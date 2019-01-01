L'Oréal, founded in 1909 by Eugene Schueller when he developed the first harmless hair colorant, is the world's largest beauty company. It participates primarily in skincare (39% of 2020 revenue), makeup (21%), haircare (26%), and fragrance (9%). L'Oréal is a global firm, with 27% of its revenue sourced from Western Europe, 25% from North America, and 48% from emerging markets (35% Asia-Pacific, 5% Latin America, 6% Eastern Europe, and 2% Africa/Middle East). The firm sells its products in many channels, including mass retail, drugstores/pharmacies, department stores/perfumeries, hair salons, medi-spas, branded freestanding stores, travel retail, and e-commerce. The firm's top selling brands are Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Maybelline, Kiehl's, L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, and Armani.