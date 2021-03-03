 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 3, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Upgrades

  • According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) was changed from Underperform to Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, Fisker earned $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.96 and a 52-week-low of $14.32. Fisker closed at $28.16 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Farmers National Banc earned $0.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.43 and a 52-week-low of $9.82. At the end of the last trading period, Farmers National Banc closed at $14.29.
  • For Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI), Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Itron had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.80 and a 52-week-low of $40.48. At the end of the last trading period, Itron closed at $117.75.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. The current stock performance of WillScot Mobile Mini shows a 52-week-high of $28.71 and a 52-week-low of $7.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.20.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Iridium Communications had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.65 and a 52-week-low of $16.87. At the end of the last trading period, Iridium Communications closed at $39.47.
  • According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for 3D Systems Corp (NYSE:DDD) was changed from Sell to Hold. In the fourth quarter, 3D Sys showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.60. At the end of the last trading period, 3D Sys closed at $31.14.
  • For Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE:ETN), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Eaton Corp showed an EPS of $1.28, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Eaton Corp shows a 52-week-high of $135.84 and a 52-week-low of $56.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $133.92.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) from Sell to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Alcoa had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Alcoa shows a 52-week-high of $27.86 and a 52-week-low of $5.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.50.
  • For Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Rapid7 had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.60 and a 52-week-low of $31.34. Rapid7 closed at $78.99 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. Casa Systems earned $0.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.15 and a 52-week-low of $1.85. Casa Systems closed at $8.02 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Sensata Technologies had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. The current stock performance of Sensata Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $61.64 and a 52-week-low of $18.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.68.
  • According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. Roku earned $0.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $486.72 and a 52-week-low of $58.22. Roku closed at $389.67 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), ScotiaBank downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Camden Prop Trust showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $115.03 and a 52-week-low of $62.48. Camden Prop Trust closed at $103.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Kopin Corp (NASDAQ:KOPN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Kopin had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of Kopin shows a 52-week-high of $13.62 and a 52-week-low of $0.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.91.
  • For Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Adaptive Biotechnologies had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of Adaptive Biotechnologies shows a 52-week-high of $71.25 and a 52-week-low of $15.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.11.
  • Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Black Hills showed an EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Black Hills shows a 52-week-high of $81.43 and a 52-week-low of $48.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.94.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) was changed from Buy to Sell. Owens-Corning earned $1.90 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Owens-Corning shows a 52-week-high of $87.89 and a 52-week-low of $28.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.09.
  • According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. Rocket Companies earned $1.14 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of Rocket Companies shows a 52-week-high of $43.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.60.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, KeyCorp showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.81 and a 52-week-low of $7.45. At the end of the last trading period, KeyCorp closed at $20.64.
  • Berenberg downgraded the previous rating for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, LivaNova had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The current stock performance of LivaNova shows a 52-week-high of $79.98 and a 52-week-low of $33.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.23.
  • For Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Prudential Financial earned $2.93 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.33 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Prudential Financial shows a 52-week-high of $91.61 and a 52-week-low of $38.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.94.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • JonesTrading initiated coverage on Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Equillium is set to $14.00. For the third quarter, Equillium had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The current stock performance of Equillium shows a 52-week-high of $27.05 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.20.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GMTX). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Gemini Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.64 and a 52-week-low of $11.06. At the end of the last trading period, Gemini Therapeutics closed at $16.01.
  • With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE). The price target seems to have been set at $88.00 for NextEra Energy. In the fourth quarter, NextEra Energy showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1232.24 and a 52-week-low of $71.94. At the end of the last trading period, NextEra Energy closed at $75.56.
  • For Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Resideo Technologies showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.48 and a 52-week-low of $3.72. At the end of the last trading period, Resideo Technologies closed at $25.81.
  • With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Vor Biopharma. The current stock performance of Vor Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $63.62 and a 52-week-low of $25.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.59.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Danaher is set to $260.00. Danaher earned $2.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $248.86 and a 52-week-low of $119.60. Danaher closed at $223.93 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ChargePoint Holdings is set to $39.00. The current stock performance of ChargePoint Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $33.35 and a 52-week-low of $28.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.57.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific is set to $525.00. In the fourth quarter, Thermo Fisher Scientific showed an EPS of $7.09, compared to $3.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific shows a 52-week-high of $532.57 and a 52-week-low of $250.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $463.20.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH). The price target seems to have been set at $84.00 for Syneos Health. In the fourth quarter, Syneos Health showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $1.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Syneos Health shows a 52-week-high of $81.35 and a 52-week-low of $30.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.50.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on PPD Inc (NASDAQ:PPD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for PPD is set to $42.00. For the fourth quarter, PPD had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The current stock performance of PPD shows a 52-week-high of $38.76 and a 52-week-low of $10.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.99.
  • With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Sotera Health. The current stock performance of Sotera Health shows a 52-week-high of $28.62 and a 52-week-low of $24.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.56.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OCDX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic is set to $24.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.65 and a 52-week-low of $15.14. Ortho Clinical Diagnostic closed at $17.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) with an Overweight rating. The price target for IQVIA Holdings is set to $220.00. IQVIA Holdings earned $2.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.99 and a 52-week-low of $81.79. At the end of the last trading period, IQVIA Holdings closed at $192.65.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Icon PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR). The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Icon. Icon earned $1.90 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.83 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Icon shows a 52-week-high of $223.62 and a 52-week-low of $104.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $171.87.
  • With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Certara Inc (NASDAQ:CERT). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Certara. The current stock performance of Certara shows a 52-week-high of $41.79 and a 52-week-low of $29.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.49.
  • Needham initiated coverage on CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI) with a Buy rating. The price target for CuriosityStream is set to $25.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, CuriosityStream's EPS was $0.56. The current stock performance of CuriosityStream shows a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.63.
  • With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Avantor. In the fourth quarter, Avantor showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.05 and a 52-week-low of $6.66. At the end of the last trading period, Avantor closed at $28.74.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Illumina is set to $325.00. In the fourth quarter, Illumina showed an EPS of $1.22, compared to $1.70 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Illumina shows a 52-week-high of $555.77 and a 52-week-low of $196.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $441.01.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on OneWater Marine Inc (NASDAQ:ONEW) with an Overweight rating. The price target for OneWater Marine is set to $43.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, OneWater Marine's EPS was $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.71 and a 52-week-low of $3.41. At the end of the last trading period, OneWater Marine closed at $37.24.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

