51 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) stock increased by 2.1% to $16.80 during Monday's pre-market session.
Losers
- Foresight Autonomous, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSX) stock plummeted 21.7% to $0.70 during Monday's pre-market session.
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) stock decreased by 15.0% to $3.01. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on February 25, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $4.00.
- JC Penney Co, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) shares fell 14.1% to $0.52.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock plummeted 13.5% to $608.52. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on March 03, the current rating is at Market Outperform.
- Waitr Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares fell 13.3% to $0.35.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE: RCL) shares declined 12.3% to $57.00. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $80.00.
- Blink Charging, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares plummeted 12.2% to $2.19.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) stock declined 11.4% to $5.30.
- Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares decreased by 10.8% to $33.85. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- Wayfair, Inc. (NYSE: W) shares plummeted 10.3% to $52.58. The most recent rating by Barclays, on March 03, is at Underweight, with a price target of $47.00.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) stock decreased by 10.3% to $21.45. The most recent rating by Nomura, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $39.00.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares declined 10.2% to $649.00. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on March 06, the current rating is at Outperform.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) shares declined 9.7% to $25.33. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on March 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.
- Wynn Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: WYNN) stock declined 9.4% to $85.16. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 20, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $144.00.
- General Motors, Inc. (NYSE: GM) shares fell 9.4% to $26.00. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on March 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $55.00.
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE: NCLH) stock declined 9.1% to $24.61. The most recent rating by CFRA, on March 02, is at Sell, with a price target of $33.00.
- Lumber Liquidators Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: LL) shares plummeted 9.1% to $8.62. The most recent rating by Stifel, on February 26, is at Hold, with a price target of $10.00.
- Scientific Games, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares fell 9.1% to $13.00. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 20, is at Hold, with a price target of $23.00.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) stock declined 8.9% to $11.51. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $21.00.
- Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CCL) shares decreased by 8.8% to $24.74. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $32.00.
- Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) shares declined 8.7% to $22.80. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on February 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $32.00.
- Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: JMIA) stock plummeted 8.7% to $3.38.
- Ford Motor, Inc. (NYSE: F) shares fell 8.6% to $5.93. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on March 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.
- Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) stock plummeted 8.5% to $12.10. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on February 04, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $18.00.
- Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE: TTM) shares decreased by 8.3% to $7.13. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on January 27, the current rating is at Buy.
- Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares decreased by 8.1% to $48.00. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 25, is at Sell, with a price target of $60.00.
- Lululemon Athletica, Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) stock plummeted 8.0% to $201.10. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on March 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $247.00.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares fell 7.8% to $21.00. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on February 04, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $24.00.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) stock decreased by 7.8% to $12.90. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 27, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) stock fell 7.7% to $10.60. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 25, is at Hold, with a price target of $15.00.
- Kohl's, Inc. (NYSE: KSS) shares plummeted 7.7% to $32.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 05, is at Underweight, with a price target of $38.00.
- Intl Game Tech, Inc. (NYSE: IGT) stock plummeted 7.6% to $7.75. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on March 05, the current rating is at Hold.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) shares plummeted 7.5% to $24.80. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on March 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.
- Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CUK) shares plummeted 7.5% to $23.80.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) shares decreased by 7.3% to $10.32. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Inc. (NYSE: FCAU) stock decreased by 7.3% to $10.98. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
- Niu Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIU) shares declined 7.2% to $8.00.
- Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares decreased by 7.1% to $2.60. The most recent rating by BTIG, on January 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) stock decreased by 7.1% to $27.00. The most recent rating by Baird, on March 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $38.00.
- Las Vegas Sands, Inc. (NYSE: LVS) shares decreased by 7.0% to $51.00. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 12, the current rating is at Buy.
- Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) stock decreased by 7.0% to $1500.00. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on March 06, the current rating is at Hold.
- MGM Resorts Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MGM) shares decreased by 6.9% to $18.98. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on February 13, is at Hold, with a price target of $34.00.
- GameStop, Inc. (NYSE: GME) stock declined 6.9% to $3.65. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.00.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock decreased by 6.8% to $56.50. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on March 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $75.00.
- Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares decreased by 6.8% to $82.37. The most recent rating by UBS, on March 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $123.00.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Inc. (NASDAQ: GT) stock declined 6.8% to $8.11. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $14.00.
- Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) stock declined 6.7% to $213.00. The most recent rating by Nomura, on March 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $251.00.
- Starbucks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares fell 6.7% to $70.29. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 06, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $93.00.
- Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX) stock plummeted 6.6% to $29.00. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $51.00.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock declined 6.6% to $1775.12. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on February 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $2525.00.
