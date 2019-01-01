|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sage Group (OTCPK: SGPYY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Sage Group.
The latest price target for Sage Group (OTCPK: SGPYY) was reported by Citigroup on April 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SGPYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sage Group (OTCPK: SGPYY) is $36.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 22, 2013 to stockholders of record on February 13, 2013.
Sage Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Sage Group.
Sage Group is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.