Range
35.74 - 36.82
Vol / Avg.
32.9K/19.4K
Div / Yield
0.96/2.62%
52 Wk
31.64 - 47.89
Mkt Cap
9.4B
Payout Ratio
66.38
Open
36.01
P/E
25.98
Shares
254.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Sage Group Plc is a U.K. based provider of accounting and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software, predominantly to customers in the U.S., Europe, and South Africa. The company was founded in 1981 and historically sold on-premises software products with perpetual software licences. However, the company is transitioning toward fewer cloud connected and cloud native products, sold via software-as-a-service, or SaaS, contracts. Sage's main cloud native products include Sage Business Cloud Accounting, for small businesses, and Sage Intacct, which Sage acquired in 2017, for medium-size businesses.

Sage Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sage Group (SGPYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sage Group (OTCPK: SGPYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sage Group's (SGPYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sage Group.

Q

What is the target price for Sage Group (SGPYY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sage Group (OTCPK: SGPYY) was reported by Citigroup on April 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SGPYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sage Group (SGPYY)?

A

The stock price for Sage Group (OTCPK: SGPYY) is $36.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sage Group (SGPYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 22, 2013 to stockholders of record on February 13, 2013.

Q

When is Sage Group (OTCPK:SGPYY) reporting earnings?

A

Sage Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sage Group (SGPYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sage Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Sage Group (SGPYY) operate in?

A

Sage Group is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.