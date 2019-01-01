QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
0.48/3.93%
52 Wk
11.94 - 17.55
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
110.14
Open
-
P/E
14.33
EPS
2.59
Shares
364.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 6:12AM
Securitas AB is an international security services, consulting, and investigation group based in Stockholm, Sweden. Its primary activities are centered on manned security, mobile security, monitoring, and risk assessment. Securitas operates in 47 countries and is the second-largest security firm in the world and the largest in manned guarding.

Securitas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Securitas (SCTBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Securitas (OTCPK: SCTBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Securitas's (SCTBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Securitas.

Q

What is the target price for Securitas (SCTBF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Securitas (OTCPK: SCTBF) was reported by Credit Suisse on March 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SCTBF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Securitas (SCTBF)?

A

The stock price for Securitas (OTCPK: SCTBF) is $12.2699 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:48:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Securitas (SCTBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Securitas.

Q

When is Securitas (OTCPK:SCTBF) reporting earnings?

A

Securitas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Securitas (SCTBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Securitas.

Q

What sector and industry does Securitas (SCTBF) operate in?

A

Securitas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.