|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Securitas (OTCPK: SCTBF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Securitas.
The latest price target for Securitas (OTCPK: SCTBF) was reported by Credit Suisse on March 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SCTBF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Securitas (OTCPK: SCTBF) is $12.2699 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:48:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Securitas.
Securitas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Securitas.
Securitas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.