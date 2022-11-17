Earnings Scheduled For November 17, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Jumia Technologies JMIA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $57.32 million.

• Children's Place PLCE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $499.44 million.

• NetEase NTES is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.48 billion.

• BJ's Wholesale Club BJ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion.

• Kohl's KSS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion.

• Alibaba Group Holding BABA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $29.45 billion.

• BIT Mining BTCM is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Evogene EVGN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $270 thousand.

• CI&T CINT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $105.79 million.

• Dole DOLE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.

• Cellebrite DI CLBT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $72.13 million.

• Despegar.com DESP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $139.00 million.

• Youdao DAO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $184.55 million.

• Diana Shipping DSX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $67.20 million.

• Destination XL Group DXLG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $121.69 million.

• New Jersey Resources NJR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $428.91 million.

• Brady BRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $323.82 million.

• Camtek CAMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $82.00 million.

• Weibo WB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $470.27 million.

• BrightView Holdings BV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $724.66 million.

• Macy's M is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $5.20 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Dada Nexus DADA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $335.97 million.

• Delta Apparel DLA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $115.00 million.

• Clearfield CLFD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $71.42 million.

• Globant GLOB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $457.08 million.

• Williams-Sonoma WSM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• Gap GPS is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• StoneCo STNE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $464.73 million.

• BellRing Brands BRBR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $400.40 million.

• Palo Alto Networks PANW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Haynes Intl HAYN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $139.48 million.

• voxeljet VJET is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $6.42 million.

• Farfetch FTCH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $598.26 million.

• Gambling.com Gr GAMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $17.32 million.

• Matthews International MATW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $419.21 million.

• Dolby Laboratories DLB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $305.23 million.

• UGI UGI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $336.45 million.

• American Software AMSWA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $32.89 million.

• Natural Grocers NGVC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $282.00 million.

• Ross Stores ROST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.

• Woodward WWD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $628.17 million.

• Keysight Technologies KEYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• ESCO Technologies ESE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $234.35 million.

• Corporacion America CAAP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $318.21 million.

• Post Holdings POST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Applied Materials AMAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $6.45 billion.

• Geospace Technologies GEOS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.