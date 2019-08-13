Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019

Market Overview

Upgrades

  • JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Credicorp Ltd (NYSE: BAP) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Credicorp showed an EPS of $3.99, compared to $3.75 from the year-ago quarter. Credicorp's market cap stands at $9.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $252.49 and a 52-week-low of $202.00. Credicorp's stock last closed at $202.30 per share.
  • For Credicorp Ltd (NYSE: BAP), HSBC upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Credicorp earned $3.99 in the second quarter, compared to $3.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Credicorp is at $9.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $252.49 and a 52-week-low of $202.00. Credicorp's stock last closed at $202.30 per share.
  • For CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP), Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, CenterPoint Energy showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. CenterPoint Energy's market cap stands at $12.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.42 and a 52-week-low of $26.73. CenterPoint Energy's stock last closed at $27.77 per share.
  • For Covia Holdings Corp (NYSE: CVIA), Barclays upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Covia Holdings earned ($0.26) in the second quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Covia Holdings's outstanding shares is at $613.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.99 and a 52-week-low of $1.28. Covia Holdings's stock last closed at $1.82 per share.
  • Barclays changed the rating for Exelon Corp (NYSE: EXC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Exelon showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. Exelon's market cap stands at $28.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.18 and a 52-week-low of $42.19. Exelon's stock last closed at $45.21 per share.
  • For Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD), Argus upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Barrick Gold's market cap stands at $13.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.66 and a 52-week-low of $9.53. Barrick Gold's stock last closed at $17.97 per share.
  • Raymond James upgraded the stock for Chart Industries Inc (NASDAQ: GTLS) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Chart Industries showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Chart Industries's outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.66 and a 52-week-low of $57.88. Chart Industries's stock last closed at $58.67 per share.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the stock for MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from Neutral to Overweight. MercadoLibre earned $0.31 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.25) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $698.98 and a 52-week-low of $257.52. MercadoLibre's stock last closed at $623.65 per share.
  • For PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. PayPal Holdings earned $0.86 in the second quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of PayPal Holdings's outstanding shares is at $121.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.48 and a 52-week-low of $74.66. PayPal Holdings's stock last closed at $102.72 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE: AAC), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, AAC Holdings showed an EPS of ($0.79), compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of AAC Holdings's outstanding shares is at $18.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.47 and a 52-week-low of $0.62. AAC Holdings's stock last closed at $0.81 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) from Buy to Neutral. Avangrid earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Avangrid is at $15.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.47 and a 52-week-low of $45.81. Avangrid's stock last closed at $49.49 per share.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) from Neutral to Underweight. Aptinyx earned ($0.36) in the second quarter. The total market value of Aptinyx's outstanding shares is at $123.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.25 and a 52-week-low of $2.88. Aptinyx's stock last closed at $3.63 per share.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded the stock for Avedro Inc (NASDAQ: AVDR) from Outperform to Market Perform. The current market cap for Avedro is at $316.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.74 and a 52-week-low of $10.75. Avedro's stock last closed at $21.81 per share.
  • Buckingham Research changed the rating for Azul SA (NYSE: AZUL) from Buy to Neutral. Azul earned $0.78 in the second quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Azul is at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.14 and a 52-week-low of $15.60. Azul's stock last closed at $40.93 per share.
  • Buckingham downgraded the stock for Azul SA (NYSE: AZUL) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Azul had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. Azul's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.14 and a 52-week-low of $15.60. Azul's stock last closed at $40.93 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Central Puerto SA (NYSE: CEPU) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Central Puerto earned $0.02. Central Puerto's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.75 and a 52-week-low of $3.60. Central Puerto's stock last closed at $3.94 per share.
  • For Central Puerto SA (NYSE: CEPU), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform. Central Puerto earned $0.02 in the second quarter. The current market cap for Central Puerto is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.75 and a 52-week-low of $3.60. Central Puerto's stock last closed at $3.94 per share.
  • For Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Clovis Oncology earned ($1.80) in the second quarter, compared to ($1.55) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.27 and a 52-week-low of $5.20. Clovis Oncology's stock last closed at $5.67 per share.
  • For Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR), Argus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Emerson Electric earned $0.94 in the third quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. Emerson Electric's market cap stands at $16.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.70 and a 52-week-low of $55.38. Emerson Electric's stock last closed at $58.31 per share.
  • For SPX FLOW Inc (NYSE: FLOW), Seaport Global downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. SPX FLOW earned $0.39 in the second quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of SPX FLOW's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.13 and a 52-week-low of $27.23. SPX FLOW's stock last closed at $35.87 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (NASDAQ: GGAL) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Grupo Financiero Galicia showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Grupo Financiero Galicia is at $5.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.22 and a 52-week-low of $15.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia's stock last closed at $16.75 per share.
  • Buckingham Research downgraded the stock for Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc (NYSE: GOL) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Gol Intelligent Airlines showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to ($0.45) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.30 and a 52-week-low of $4.43. Gol Intelligent Airlines's stock last closed at $19.02 per share.
  • For Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV), Argus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Southwest Airlines had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.26. Southwest Airlines's market cap stands at $29.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.02 and a 52-week-low of $44.28. Southwest Airlines's stock last closed at $50.06 per share.
  • Barclays changed the rating for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. NextEra Energy earned $2.35 in the second quarter, compared to $2.11 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of NextEra Energy's outstanding shares is at $99.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $217.18 and a 52-week-low of $164.25. NextEra Energy's stock last closed at $215.34 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) from Neutral to Underweight. Occidental Petroleum earned $0.97 in the second quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. Occidental Petroleum's market cap stands at $20.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.35 and a 52-week-low of $44.88. Occidental Petroleum's stock last closed at $45.00 per share.
  • Bank of America downgraded the stock for Pampa Energia SA (NYSE: PAM) from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Pampa Energia had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. Pampa Energia's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.89 and a 52-week-low of $14.32. Pampa Energia's stock last closed at $16.35 per share.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the stock for Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) from Outperform to Neutral. Premier earned $0.66 in the third quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Premier is at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.22 and a 52-week-low of $31.31. Premier's stock last closed at $39.51 per share.
  • For Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (OTC: PMULF), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.80 and a 52-week-low of $4.62. Pure Multi-Family REIT's stock last closed at $7.56 per share.
  • Argus downgraded the stock for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Royal Caribbean Cruises showed an EPS of $2.54, compared to $2.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Royal Caribbean Cruises is at $22.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.60 and a 52-week-low of $89.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises's stock last closed at $107.29 per share.
  • For Ra Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED), Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Ra Medical Systems earned ($1.16) in the first quarter. The current market cap for Ra Medical Systems is at $34.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.35. Ra Medical Systems's stock last closed at Missing Close Price per share.
  • BTIG Research downgraded the stock for Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) from Buy to Neutral. Seadrill earned ($2.95) in the first quarter. The total market value of Seadrill's outstanding shares is at $304.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.72 and a 52-week-low of $2.29. Seadrill's stock last closed at $2.33 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Afya Ltd (NASDAQ: AFYA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Afya is set at $29.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.37 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. Afya's stock last closed at $25.09 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Afya Ltd (NASDAQ: AFYA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Afya is set at $26.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.37 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. Afya's stock last closed at $25.09 per share.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on Afya Ltd (NASDAQ: AFYA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Afya is set at $29.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.37 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. Afya's stock last closed at $25.09 per share.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) with a Hold rating. The price target for Advanced Micro Devices is set at $32.00. In the second quarter, Advanced Micro Devices showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Advanced Micro Devices's outstanding shares is at $30.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.55 and a 52-week-low of $16.03. Advanced Micro Devices's stock last closed at $32.43 per share.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bloomin Brands is set at $20.00. For the second quarter, Bloomin Brands had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current market cap for Bloomin Brands is at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.22 and a 52-week-low of $16.09. Bloomin Brands's stock last closed at $16.67 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Mizuho initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS). The price target is set at $43.00 for Coherus BioSciences. In the second quarter, Coherus BioSciences showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to ($0.68) from the year-ago quarter. Coherus BioSciences's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.43 and a 52-week-low of $8.32. Coherus BioSciences's stock last closed at $18.61 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Cresco Labs Inc (OTC: CRLBF). The price target is set at $11.00 for Cresco Labs. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.62 and a 52-week-low of $0.81. Cresco Labs's stock last closed at $7.69 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Compass Point initiated coverage on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM). The price target is set at $190.00 for Salesforce.com. Salesforce.com earned $0.93 in the first quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Salesforce.com is at $18.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $167.56 and a 52-week-low of $113.60. Salesforce.com's stock last closed at $140.73 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cronos Group is set at $18.00. In the second quarter, Cronos Group showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.10 and a 52-week-low of $5.61. Cronos Group's stock last closed at $13.25 per share.
  • Buckingham Research initiated coverage on CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) with a Buy rating. The price target for CURO Group Holdings is set at $19.00. In the second quarter, CURO Group Holdings showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. CURO Group Holdings's market cap stands at $602.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.20 and a 52-week-low of $8.73. CURO Group Holdings's stock last closed at $13.40 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on CV Sciences Inc (OTC: CVSI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CV Sciences is set at $5.00. CV Sciences earned $0.03 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.20 and a 52-week-low of $2.76. CV Sciences's stock last closed at $3.08 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI). The price target is set at $56.00 for D.R. Horton. D.R. Horton earned $1.26 in the third quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. D.R. Horton's market cap stands at $16.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.38 and a 52-week-low of $32.39. D.R. Horton's stock last closed at $47.01 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ). The price target is set at $265.00 for Domino's Pizza. In the second quarter, Domino's Pizza showed an EPS of $2.19, compared to $1.84 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Domino's Pizza's outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $305.34 and a 52-week-low of $231.28. Domino's Pizza's stock last closed at $240.02 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE: DRI). The price target is set at $120.00 for Darden Restaurants. In the fourth quarter, Darden Restaurants showed an EPS of $1.76, compared to $1.39 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Darden Restaurants's outstanding shares is at $14.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.75 and a 52-week-low of $95.83. Darden Restaurants's stock last closed at $120.70 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Chart Industries Inc (NASDAQ: GTLS). The price target is set at $83.00 for Chart Industries. For the second quarter, Chart Industries had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The total market value of Chart Industries's outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.66 and a 52-week-low of $57.88. Chart Industries's stock last closed at $58.67 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Bank of America initiated coverage on i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ: IIIV). The price target is set at $23.00 for i3 Verticals. i3 Verticals earned $0.20 in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of i3 Verticals's outstanding shares is at $402.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. i3 Verticals's stock last closed at $21.53 per share.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) with a Hold rating. The price target for Intel is set at $50.00. For the first quarter, Intel had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The current market cap for Intel is at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.59 and a 52-week-low of $42.36. Intel's stock last closed at $45.60 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on KB Home (NYSE: KBH) with a Buy rating. The price target for KB Home is set at $35.00. In the second quarter, KB Home showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. KB Home's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.65 and a 52-week-low of $16.82. KB Home's stock last closed at $26.33 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN). The price target is set at $47.00 for Lennar. In the second quarter, Lennar showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $1.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Lennar is at $9.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.50 and a 52-week-low of $37.29. Lennar's stock last closed at $49.26 per share.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ: MBIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mustang Bio is set at $7.00. Mustang Bio earned ($0.29) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.19) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.20 and a 52-week-low of $2.18. Mustang Bio's stock last closed at $2.89 per share.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ: MBIO) with a Buy rating. Mustang Bio earned ($0.29) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.19) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.20 and a 52-week-low of $2.18. Mustang Bio's stock last closed at $2.89 per share.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) with a Buy rating. The price target for McDonald's is set at $250.00. In the second quarter, McDonald's showed an EPS of $2.05, compared to $1.99 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of McDonald's's outstanding shares is at $133.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $221.93 and a 52-week-low of $156.56. McDonald's's stock last closed at $217.04 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Bank of America initiated coverage on Medallia Inc (NYSE: MDLA). The price target is set at $50.00 for Medallia. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.72 and a 52-week-low of $32.05. Medallia's stock last closed at $39.43 per share.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Medallia Inc (NYSE: MDLA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Medallia is set at $42.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.72 and a 52-week-low of $32.05. Medallia's stock last closed at $39.43 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Citi initiated coverage on Medallia Inc (NYSE: MDLA). The price target is set at $40.00 for Medallia. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.72 and a 52-week-low of $32.05. Medallia's stock last closed at $39.43 per share.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Medallia Inc (NYSE: MDLA) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.72 and a 52-week-low of $32.05. Medallia's stock last closed at $39.43 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Medallia Inc (NYSE: MDLA). The price target is set at $45.00 for Medallia. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.72 and a 52-week-low of $32.05. Medallia's stock last closed at $39.43 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Medallia Inc (NYSE: MDLA). The price target is set at $47.00 for Medallia. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.72 and a 52-week-low of $32.05. Medallia's stock last closed at $39.43 per share.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Medallia Inc (NYSE: MDLA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Medallia is set at $55.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.72 and a 52-week-low of $32.05. Medallia's stock last closed at $39.43 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Needham initiated coverage on Medallia Inc (NYSE: MDLA). The price target is set at $45.00 for Medallia. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.72 and a 52-week-low of $32.05. Medallia's stock last closed at $39.43 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Owl Rock Capital is set at $17.50. Owl Rock Capital's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. Owl Rock Capital's stock last closed at $15.86 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG). The price target is set at $63.00 for Public Service Enterprise. In the second quarter, Public Service Enterprise showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Public Service Enterprise's outstanding shares is at $30.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.63 and a 52-week-low of $49.23. Public Service Enterprise's stock last closed at $57.25 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM). The price target is set at $38.00 for PulteGroup. In the second quarter, PulteGroup showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of PulteGroup's outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.03 and a 52-week-low of $20.64. PulteGroup's stock last closed at $31.49 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR). The price target is set at $33.00 for Phreesia. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.38 and a 52-week-low of $23.00. Phreesia's stock last closed at $28.84 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Compass Point initiated coverage on Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN). The price target is set at $58.00 for Anaplan. In the first quarter, Anaplan earned ($0.16). Anaplan's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.36 and a 52-week-low of $20.37. Anaplan's stock last closed at $55.62 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA). The price target is set at $55.00 for Papa John's International. In the second quarter, Papa John's International showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.56 and a 52-week-low of $38.29. Papa John's International's stock last closed at $44.94 per share.
  • Compass Point initiated coverage on Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Q2 Holdings is set at $105.00. Q2 Holdings earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Q2 Holdings is at $3.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.39 and a 52-week-low of $43.41. Q2 Holdings's stock last closed at $86.17 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK). The price target is set at $75.00 for Shake Shack. In the second quarter, Shake Shack showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Shake Shack is at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.98 and a 52-week-low of $40.67. Shake Shack's stock last closed at $90.10 per share.
  • For The Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL), Bernstein initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the third quarter, Simply Good Foods had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The total market value of Simply Good Foods's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.16 and a 52-week-low of $16.55. Simply Good Foods's stock last closed at $26.41 per share.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

