Range
37.5 - 38.05
Vol / Avg.
3.6K/4.3K
Div / Yield
1.8/4.76%
52 Wk
37.5 - 61.6
Mkt Cap
20.3B
Payout Ratio
18.86
Open
37.5
P/E
4.29
EPS
2508
Shares
538.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Hyundai Motor Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. The business of the group is operated through a vehicle, finance, and other segments. Its vehicle segment is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of motor vehicles. The finance segment operates vehicle financing, credit card processing, and other financing activities. Others segment includes the research and development, train manufacturing and other activities. The company derives most of the revenue from vehicle segment.

Hyundai Motor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hyundai Motor (HYMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hyundai Motor (OTCPK: HYMTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hyundai Motor's (HYMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hyundai Motor.

Q

What is the target price for Hyundai Motor (HYMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hyundai Motor

Q

Current Stock Price for Hyundai Motor (HYMTF)?

A

The stock price for Hyundai Motor (OTCPK: HYMTF) is $37.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hyundai Motor (HYMTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 17, 2007 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Hyundai Motor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hyundai Motor (HYMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hyundai Motor.

Q

What sector and industry does Hyundai Motor (HYMTF) operate in?

A

Hyundai Motor is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.