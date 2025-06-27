44 Public Companies Make Time's Most Influential List: Coinbase, UFC, Nintendo, Netflix And More Stocks Investors Can Buy

Time Magazine’s annual 100 Most Influential Companies list for 2025 includes many companies investors are familiar with, with numerous names originating from the growing artificial intelligence sector.

The list seeks to honor the top businesses that are helping "chart an essential path forward."

"No single data point or financial metric makes a TIME100 Company. Instead, we looked at a mosaic of qualities, studying impact, innovation, ambition, and success, each in the forms that take shape today. And as we say for all TIME100 projects: influence comes in many forms, for better and for worse," Time editors said of the list.



The Public Companies: Similar to the list of the Most Influential People that Time published earlier this year, the list of influential companies includes top tech, AI, crypto, and healthcare names that are experiencing impressive growth and bringing life-changing technology to consumers or other companies.

Here is the list of publicly traded companies or those that are part of a publicly traded company. It is broken down by the key groups used by Time: Innovators, Disruptors, Leaders, Titans and Pioneers.

Innovators

On Holding ONON : footwear

: footwear Alibaba Group Holding BABA : Chinese e-commerce

: Chinese e-commerce Nintendo Co NTDOY : video games

: video games BYD Co BYDDY BYDDF : electric vehicles

: electric vehicles Gap , unit of Gap Inc GAP : apparel

, unit of : apparel Dick's Sporting Goods DKS : sports and outdoor retailer

: sports and outdoor retailer EssilorLuxottica ESLOY : sunglasses, optical wear

Disruptors

Waymo , unit of Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL

, unit of Life Time Group Holdings LTH : fitness centers

: fitness centers Elf Beauty ELF : beauty products

: beauty products Poppi , unit of PepsiCo PEP : beverages

, unit of : beverages UFC , unit of TKO Group Holding TKO : fighting sports league

, unit of : fighting sports league Pop Mart PMRTY : pop culture retailer

: pop culture retailer Coinbase Global COIN : cryptocurrency trading platform

: cryptocurrency trading platform SharkNinja Inc SN : home appliances

Leaders

Engie ENGIY : energy company

: energy company Prologis PLD : industrial and logistics real estate

: industrial and logistics real estate Cloudflare Inc NET : a software company

: a software company Gilead Sciences GILD : biotechnology, healthcare

: biotechnology, healthcare Duolingo Inc DUOL : mobile learning

: mobile learning BlackRock BLK : financials

: financials Hyundai Motor HYMTF : automotives

: automotives LinkedIn , unit of Microsoft Corporation MSFT : social networking

, unit of : social networking Coursera Inc COUR : online learning

Titans

Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK BRK : conglomerate

: conglomerate Comcast, NBC Universal , units of Comcast Corporation CMCSA : media and entertainment

, units of : media and entertainment L'Oreal LRLCY : beauty company

: beauty company DoorDash Inc DASH : food delivery

: food delivery Meta Platforms META : social networking

: social networking Palantir Technologies PLTR : a software company

: a software company Amazon.com Inc AMZN : e-commerce

: e-commerce Arm Holdings PLC ARM : semiconductors

: semiconductors Procter & Gamble PG : consumer products

: consumer products Fiserv Inc FI : financial technology

: financial technology MercadoLibre Inc MELI : Latin American e-commerce

: Latin American e-commerce Walmart Inc WMT : retailer

: retailer Netflix Inc NFLX : streaming

: streaming Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM : semiconductors

: semiconductors Universal Music Group UNVGY UMGNF : music publishing

Pioneers

ASML Holding ASML : semiconductors

: semiconductors Equinor ASA EQNR : oil and gas

: oil and gas Abbott Laboratories ABT : medical devices

: medical devices Softbank Group SFTBF SFTBY : telecom and e-commerce conglomerate

: telecom and e-commerce conglomerate CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP : gene editing

Why It's Important: Nearly half of this year's list includes companies that are publicly traded or part of publicly traded companies. This means investors can get exposure to what Time considers some of the most influential companies in the world.

Some of the companies are newer to the public market, which could mean that the 50+ companies that are not yet public could be among IPOs to watch for in the second half of 2025 and beyond.

Some of the most recognizable private companies on this year's list include OpenAI, Polymarket, Anthropic, Anduril, Beast Industries and SpaceX.

When seeking companies that can drive revenue growth and gain customer and consumer adoption, the most influential lists can be a valuable starting point for investors.

