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Evercore Inc EVR was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, Evercore showed an EPS of $2.46, compared to $3.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $142.18 and a 52-week-low of $84.83. At the end of the last trading period, Evercore closed at $86.50.

For Okta Inc OKTA, Cleveland Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Okta had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $226.49 and a 52-week-low of $55.22. Okta closed at $55.26 at the end of the last trading period.

According to BTIG, the prior rating for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA was changed from Buy to Neutral. Marathon Digital Holdings earned $2.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.48 and a 52-week-low of $5.20. At the end of the last trading period, Marathon Digital Holdings closed at $10.52.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Ally Financial Inc ALLY was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Ally Financial had an EPS of $1.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.83 and a 52-week-low of $30.45. At the end of the last trading period, Ally Financial closed at $30.68.

For Equinix Inc EQIX, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Equinix showed an EPS of $7.58, compared to $7.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $847.71 and a 52-week-low of $606.12. At the end of the last trading period, Equinix closed at $609.26.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Digital Realty Trust Inc DLR from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Digital Realty Trust had an EPS of $1.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.54. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $177.15 and a 52-week-low of $106.15. Digital Realty Trust closed at $107.41 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Needham, the prior rating for Steris PLC STE was changed from Buy to Hold. Steris earned $1.90 in the first quarter, compared to $1.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $255.93 and a 52-week-low of $175.68. At the end of the last trading period, Steris closed at $176.76.

According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Iris Energy Ltd IREN was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.97 and a 52-week-low of $2.89. Iris Energy closed at $4.04 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Flora Growth Corp FLGC. The price target seems to have been set at $2.50 for Flora Growth. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.38 and a 52-week-low of $0.59. At the end of the last trading period, Flora Growth closed at $0.91.

For Cincinnati Financial Corp CINF, Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. In the second quarter, Cincinnati Financial showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $1.79 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cincinnati Financial shows a 52-week-high of $143.22 and a 52-week-low of $92.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $92.99.

With an Underperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on LivePerson Inc LPSN. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for LivePerson. For the second quarter, LivePerson had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.96 and a 52-week-low of $9.39. LivePerson closed at $9.59 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on RingCentral Inc RNG. The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for RingCentral. RingCentral earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $194.40 and a 52-week-low of $40.59. RingCentral closed at $41.66 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Five9 Inc FIVN with a Neutral rating. The price target for Five9 is set to $90.00. Five9 earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $144.24 and a 52-week-low of $76.58. Five9 closed at $77.59 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Twilio Inc TWLO with a Neutral rating. The price target for Twilio is set to $80.00. Twilio earned $0.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $266.74 and a 52-week-low of $64.29. Twilio closed at $69.77 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM with a Neutral rating. The price target for Zoom Video Comms is set to $83.00. Zoom Video Comms earned $1.05 in the second quarter, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $184.91 and a 52-week-low of $74.33. Zoom Video Comms closed at $74.54 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on PagerDuty Inc PD. The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for PagerDuty. PagerDuty earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.75 and a 52-week-low of $21.72. PagerDuty closed at $22.32 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on New Relic Inc NEWR with an Outperform rating. The price target for New Relic is set to $78.00. For the first quarter, New Relic had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of New Relic shows a 52-week-high of $110.96 and a 52-week-low of $41.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.59.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Dynatrace Inc DT. The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Dynatrace. For the first quarter, Dynatrace had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.17 and a 52-week-low of $29.41. Dynatrace closed at $34.10 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Datadog Inc DDOG. The price target seems to have been set at $145.00 for Datadog. For the second quarter, Datadog had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $184.70 and a 52-week-low of $81.12. Datadog closed at $89.44 at the end of the last trading period.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on BJ's Restaurants Inc BJRI with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for BJ's Restaurants is set to $27.00. BJ's Restaurants earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.22 and a 52-week-low of $20.15. At the end of the last trading period, BJ's Restaurants closed at $24.89.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Starbucks Corp SBUX. The price target seems to have been set at $91.00 for Starbucks. Starbucks earned $0.84 in the third quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.80 and a 52-week-low of $68.39. Starbucks closed at $84.70 at the end of the last trading period.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group Inc TAST with an Overweight rating. The price target for Carrols Restaurant Group is set to $4.00. Carrols Restaurant Group earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.25 and a 52-week-low of $1.28. At the end of the last trading period, Carrols Restaurant Group closed at $1.68.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Noodles & Co NDLS. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Noodles. For the second quarter, Noodles had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.63 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. Noodles closed at $4.61 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants Inc DRI. The price target seems to have been set at $140.00 for Darden Restaurants. Darden Restaurants earned $1.56 in the first quarter, compared to $1.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $155.25 and a 52-week-low of $110.96. Darden Restaurants closed at $125.45 at the end of the last trading period.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG with an Overweight rating. The price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to $1900.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned $9.30 in the second quarter, compared to $7.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill shows a 52-week-high of $1754.56 and a 52-week-low of $1196.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1588.48.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on McDonald's Corp MCD with an Overweight rating. The price target for McDonald's is set to $280.00. McDonald's earned $2.55 in the second quarter, compared to $2.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $271.15 and a 52-week-low of $217.68. McDonald's closed at $247.94 at the end of the last trading period.

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics Inc OMGA with a Buy rating. The price target for Omega Therapeutics is set to $12.00. Omega Therapeutics earned $0.54 in the second quarter, compared to $3.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.31 and a 52-week-low of $1.98. Omega Therapeutics closed at $6.03 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Senti Biosciences Inc SNTI. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Senti Biosciences. Senti Biosciences earned $0.86 in the second quarter, compared to $4.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.01 and a 52-week-low of $1.31. At the end of the last trading period, Senti Biosciences closed at $1.40.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ. The price target seems to have been set at $368.00 for Domino's Pizza. In the second quarter, Domino's Pizza showed an EPS of $2.82, compared to $3.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $564.73 and a 52-week-low of $319.62. At the end of the last trading period, Domino's Pizza closed at $320.14.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR with a Equal-Weight rating. In the second quarter, Restaurant Brands Intl showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.79 and a 52-week-low of $46.68. Restaurant Brands Intl closed at $56.41 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc RUTH. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Ruth's Hospitality Group. In the second quarter, Ruth's Hospitality Group showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ruth's Hospitality Group shows a 52-week-high of $24.93 and a 52-week-low of $15.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.45.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Chuy's Holdings Inc CHUY. The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Chuy's Holdings. Chuy's Holdings earned $0.44 in the second quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chuy's Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $32.71 and a 52-week-low of $18.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.58.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory Inc CAKE. The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Cheesecake Factory. In the second quarter, Cheesecake Factory showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cheesecake Factory shows a 52-week-high of $44.65 and a 52-week-low of $26.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.14.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on The One Group Hospitality Inc STKS with an Overweight rating. The price target for The One Group Hospitality is set to $15.00. In the second quarter, The One Group Hospitality showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of The One Group Hospitality shows a 52-week-high of $13.85 and a 52-week-low of $6.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.85.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA Inc KRUS with an Overweight rating. The price target for Kura Sushi USA is set to $85.00. In the third quarter, Kura Sushi USA showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.60 and a 52-week-low of $30.95. At the end of the last trading period, Kura Sushi USA closed at $66.18.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Papa John's International Inc PZZA with an Overweight rating. The price target for Papa John's International is set to $100.00. In the second quarter, Papa John's International showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $133.40 and a 52-week-low of $72.66. Papa John's International closed at $74.12 at the end of the last trading period.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse Inc TXRH with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Texas Roadhouse is set to $90.00. For the second quarter, Texas Roadhouse had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.04 and a 52-week-low of $68.58. Texas Roadhouse closed at $86.42 at the end of the last trading period.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on The Wendy's Co WEN with an Overweight rating. The price target for Wendy's is set to $25.00. Wendy's earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.48 and a 52-week-low of $15.77. At the end of the last trading period, Wendy's closed at $19.14.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Wingstop Inc WING. The price target seems to have been set at $148.00 for Wingstop. Wingstop earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.79 and a 52-week-low of $67.67. At the end of the last trading period, Wingstop closed at $127.39.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Performance Food Group Co PFGC with an Overweight rating. The price target for Performance Food Gr is set to $60.00. In the fourth quarter, Performance Food Gr showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.13 and a 52-week-low of $38.23. At the end of the last trading period, Performance Food Gr closed at $45.90.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Sysco Corp SYY with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sysco is set to $90.00. For the fourth quarter, Sysco had an EPS of $1.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.53 and a 52-week-low of $73.97. At the end of the last trading period, Sysco closed at $77.38.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Flywire Corp FLYW. The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for Flywire. For the second quarter, Flywire had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.31 and a 52-week-low of $14.56. Flywire closed at $23.91 at the end of the last trading period.

