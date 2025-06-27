44 Public Companies Make Time's Most Influential List: Coinbase, UFC, Nintendo, Netflix And More Stocks Investors Can Buy

- Time Magazine put out its annual list of the most influential companies.
- A look at the publicly traded companies on the list.
Time Magazine’s annual 100 Most Influential Companies list for 2025 includes many companies investors are familiar with, with numerous names originating from the growing artificial intelligence sector.
The list seeks to honor the top businesses that are helping "chart an essential path forward."
"No single data point or financial metric makes a TIME100 Company. Instead, we looked at a mosaic of qualities, studying impact, innovation, ambition, and success, each in the forms that take shape today. And as we say for all TIME100 projects: influence comes in many forms, for better and for worse," Time editors said of the list.
The Public Companies: Similar to the list of the Most Influential People that Time published earlier this year, the list of influential companies includes top tech, AI, crypto, and healthcare names that are experiencing impressive growth and bringing life-changing technology to consumers or other companies.
Here is the list of publicly traded companies or those that are part of a publicly traded company. It is broken down by the key groups used by Time: Innovators, Disruptors, Leaders, Titans and Pioneers.
Innovators
- On Holding ONON: footwear
- Alibaba Group Holding BABA: Chinese e-commerce
- Nintendo Co NTDOY: video games
- BYD Co BYDDYBYDDF: electric vehicles
- Gap, unit of Gap Inc GAP: apparel
- Dick's Sporting Goods DKS: sports and outdoor retailer
- EssilorLuxottica ESLOY: sunglasses, optical wear
Disruptors
- Waymo, unit of Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL
- Life Time Group Holdings LTH: fitness centers
- Elf Beauty ELF: beauty products
- Poppi, unit of PepsiCo PEP: beverages
- UFC, unit of TKO Group Holding TKO: fighting sports league
- Pop Mart PMRTY: pop culture retailer
- Coinbase Global COIN: cryptocurrency trading platform
- SharkNinja Inc SN: home appliances
Leaders
- Engie ENGIY: energy company
- Prologis PLD: industrial and logistics real estate
- Cloudflare Inc NET: a software company
- Gilead Sciences GILD: biotechnology, healthcare
- Duolingo Inc DUOL: mobile learning
- BlackRock BLK: financials
- Hyundai Motor HYMTF: automotives
- LinkedIn, unit of Microsoft Corporation MSFT: social networking
- Coursera Inc COUR: online learning
Titans
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKBRK: conglomerate
- Comcast, NBC Universal, units of Comcast Corporation CMCSA: media and entertainment
- L'Oreal LRLCY: beauty company
- DoorDash Inc DASH: food delivery
- Meta Platforms META: social networking
- Palantir Technologies PLTR: a software company
- Amazon.com Inc AMZN: e-commerce
- Arm Holdings PLC ARM: semiconductors
- Procter & Gamble PG: consumer products
- Fiserv Inc FI: financial technology
- MercadoLibre Inc MELI: Latin American e-commerce
- Walmart Inc WMT: retailer
- Netflix Inc NFLX: streaming
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM: semiconductors
- Universal Music Group UNVGYUMGNF: music publishing
Pioneers
- ASML Holding ASML: semiconductors
- Equinor ASA EQNR: oil and gas
- Abbott Laboratories ABT: medical devices
- Softbank Group SFTBFSFTBY: telecom and e-commerce conglomerate
- CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP: gene editing
Why It's Important: Nearly half of this year's list includes companies that are publicly traded or part of publicly traded companies. This means investors can get exposure to what Time considers some of the most influential companies in the world.
Some of the companies are newer to the public market, which could mean that the 50+ companies that are not yet public could be among IPOs to watch for in the second half of 2025 and beyond.
Some of the most recognizable private companies on this year's list include OpenAI, Polymarket, Anthropic, Anduril, Beast Industries and SpaceX.
When seeking companies that can drive revenue growth and gain customer and consumer adoption, the most influential lists can be a valuable starting point for investors.
