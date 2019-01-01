Spin Master is a children's entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush). Spin Master has increased brand awareness via homegrown brands including Paw Patrol, Rusty Rivets, and Bakugan but has leaned on a robust acquisition strategy to reach adjacent markets through tie-ups like Rubik's, Swimways, and Cardinal Games. The company has global reach, with 28 offices and sales in over 100 markets.