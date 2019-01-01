QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.71/1.19%
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 6:18AM
Aalberts NV develops technologies and projects to enhance building and product efficiencies. It offers valve and control technologies, specialized manufacturing processes, and piping systems to distribute water and gas. The firm has four operating segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The services provided rely on technology know-how and a global network of locations to provide informed and timely responses. Aalberts has an extended portfolio of metal and plastic for new builds, renovations, and repairs to existing structures.

Analyst Ratings

Aalberts Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aalberts (AALBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aalberts (OTCPK: AALBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aalberts's (AALBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aalberts.

Q

What is the target price for Aalberts (AALBF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aalberts (OTCPK: AALBF) was reported by Kepler Cheuvreux on March 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AALBF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aalberts (AALBF)?

A

The stock price for Aalberts (OTCPK: AALBF) is $59.59 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 18:22:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aalberts (AALBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aalberts.

Q

When is Aalberts (OTCPK:AALBF) reporting earnings?

A

Aalberts does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aalberts (AALBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aalberts.

Q

What sector and industry does Aalberts (AALBF) operate in?

A

Aalberts is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.