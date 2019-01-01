QQQ
Nov 17, 2021
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Universal Music Group is the largest of the three major global record labels with Sony Music in second and Warner Music in third. Universal's larger segment, recorded music, consists of iconic labels like Interscope, Capitol Music, Decca, EMI, and Motown and popular artists such as Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Taylor Swift, and Luke Bryan. Universal Music Publishing Group owns and administers almost four million compositions and is the second-largest music publisher behind Sony. Universal Music was spun out of Vivendi in September 2021 with 60% distributed to Vivendi shareholders, 20% to Tencent, 10% to Pershing Square Capital, and 10% remaining at Vivendi.

Universal Music Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Universal Music Group (UNVGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal Music Group (OTCEM: UNVGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Universal Music Group's (UNVGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Universal Music Group.

Q

What is the target price for Universal Music Group (UNVGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Universal Music Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal Music Group (UNVGY)?

A

The stock price for Universal Music Group (OTCEM: UNVGY) is $11.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Universal Music Group (UNVGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Music Group.

Q

When is Universal Music Group (OTCEM:UNVGY) reporting earnings?

A

Universal Music Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Universal Music Group (UNVGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal Music Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal Music Group (UNVGY) operate in?

A

Universal Music Group is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.