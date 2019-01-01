QQQ
Spin Master is a children's entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush). Spin Master has increased brand awareness via homegrown brands including Paw Patrol, Rusty Rivets, and Bakugan but has leaned on a robust acquisition strategy to reach adjacent markets through tie-ups like Rubik's, Swimways, and Cardinal Games. The company has global reach, with 28 offices and sales in over 100 markets.

Spin Master Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spin Master (SNMSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spin Master (OTCPK: SNMSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spin Master's (SNMSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spin Master.

Q

What is the target price for Spin Master (SNMSF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Spin Master (OTCPK: SNMSF) was reported by RBC Capital on March 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting SNMSF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.72% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Spin Master (SNMSF)?

A

The stock price for Spin Master (OTCPK: SNMSF) is $35.28 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spin Master (SNMSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spin Master.

Q

When is Spin Master (OTCPK:SNMSF) reporting earnings?

A

Spin Master does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spin Master (SNMSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spin Master.

Q

What sector and industry does Spin Master (SNMSF) operate in?

A

Spin Master is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.